John's Buffalo Wing Sauce

Rating: 4.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I've been making this sauce for a while and have been tinkering with it, too. It's very basic and simple, but spicy, hot, and flavorful just like you get at your favorite chicken wing restaurant.

By Head71

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 /4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine hot pepper sauce, butter, garlic powder, and celery seed in a saucepan; place over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the butter is melted and the mixture is smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 547.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2015
Delicious! Very similar to my buffalo sauce recipe, aside from using the celery seed, which I thought was a nice addition, and I added more garlic powder than called for...very tasty! I would make this again, for sure~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Rick
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2019
This was excellent and will be my go to for wing sauce! Perfect as it, but I did add a little onion powder & red pepper flakes. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ruth M
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2019
My husband is a die hard wing man (no pun intended) and this recipe is so easy and he loves it! i’m sure i’ll be doing this one again and again!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
xbassman
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2016
I tried this recipe because I saw the base was the same as I read from a bottle of Louisiana Hot sauce about 20 years ago. It tasted good then and does now. This time I didn't have any Franks Red Hot but a cheap store brand so I needed extra spice to make up the difference. I've gotta say I liked the celery seed! I never would have thought of that. I used celery salt since that was what I had. I also added a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce. This was delicious on some frozen chicken nuggets with blue cheese dressing drizzled on top. (fastest appetizer on the planet! (15 minutes)) If you like it real hot add some cayenne pepper otherwise this is a nice mild mix. Thanks for submitting John! Read More
Pamela John
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2016
LOVED the addition of celery salt. I ground it in a mortar & pestle with 1/8 t. course black pepper and it gave the wings such a savory kick! Read More
james
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2016
Chef John once again thank you so very much for the perfect Buffalo wings sauce. My family inhaled these wings which I served with your recipe for onion rings along with blue cheese dressing with carrot and celery sticks. My family said they were better than any restaurant wings they ever ate. Two thumbs up. You have become my go to Read More
Toddle-do
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2019
This is better than restaurant sauce and very easy to make. Its hotness depends on the pepper sauce used. Normally I d use Colula since we live in Arizona. The most recent creation was made with Tapatio which is hotter than hell! Regardless it s great. Read More
