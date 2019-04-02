German Baby

Quick, easy, and delicious German pancake made in cast iron. Serve with lemon wedges, warm maple syrup, and jam.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place butter in a 10-inch cast iron skillet; heat the skillet in the oven.

  • Beat eggs at high speed with an electric mixer in a large bowl. Slowly add milk and flour. Pour batter into the hot skillet.

  • Return the skillet to the oven and bake until well-risen like a souffle, about 20 minutes. It will fall when removed from the oven. Lightly dust with confectioners' sugar and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 347.3mg; sodium 307mg. Full Nutrition
