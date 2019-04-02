I just made this for the kids and I and it is delicious. I increased to 4 eggs, 1 cup milk, 1 cup flour, as my skillet is a little bigger. I also used half all purpose white and half wholemeal to make it a little more nutritious. It didn't really collapse after taking it out of the oven. but was absolutely delicious. Would serve about 4 people, I think. I think next time I would add a Tablespoon of sugar to the batter and put the apples on the bottom of the pan to make this even more delicious (if that's even possible). Thanks for sharing. I am German and had never even heard of a German Baby before. EDIT: I made this again on Sunday. When my daughter heard that I was making another "giant pancake", she got very excited. This time I added 1Tbsp sugar and a pinch of salt to the mix. I sliced and chopped 2 apples and laid them into the bottom of the dish with the butter and a small handful of sultanas. I sprinkled this with another Tablespoon of sugar and some cinnamon and placedd it in the oven while pre-heating for about 10 minutes. Then I poured the batter on top and baked for 20 minutes as per recipe. I served it with a little more cinnamon sugar. This was out of this world.