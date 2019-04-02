German Baby
Quick, easy, and delicious German pancake made in cast iron. Serve with lemon wedges, warm maple syrup, and jam.
Okay, first time I made this I followed other suggestions--I warmed the milk and eggs and added 1/2 tsp of vanilla and 2 tbsp powdered sugar. I preheated oven to 425 and put the butter in the pan. This first one only took 13 minutes to cook and even then it was slightly burning and seemed uneven...but it was still good. So then I made another one, and this time I didn't warm the milk and eggs, I only added the vanilla and not the powdered sugar. Also, most IMPORTANTLY, I reduced my oven to 400 and warmed the skillet without the butter. Once the batter was done, I added the butter, kept the pan in the oven for a minute or so, then took the pan out and added the batter. It baked for about 18-19 minutes and it was perfectly puffed and golden brown. It was PERFECT this second time around!! I submitted a photo for reference...Read More
I've never had a german baby before, but we thought it tasted like thick scrambled eggs. Probably won't be making this again.Read More
I became addicted to these after having them at the local Pancake House, and was very excited to find a recipe. After a few false starts, I figured out the trick... for these to turn out correctly, YOU MUST USE WARM EGGS AND MILK! I submerge the eggs in hot water from the tap for about five minutes (refilling several times) and microwave the milk for 50 seconds. Doing these two simple things dramatically changes the end result. I make one or two of these on the weekend to have for lunch during the week... they heat up surprisingly well in the microwave. With fresh squeezed lemon juice and powdered sugar there's nothing better!
Yum! I've always heard this called a "Dutch baby" - my sister first introduced me to this at a breakfast restaurant near her home in Vegas. I was so excited to try this recipe! Thank you so much to SemantiTheft who advised warming your eggs and milk - I did, and it puffed like crazy! I don't have a microwave right now, so I just put a few inches of hot water in the sink and put the eggs and the big measuring cup of milk in there while the oven was preheating. Worked like a charm!I also add a capful of baker's vanilla - clear instead of brown; won't darken the color of the batter - into the milk. Adds a tiny hint of sweetness which I like. This was so easy, and so much fun to watch while it's in the oven - and really fun to eat, too! I don't have a cast iron skillet, so I just used my regular (oven proof) pan the same size, and it worked just fine! I used margarine instead of butter, and the edges seem to be a little salty, so I think I'll try unsalted butter next time, but completely delicious even so! I debate reducing the butter every time, but I think those little pools in the middle are part of the magic! :)
As is I would give this recipe 4.5 stars. With the few changes that I made it was 5 stars. I added about a teaspoon of vanilla,a few dashes of cinnamon, and just a pinch of sugar.
This was great! While it was cooking I warmed up some strawberries, bananas, & pineapple in a non-stick skillet with a 1 tbl. butter & 1/4 cup brown sugar. Topped the servings of the "pancake" with that and then added some light whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon. The only suggestion I would have would be to use unsalted butter. The salted butter gave it more of a savory taste.
Fantastically easy! Chewy goodness! It definitely helped to have a cast iron skillet, and I just tossed in the butter, heated it up in the oven for, I dunno, 20 minutes or so, and whisked up the batter and dumped it in. 20 more minutes and it looked even BETTER than the picture. Sorry, I can't take a picture of it now. I ate it.
This is great! A memory from my childhood of a restaurant breakfast treat where they called it a "Dutch Baby". My cast iron skillet is only 9" rather than 10" so I ended up having to add about 7 more minutes to the baking time to compensate for the batter being less spread out in the smaller pan. I would have found the eggy-ness VERY unappealing if I'd taken it out at 20 minutes! The edges didn't burn, so it worked out fine. After cooking, I filled the pancake with cooked pork link sausages and sauteed apples with lemon wedges, maple syrup and powdered sugar on the side. It made a quick and different easy dinner. I think the batter could have used a speck of salt to it, but that is my only complaint.
Yummy! Better than the restaurant that serves this by my house. I had a craving for a German Apple (it's a German Baby with apples), but I didn't want to have to go out. I substitued for what I had in my kitchen: Smart Balance for butter, soy milk for regular milk, and a square, 8.5" pan. I think the soy milk made it fluff up more. It was all fluff actually (no custardy center). The only thing I would change is to use a non-stick pan. I did the traditional lemon, maple, powdered-sugar topping. It was delicious. I submitted some photos. Next time I may add some granny-smith apples sliced thinly to the bottom of the pan to get the German Apple taste. I just didn't want to experiment too much the first time around.
This was very yummy! I added some sugar and a dash of vanilla and cinnamon to the batter. There was a diner that used to serve this dish in my hometown. Every time we went I would order this. I was so excited to find a recipe for it. It tastes just like I remember! I ate the whole thing myself, and then had to make another one for my boyfriend!
Really fast, easy and not too sweet. I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. Great with sweeened fruit on top.
I've been making this for years, my mother made it when I was a child and my kids make it for their kids. We always ate it with lots of powdered sugar and lemon juice squeezed over it. The trick to getting it big and puffy is to make sure the skillet (I use a 10" pie pan) with the butter is sizzling hot and pour the batter in right away and put it right back in the oven. The batter should start pulling away from the sides of the pan as soon as it's poured in, that's how hot it needs to be. Don't lower the temperature, cook it at 425 degrees.
Great recipe! I divided it into muffin tins for little individual servings and baked at 400 for 15 minutes. Turned out perfect.
These are a childhood favorite for me. My Swedish grandmother taught me to make this dish that we call "Dutch Babies." We top ours with lemon juice and dust with powdered sugar. If you divide the recipe into muffin cups, they come out as cute little puffs that are less eggy in the middle and scream, "fill me with fruit!" Yum!
We have the very first Original Pancake House here in the Portland, OR area, which is known far and wide (and franchised now) for the best Dutch Babies and a yummy variation Apple Pancake using this batter. This was just as good, and I am shocked! :) I did add 1 tsp of vanilla, 1/2 tsp of salt and a dash of nutmeg. This is now replacing the one I have been using that calls for heavy cream! One side note - I only have one cast iron skillet, and made two...one in the cast iron and one in my belgique. The cast iron came out better. ENJOY!
I make this in the fall the day we pick apples. Come home, peel and slice the apples, cook them with butter, cinnamon & sugar and put that over the "pancake". Been a family tradition with my girls and now with our grandchildren!! It makes a wonderful fall dinner!!!
So easy and tasty! I baked mine in a glass pie dish and it was excellent (and so much easier to clean than the similar popovers I make in muffin tins). It's fun to watch it rise so high in the oven, and I really like the tender eggy center. My kids thought it was delicious with powdered sugar or syrup.
This has quickly become a family weekend favorite!! I do add vanilla. Tip, whip eggs before adding milk and whip eggs and milk before adding flour. It rises better and turns out more spongey.
I loved that this recipe was so easy to make and didn't require a whole lot of ingredients. I didn't have a cast iron skillet that had high sides, so I used my 9" metallic round cake pan. It worked out just as good. I forgot to add the powdered sugar before I submitted my pic. Otherwise I did that and added vanilla, cinnamon along w/warming the eggs and milk too. Unfortunately, I forgot to cut up lemon wedges. However, the hubby ate it anyway. This is for sure something I will continue to make for us and future guests.
I just made this for the kids and I and it is delicious. I increased to 4 eggs, 1 cup milk, 1 cup flour, as my skillet is a little bigger. I also used half all purpose white and half wholemeal to make it a little more nutritious. It didn't really collapse after taking it out of the oven. but was absolutely delicious. Would serve about 4 people, I think. I think next time I would add a Tablespoon of sugar to the batter and put the apples on the bottom of the pan to make this even more delicious (if that's even possible). Thanks for sharing. I am German and had never even heard of a German Baby before. EDIT: I made this again on Sunday. When my daughter heard that I was making another "giant pancake", she got very excited. This time I added 1Tbsp sugar and a pinch of salt to the mix. I sliced and chopped 2 apples and laid them into the bottom of the dish with the butter and a small handful of sultanas. I sprinkled this with another Tablespoon of sugar and some cinnamon and placedd it in the oven while pre-heating for about 10 minutes. Then I poured the batter on top and baked for 20 minutes as per recipe. I served it with a little more cinnamon sugar. This was out of this world.
YUM. I warmed up the milk and eggs like others suggested and made the recipe exactly. I served it with leftover pineapple I had in the fridge that I warmed it up with butter, cinnamon and brown sugar and it made a lovely syrup. Thank you!!
This recipe was awesome! I added a cut apple sprinkled with cinnamon sugar to the pan after the butter melted and then added the batter. This was soooo good. We are now going to double this recipe and have on Christmas morning. Thanks for the recipe!
LOVED IT! I cut the recipe by 1/3 (2 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup flour, 2 Tb butter) and baked in an ovenproof saute pan for 17 minutes at 400 degrees. It turned out PERFECTLY! Great presentation and flavor with very little effort.
Since I make this almost once a week for me and my husband, I'd love to give it 5 stars. Since I have add to it so I can't quite. I don't really measure anything I add....1 pinch salt (helps with the rise), a little vanilla, a little sugar, dash of nutmeg and a dash of cinnamon. I've added various fruits and pecans. Everything works well except blueberries. Recommended as a great base recipe. Easier than pancakes :)
We liked this! Easy and a great treat when you add a warmed fruit compote. I topped mine with the powdered sugar and a generous helping of a blueberry sauce I whipped up using frozen blueberries. Topped with whipped cream. The second one I made seemed a little more "eggy" tasting than the first, not sure what happened there. Still yummy!
Really like it but I still like the one at my pancake house better. Maybe they add sugar in their batter?
Delicious breakfast after some changes: vanilla and 1 tbs sugar added in the batter, 100 ml raspberry jam and 1 tbs confectioners' sugar on top.
These are so simple to make. I did discover one thing, I over beat the eggs one day when the phone rang. It never rose in the oven and just came out like a thick egg disk. Now I am more careful about how long I beat the eggs.
Cast-iron skillet is a must. I added some vanilla extract for flavor...and the oven temperature seems to vary from 400-425 (depending on the oven)
I ended up baking this in an 8x8 square pan. I also added 2 tsp sugar, cap full of vanilla along with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Wow maybe our best breakfast ever and we never had them before. I did add 1/4 tsp. of vanilla, 1/4 cinnamon; and 1/2 a tsp. of sugar. Me and the kids loved them!
It was amazing, I really loved it. My husband didn't care for it, but either you like it or you don't.
Anything my boys will actually eat happily gets 5 stars! As for my boys they'd give this recipe a million stars if they could.
YUM YUM YUM. I used a cookie sheet with foil since I don't have skillet. STILL GREAT!
I followed the other reviews and this recipe turned out fantastic!! I didn't warm up the milk & eggs, but warmed up the dish before melting the butter in it. I also added a bit of vanilla extract, powdered sugar and sprinkled some nutmeg and cinnamon on top before baking at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Golden, fluffy and yummy. LOVE IT!!!
This is a great recipe, I added cinnamon, nutmeg, and a little sugar, when I served, I dusted with powdered sugar, used fresh blueberries or blackberries and maple syrup! Wonderful!
I liked this recipe because it only requires three eggs, just enough for my hubby and myself. I baked it in a cast iron skillet and served it with rhubarb strawberry sauce, as we have rhubarb growing in the garden. I am glad to have found this recipe.
I have a number of recipes for this "Dutch Baby" but most of them are for a large quantity. I like this version for only 1-2 people. I added some nutmeg, vanilla, & a little splenda. It turned out fantastic. Reminds me of my mothers Popover recipe.
Very easy! Kids loved it. Will certainly make again.
I had seen a dutch baby on TV and so wanted to try one. This was the easiest ever and everyone loved it. I've been making them at least once a month for bout 8 months. I make a fruit topping with a bag og frozen mixed berries and 1/2 cup of sugar and about 1/4 cup water and cook down till thickens up. Kids love it over their babies.
MMMM! I used to eat this at a friend's house when I was little. We called it "baby dutch," but it is the same delicious dish. I like to squeeze fresh lime or lemon juice over the top before sprinkling the powdered sugar on for a bit of a kick.
added cinnamon and sugar like most people suggested... topped it with powdered sugar, it definitely hit the spot! This will probably be one of my new family recipes!
Per Dutch Babies II, I added nutmeg and vanilla and really liked it that way. I warmed the milk + eggs. I'm also one of those who does not like the pools of butter, so I use only 1 Tbsp, or enough to get the pan good and coated.
Delicate and delicious
I warmed up the eggs and milk as suggested in other reviews, and also added 1/2 tsp vanilla. I warmed up the pan with butter in the oven while making the batter, dumped the batter in, and it came out perfect in 16 minutes! Served with lemon and powdered sugar. Delicious!
Loved it! I added vanilla sugar and some cinnamon to the batter.
This is an easy and standard German baby but could use a pinch of salt and a smidgeon of vanilla.
I gave a 4/5 since I added a few ingredients of my own. Vanilla and sugar added while making the batter gives this recipe less of an egg-y taste. I also this off with a dash of brown sugar for an extra sweet flavor. If you couldn't tell, I have a bit of a sweet tooth! All of the other ingredients I used were the same as mentioned. I substituted the cast iron skillet with a small metal pan. The baking time was longer, but it saves you quite a bit of money if you don't already have a cast iron skillet at home. This was actually very easy to make, and to eat! A great dish for any time of the year, and something the whole family can enjoy, if you don't mind sharing!
This is basically what you call a Yorkshire Pudding in the UK.It is made without the sugar and served with roast beef.
So good, just like the restaurant's version if you add sugar and vanilla and so much cheaper to make! And it's totally easy. My husband makes this for me sometimes and his cooking is limited to hamburgers and eggs.
This is a great basic recipe! I made it this morning, and it was quick, easy, and yummy. The only thing I will try next time is adding a wee bit more flour, as it was rather eggy, and some salt/sugar or maybe even some dried herbs for flavour, as this is pretty bland. At the same time, it still deserves 5 stars because it works out, and allows for creative changes according to your personal taste. I will be making this again.
This is a very good recipe base but i have to admit that it is a little bland. I added vanilla a little sugar and a dash of cinnamon and it was so good. The timing and the rest of the recipe i followed. Great recipe!
Very good!
Very yummy! I added 1/3 C pecan pieces. This is a terrific recipe!
We are officially addicted to this recipe. Everyone in the family loves this buttery wonder. You can make it healthier by substituting 1/2 c ww, 1/4 c white flour, and adding flax seed. We like adding sugar, vanilla and cinnamon for extra yumminess. The cast iron pan is great for this, and so easy to clean up. Don't skimp on the butter. I tried to make it healthier by using less than 1/4 c of butter, and it tasted bland. The butter in the correct amount will coat the centre of the baby and is essential for proper eating pleasure.
Simply amazing! It doesn't get easier than this. I did almost everything "wrong" and still got perfect results. I don't have a cast iron skillet. I baked my in a large round ceramic baking dish. I didn't warm the ingredients first. I finished the batter before the oven was ready so it sat for several minutes. It still came out perfect. The presentation is beautiful. It looks like you have been slaving away. My mother absolutely loves the "dutch baby" from the Original Pancake House. This is a total knock off. It was awesome to be able to make this for her over the holidays. She said she liked mine even better than the restaurants. Thanks for the recipe!
The Dutch Baby has been in my family for years. We love it. Served with power sugar and lemon, or jam, or mable syrup.
Delicious, just like my Mom made it. The discrepancy between German baby & Dutch baby is that people couldn't pronounce Deutsch, so callet it Dutch, like "Pennsylvania Dutch" which really means or should say "Pennsylvania Deutsch" or Pennsylvania German.
This is delicious. I tried this out one weekend, and my family loved it (including husband and all 4 kids aged 5 - 11). I made it the very next weekend again for company that included adults and kids of various ages. Everybody loved it! The only change I made to the recipe was to add a dash of vanilla after adding the milk.
So easy, and wonderful with powdered sugar. Took advice of a bit of vanilla, and warmed the eggs and milk. Fantastic!
Amazingly easy and makes the cook look like she's handy in the kitchen. Fun to serve.
When I lived in Portland Oregon I made this recipe quite a few times and it always turned out perfect. Recently we moved to Arizona, and I have made it twice and both times it didn't rise at all...looked more like flat cornbread. I'm sure the change in altitude (going from 500 to 3500 feet) has something to do with it. Does anyone have any tips about making this at a higher altitude?
I was looking through some recipes for something a little different to surprise my wife. Wow did I find it! I thought it was like a combination waffle, souffle, funnel cake, and a pancake. My only problem was that I had an eight inch and a fourteen inch cast iron pan. I used the eight inch pan. I had to keep adding to the cooking time and the edges were a little too crispy. To tell you the truth the thing was down right ugly when completed. We really didn't care, one taste and the aesthetics were out the window. One of the best recipes I have made in recent memory, and I have been cooking for forty years. Next time I'm going to try to scale the recipe for the fourteen inch pan and see what happens. I did add a half tsp of vanilla.
This reminds me of a giant popover, it was easy to make. I warmed my eggs and milk a bit while my calphalon pan heated in the oven with the butter. I also added a splash of vanilla. I enjoyed it with a splash of lemon juice and powdered sugar. My daughter used maple syrup. We both loved it. A nice and easy, and very different breakfast.
My family loved this! I did add a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of vanilla. We will be making this one again!
We call this a German Apple Pancake. You can bake this in a glass pie dish with slanted sides and it will become like a giant mushroom cap. Be sure you leave space in your oven. May need to move the oven racks around. Without the sugar, we Germans also fill this shell with roast beef and gravy.
I just made this and loved it. What a delicious taste. I did add 1/2 tsp of vanilla. I will certainly make this again but decrease butter by a little bit just to make it a little healthier. Otherwise this was so yummy.
Had this in Washington at a restaurant, couldn't find in Michigan... until I found this recipe!! I think adding a little lemon to the finished product is fabulous! New family favorite!!!!
My husband is practically addicted to these. The only downfall is they're definitely not health food. :) I cook this in a 9x13 for best results and serve with maple syrup.
Incredible. Did it in my cast iron skillet, let it cook a little too long, but it's okay, as the crunchy parts soaked up the sauce I made. I melted some butter, sauteed a sliced Pink Lady apple in the butter with a touch of cinnamon and a tablespoon or two of brown sugar. This recipe is fabulous and easy; it uses ingredients I always have around the kitchen so it's a super go-to for the day we don't make it to the grocery store or lack energy to make dinner an all-out production. Enthusiastically recommended by an 8 year old, for what that's worth! I simply don't understand why anyone would go out to order this at the markup that's usually charged when this is so simple and frugal to make.
Very yummy. Buttery and soft. I added a tiny bit of vanilla, and we ate it with cranberry reduction, strawberry jam, and powdered sugar, depending on each person's taste. It was still very tasty alone, though!
One word, delicious! This was so easy to make. I followed the directions. Mine was completely cooked within 15 mins. though. My son is a picky eater, he loved this. What's not to love?
followed directions to a t and it came out like a frisbee, hard and the kids actually tried to throw it, wouldn't try this again
This is an AWESOME recipe. Its perfect with lemon and powdered sugar. I didn't have a cast iron skillet, I just used a 9" square cake pan and it turned out great. Very good.
This recipe is a keeper!! I took one of the reviewers suggestion and made sure the milk and eggs were warm which turned out wonderfully! I also added some vanilla extract for some flavor. If you don't have a cast iron skillet you can always use an oven dish which will work just fine. You can also use a whisk if you don't have an electric mixer. Yummy!!!
Although it's good as is, I did add a dab of sugar and a pinch of salt. Then sprinkled a little cinnamon and nutmeg in the mixture as well. This worked perfectly well in a glass 8x11 pan.
Ohhhhhhhhhh soooooooooooo goooooooooooooood... Tasted kinda like a funnel cake with the powdered sugar on top. I used Pam spray instead of butter to cut back on fat, and I added vanilla and a smidge of salt. Next time I may try a little cinnamon... And by next time, I mean tomorrow! I can't wait!
This recipe was incredibly easy and the results were great! I followed the directions except I spaced it and put the cold milk in with the eggs. It still came out well! I sprinkled a little coarse sea salt over the top before topping with confectioner's sugar and lemon juice. Mmmmm. Definitely a keeper.
The kids loved it, we loved it, and it's a nice change from regular pancakes. Plus, you don't have to stand over the stove flipping cakes all morning, so that's a winner in my book!
only reason this wasn't a high review is that the butter ran over the edge and made a mess in the oven, it tasted wonderful. On the second attempt (which is in the oven now) I cut the butter in half and used almond flour, we will see : )
My family and I LOVE this recipe. I added 1/8 C sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and a few sprinkles of cinnamon to the milk. I heated my eggs and milk and baked at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Served with blueberry compote. All I can say is YUM!
This was delicious!! I was craving German pancakes since I ate them at a restaurant and these were great! I did change two things. I added a pinch of salt and blended everything in a blender. I figured it was less dishes to clean and it worked well. My pancakes were the perfect texture and flavor! Will definitely make again!
Wow! I have never had a German Pancake before. I can't believe I have been missing these all these years! This recipe is going in my favorites file!!!
This was perfect- nice, crusty and buttery on top, and smooth and custardy inside. I used a 9-inch pie pan, and a little whole-wheat pastry flour. My husband and I really enjoyed it this Sunday morning!
Made this for company, and followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfectly! Everyone loved it, including my picky kids. One note I do have though is that the baking temp/time would probably be different for others since I live at altitude (1 mile high).
I grew up with these "Dutch Babies" and there is nothing better! My aunt and uncle got the recipe from the owners of the Original Pancake House (Portland) and they can't be beat. Try them with some sauted apples in butter and cinnamon with a tiny bit of cornstarch to thicken and it is even more heavenly! Or go with the original lemon juice and powered sugar, either way you won't be disappointed!
I actually use 5 eggs and a cup of flour in a 12 inch skillet, I also turn heat down to 415-420 because bottom gets browned quickly in skillet and I do not want burnt pancake
This was gooood... I topped this with flambeed bananas and toasted walnuts.
great recipe didn't change a thing just added cinnamon after i took it out of the oven and it was awesome... thanks Shirley :)
This is a lighter and fluffier version than similar "6 egg" recipes--our family liked this one better so we're switching. However, this is easier when mixed in a blender, and cooked in a 9X13 pan (just drop butter in pan, place in oven, pull out and swirl to coat, then add blended mixture) for the 20 minutes.
This was FANTASTIC! I have to admit that after readingthe reviews I did add the vanilla and a bit of powdered sugar to the batter. I melted the butter in a heavy duty nonstick cake pan and then added the batter and out into a hot oven. Rose beautifully! I liked it with lemon and powdered sugar and also homemade hot maple syrup. My husband liked it with just the syrup. Thanks!
This is a keeper! I add a pinch of salt, 1 tsp of sugar, and 1/2 tsp vanilla to the batter and its perfect! I bake this is my 9" cast iron skillet for 20 min at 400, and it comes out perfectly cooked. It tastes like a thick crepe to me, and is just delicious.
This is quick and easy, and my family enjoyed it. I also added a few dashes of cinnamon and sugar along with a splash of vanilla. It turned out perfectly. Very good! We will try this again!
Lots of lemon and powdered sugar. Quick and easy. Favorite with kids.
good. want to try others to see which is best. sprayed skillet w pam them used 2 T butter
after making this once it has become a favorite in my home. this recipe is similar to the 'danish oven pancake' recipe but i prefer this one because i can add anything i want. some mornings its blueberries and powdered sugar and sometimes its apples and cinnamon, other days i add aidells roasted red pepper and corn sausage!! so good! my son asks when we go to the grocery store if we need to buy the stuff "to eat a baby german" i always wonder what people around us are thinking i feed my kids ;)
Yummy! Thanks :)
I really enjoyed this recipe. Growing up, we called this dish "Puffed Pancakes," and the recipe was slightly different...thinner and a little crisp on the bottom rather than custard-like with this recipe. Also, as a child we would put a lot of fruit on the pancake. We would cut up bananas, buy fresh blueberries, strawberries, cut up pineapple, and any other fruits that sounded good. We would also use sour cream, brown sugar, coconut, and any other items like that. They ended up being a big meal on top of one piece of the Puffed Pancake! I submitted a picture of how we made them today.
I've made better German babies. This one was just so-so. It was lacking flavor. It probably could have used some sugar.
