Shrimp Goat Cheese Watermelon Salad Stack

Rating: 5 stars

Sistahs...dis is long. I wanted to make this lovely salad to take to an Easter dinner. Got everything ready but alas...forgot to buy shrimp. Sent Sparky to store for shrimp. When I went to assemble, I got one whiff of the shrimp and knew they were longgggggg gone. Needless to say I served these without the shrimp.....and they were still a huge hit. This recipe is ono and I will def make again. Next time.....a photo with the shrimp :) I didn't have a round cutter to match up with the goat cheese roll, so I rolled out the goat cheese to about a 1/8 inch between two sheet of plastic wrap. Cut the circles and then put the sheets in the frig to firm up again. I then cut the watermelon with the same cutter. Then I easily assembled them. I will make these again soon with a smaller cutter on a pick for a gorgeous appetizer. Thanks for sharing this beautiful and impressive dish!