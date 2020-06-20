Shrimp Goat Cheese Watermelon Salad Stack

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Refreshing take on a traditional caprese salad. If you don't have a ring mold cut into squares or triangles instead. The key is flat watermelon pieces 1/4-inch thick.

By Noodles156

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 salad stacks
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 430 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Season shrimp all over with onion powder, garlic powder, salt, smoked paprika, and chipotle pepper powder. Set shrimp into a baking dish.

  • Bake shrimp in the preheated oven until bright pink on the outside and the meat is no longer transparent in the center, about 8 minutes.

  • Use a ring mold (slightly larger in diameter than the diameter of the goat cheese slices) to cut watermelon into circle shapes. Cut circle shapes into twelve 1/4-inch thick slices.

  • Place a slice of watermelon on a plate. Top with 1 slice cheese, 1 slice watermelon, 1 slice cheese, 1 slice watermelon, 2 shrimp, respectively, to form a salad stack. Repeat with remaining watermelon slices, cheese, and shrimp. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over each stack and garnish with basil.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute regular paprika for smoked paprika, if desired.

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of watermelon. The actual amount of watermelon consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 88g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 108.7mg; sodium 669mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2015
Sistahs...dis is long. I wanted to make this lovely salad to take to an Easter dinner. Got everything ready but alas...forgot to buy shrimp. Sent Sparky to store for shrimp. When I went to assemble, I got one whiff of the shrimp and knew they were longgggggg gone. Needless to say I served these without the shrimp.....and they were still a huge hit. This recipe is ono and I will def make again. Next time.....a photo with the shrimp :) I didn't have a round cutter to match up with the goat cheese roll, so I rolled out the goat cheese to about a 1/8 inch between two sheet of plastic wrap. Cut the circles and then put the sheets in the frig to firm up again. I then cut the watermelon with the same cutter. Then I easily assembled them. I will make these again soon with a smaller cutter on a pick for a gorgeous appetizer. Thanks for sharing this beautiful and impressive dish! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Noel
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2015
Talk about flavor combo I wasn't expecting these flavors are just so good together. Read More
Helpful
(1)
miss ugly
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2015
I didn't have the time or energy to deal w/the rings and cutting so I just made this into a salad by doing even sized cubes and served on a bed of lettuce. Not as pretty or cool as having it stacked but it sure tasted wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Laura Diggs
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2019
Made these for a 4th of July party and they were a big hit! Delish.....I can't wait to make them again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022