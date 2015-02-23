Olive Bread Crostini with Red Pepper Spread

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Keep a loaf of olive bread in the freezer and a jar of roasted peppers in your pantry, and you can whip up this simple, savory appetizer anytime.

By RuthE

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash garlic and salt into a paste using a mortar and pestle; transfer to a food processor. Add roasted red peppers and 1 tablespoon oil; pulse just until a coarse puree forms. Transfer red pepper spread to a bowl and stir in basil, vinegar, sugar, and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Brush both sides of bread slices with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Arrange bread in a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Bake bread slices in the preheated oven, turning once, until golden, about 25 minutes. Cool crostini on a rack.

  • Top each crostini with 3/4 tablespoon red pepper spread just before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Crostini can be toasted 4 hours ahead and kept at room temperature. Red pepper spread can be made 2 days ahead and kept chilled and covered.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 3.7g; sodium 521.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah LoTurco
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2018
We thought the spread was a bit sweet so I added some cumin. We used baguette instead of an olive loaf. Next time I will cut back (or cut out) the brown sugar and add kalamata olives to balance the sweet. If you stick with the olive loaf than you may be very satisfied with this as is. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022