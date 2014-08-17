Easy Fresh Corn Fritters

You have to be careful mixing this one. The flour and egg yolks would really love to make an unusable lump of dough in the bowl with the corn, salt, pepper and cayenne. Fortunately, I used frozen corn and the little bit of moisture from that was enough to turn the dough lump into a smooth paste. The stiff whipped egg whites folded in nicely and the fritter had a really nice loft. I used to work in an old Chinese take-out restaurant, and the smell of these frying reminded my strongly of egg foo-yung. The flavor was pretty good, and the fritters developed a nice, thin crust. Not crunchy, but there was texture. I wish I had some scallions to slice and add to the fritter batter. I did add about 2 tablespoons of fresh, chopped dill weed, and a 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder (too lazy to mince 2 cloves). Overall, we liked this recipe.