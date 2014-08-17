Easy Fresh Corn Fritters

You have to be careful mixing this one. The flour and egg yolks would really love to make an unusable lump of dough in the bowl with the corn, salt, pepper and cayenne. Fortunately, I used frozen corn and the little bit of moisture from that was enough to turn the dough lump into a smooth paste. The stiff whipped egg whites folded in nicely and the fritter had a really nice loft. I used to work in an old Chinese take-out restaurant, and the smell of these frying reminded my strongly of egg foo-yung. The flavor was pretty good, and the fritters developed a nice, thin crust. Not crunchy, but there was texture. I wish I had some scallions to slice and add to the fritter batter. I did add about 2 tablespoons of fresh, chopped dill weed, and a 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder (too lazy to mince 2 cloves). Overall, we liked this recipe.
Family loved it- I added the fresh dill as someone suggested and thought it was a nice addition. The egg whites gave it a nice light texture. Will definitely make again!
Easy make and delicious. I use Shrimp and add green onion instead of corn.
Best corn fritters we have ever made.
I like the taste. I added 1 tablespoon of dill and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. However, I feel like this needs a bit of flour or needs to cook longer. It was more like corn and eggs rather than a fritter and it was something I ate with a spoon. Needs some work.
Reheated in my toaster oven to revive the crispy texture & served with ranch...perfection
Maybe there should be more flour in the recipe... I ended up with what tasted like eight tiny corn omelets.
super easy and yummy thanks