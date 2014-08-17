Easy Fresh Corn Fritters

Rating: 4.38 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Excellent with fresh corn when it's in season!

By Anna Silvani-Morrison

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
24 fritters
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat egg whites in a glass or metal bowl until stiff peaks form. Lift your beater or whisk straight up: the egg whites will form sharp peaks.

  • Mix corn, egg yolks, flour, salt, and red pepper together in a large bowl; fold beaten egg whites into the corn mixture.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, drop corn mixture into hot oil by the tablespoonful in several spots without crowding the pan; cook until browned and set, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Notes:

Use a high-quality oil for frying to get the best results.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 102.4mg; sodium 232.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Doc Simonson
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2015
You have to be careful mixing this one. The flour and egg yolks would really love to make an unusable lump of dough in the bowl with the corn, salt, pepper and cayenne. Fortunately, I used frozen corn and the little bit of moisture from that was enough to turn the dough lump into a smooth paste. The stiff whipped egg whites folded in nicely and the fritter had a really nice loft. I used to work in an old Chinese take-out restaurant, and the smell of these frying reminded my strongly of egg foo-yung. The flavor was pretty good, and the fritters developed a nice, thin crust. Not crunchy, but there was texture. I wish I had some scallions to slice and add to the fritter batter. I did add about 2 tablespoons of fresh, chopped dill weed, and a 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder (too lazy to mince 2 cloves). Overall, we liked this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
glory
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2016
Family loved it- I added the fresh dill as someone suggested and thought it was a nice addition. The egg whites gave it a nice light texture. Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Yumiko DuBose
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2018
Easy make and delicious. I use Shrimp and add green onion instead of corn. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Fred & Pat Magin
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2018
Best corn fritters we have ever made. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Your gunfightersdead Snowflake
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2019
Perfect! Read More
Kevin
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2020
I like the taste. I added 1 tablespoon of dill and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. However, I feel like this needs a bit of flour or needs to cook longer. It was more like corn and eggs rather than a fritter and it was something I ate with a spoon. Needs some work. Read More
TwinMom33
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2020
Reheated in my toaster oven to revive the crispy texture & served with ranch...perfection Read More
Herb
Rating: 3 stars
08/24/2020
Maybe there should be more flour in the recipe... I ended up with what tasted like eight tiny corn omelets. Read More
Laboca
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2018
super easy and yummy thanks Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022