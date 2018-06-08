Easy Zucchini Fritters

This is a great spring-board recipe especially if you have a garden. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe, for the most part; I used buckwheat flour and cajun spice. I loved it! My son came for breakfast the next day and it was a hit. Now I have added other vegetables such as onions, carrots, beans... what ever my garden has decided to grow generously. Seasoning is just as flexible, Italian, then top with pasta sauce and mozzarella, curry and a yogurt sauce... wow! Tonight I topped my garden fritter with hommus. I will be doing a batch this weekend and adding some garbanzo beans to make a more complete meal fritter that I can pack for work. When I am more in the mood for meat, I bet bacon or ham would be wonderful. I find it easier to bake these in the oven since I am making a larger batch. 400 degrees for 20 minutes or so, turning them about 3/4 of the way through seems to work fine. Thanks for posting this recipe; I can't wait to try more combinations!