Easy Zucchini Fritters

These zucchini fritters are unbelievably easy to make, low in calories, and the perfect way to sneak in some veggies!

By Amy Gonzalez

cook:
5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Toss zucchini and salt together in a large colander and place in sink to drain for 10 minutes.

  • Transfer zucchini to the center of a piece of cheesecloth; wrap cheesecloth around zucchini and squeeze to drain as much moisture as possible.

  • Mix flour, Parmesan cheese, egg, and garlic together in a large bowl. Stir in zucchini, then season with kosher salt and pepper.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Working in batches, scoop tablespoonfuls of zucchini mixture into the hot skillet and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side.

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 50.9mg; sodium 792.9mg. Full Nutrition
