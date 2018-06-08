Easy Zucchini Fritters
These zucchini fritters are unbelievably easy to make, low in calories, and the perfect way to sneak in some veggies!
Wonderful!! I have been playing with my waffle iron. I followed exactly but threw it in the waffle iron on high for about 4 minutes. So goodRead More
Way to salty! And I didn't even add the kosher salt. In fact, I rinsed the salt out if the zucchini before I squeezed it dry and it was still too salty. I would probably make it again, but without the salt in the colander (just the Parmesan cheese).Read More
Simple and delicious! I lightened these up further by using whole wheat flour in place of the all purpose and using olive oil cooking spray to fry these in. These were perfectly browned and very flavorful. Next time I would not add the extra salt, as they were a bit on the salty side, but other than that, these were great! We LOVE zucchini patties/fritters and this will be a healthy alternative to our usual fried in oil variety. A definite keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Great idea to use up garden zucchini! I substituted half the flour for bread crumbs and added garlic powder and a dash of Herbamere all natural herbed sea salt. I served with a yogurt sauce I made with fat free Greek yogurt, minced garlic, fresh parsley and salt n pepper.
I made this recipe as stated with the slight exception of not having a cheesecloth available. I tried to force as much as the moisture out of the zucchini using paper towels instead. That really didn't work well; I ended up with a gloppy mixture more runny than it should have been. Even so, I pressed on and fried it up anyway. Yep, it certainly wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing dish I've ever made but it sure was yummy! I'll make this again after I get a cheesecloth. Thank you for sharing!
Loved them! Made them exactly the way it said and made them w/ a subsitution of almond flour. Served with roasted cherry tomatoes w/ basil and garlic on top of them yum!
Followed directions to a T for the first 3 patties into the pan. My squash was still a little wet, so I put flour on a plate and rolled them in it a bit before frying. This worked well for me. It was a mess making these, but they were yummy. I did use Gluten free flour in place of all purpose flour. My husband wanted sour cream and chipotle hot sauce on them, and thought they were delicious.
So as per the other comment I used whole wheat flour, cooking spray, and didn't add the extra salt... A little bit healthier. My picky 3 year old helped me mix and devoured hers for dinner YEY! Huge hit in my house! Will make again very soon. I broke it down into 6 small fritters which turned out to be perfect serving size for us.
These were surprisingly good. I did add a little salt to the shredded zucchini to help pull the water out and pressed the batch onto a thick layer of paper towel. I did not add any other additional salt. I used about a 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder added to the flour to help puff the fritters up. This recipe is very adaptable as far as the seasoning you can use. I might even try some Old Bay Seasoning next time....sorta like faux crab cakes. These would also be good as a side or appetizer if made smaller in size. This is a fun, and easy recipe to experiment with.
Easy to make. Did not even drain the zucchin but just grated finely and mixed in batter, liquid and all. Made them gluten-free with buckwheat instead of regular flour. Added a 2nd egg to the mixture because my eggs are smallish, and buckwheat is not very sticky. Maybe use regular GF flour next time, to see how that works out. Heat needed to be medium-high on my gas stove. Used coconut oil. to fry in. Turned out delish. Family loved them with sour cream on the side.
This were so good and easy. Even my adult son who isn't big fan of zucchini liked them. I believe it's important to let the zuc drain for a few hours, not 10 minutes. I woke up early and grated, salted, etc and the plate under the colander was full of liquid when I was ready to make them. I used cheese cloth and squeezed out a lot more. Changes: 2 eggs, no additional salt, twice as much cheese (cause I grated it!) King Arthur white whole wheat flour, 2 tablespoons half and half because the whole wheat absorbs more liquid and it was really dry (could use water or milk or an additional egg probably). Measured the frying oil out a tiny bit at a time to a non stick skillet and they fried up beautifully. This is a great breakfast or side dish with dinner. Thanks. PS I had a couple of small yellow summer squash on hand and used them too. Made them really pretty.
This is a great spring-board recipe especially if you have a garden. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe, for the most part; I used buckwheat flour and cajun spice. I loved it! My son came for breakfast the next day and it was a hit. Now I have added other vegetables such as onions, carrots, beans... what ever my garden has decided to grow generously. Seasoning is just as flexible, Italian, then top with pasta sauce and mozzarella, curry and a yogurt sauce... wow! Tonight I topped my garden fritter with hommus. I will be doing a batch this weekend and adding some garbanzo beans to make a more complete meal fritter that I can pack for work. When I am more in the mood for meat, I bet bacon or ham would be wonderful. I find it easier to bake these in the oven since I am making a larger batch. 400 degrees for 20 minutes or so, turning them about 3/4 of the way through seems to work fine. Thanks for posting this recipe; I can't wait to try more combinations!
Loved these! So simple to make. Added a little bit of Parmesan cheese on top, as well as some chopped green scallions and it was delicious!
Need more spice
I made these and added shredded Mexican cheese blend. They were scrumptious. I also made a side dip of sour cream, lime juice and crushed garlic ( just a tad). WOW! These disappeared so fast you would think they were candy.
This is an awesome recipe for all the zucchini our garden has been producing this year. My husband and I cleaned up on the fritters. I have even frozen shredded zucchini so we can enjoy them in the winter. Thanks for such a wonderful recipe !
I have a recipe from my mom in law similar to this, the difference is omit the parm cheese, garlic & use 6 tbls of flour, 3 tbls sugar & 2 eggs, next crop from my garden I will try the above recipe. Its a must to get the zucchini drained well, if I have he time I prepare zucchini & leave to drain several hours before mixing remaining ingredients. Using cheesecloth is a great idea I never thought of.
Excellent....I added a bit of bread crumbs and two extra cloves garlic...also added fresh ground black pepper and some cayenne pepper and chopped chives. Served with a bit of sour cream on the side. Please note that draining the zucchini and squeezing with cheese cloth appears to be essential. Will make these again!
Baked a batch and fried a batch and both were awesome! Also, swapped the parm cheese for Monterey Jack.
Delicious!
Changed it up just a teeny. Used two medium sized zucchini, a couple shredded carrots, and a 1/2 minced sweet onion. Also used coconut oil in lieu of olive oil. My husband keeps asking me to make the again. Yummy!
This was simple and yummy! My toddler (who currently rejects ALL veggies) really liked them. squeezing out ALL the water is really important. Also, I added some onion powder and doubled the garlic. I also used some salt substitute (Mrs. Dash) to add a bit more flavour. We'll do this again!
Excellent recipe! Mine were a little runny in the bowl, just added a little extra flour. Fried up just fine. The first few were great as I ate them while cooking. I added cayenne pepper to the rest and put them over the top! Thank you for the recipe
Made tonight--my husband loved it!! I did too but he is a "reluctant" zucchini eater! I used 1/8 cup flour & 1/8 cup cornmeal--we liked the corn flavor!! Will definitely make again --good & easy!
I can't believe this recipe doesn't have more reviews. These are great as comfort food when drizzled (okay...doused) with real maple syrup.
We love this! I omitted the salt (I'm on a low salt diet). I froze and thawed the zucchini which draws all moisture out without salt. I also used more garlic than listed and added onion powder. It uses a boatload of zucchini for 2 people, which I love. I have way to much zucchini in the garden lol. I can freeze it and have zucchini fritters all winter!
Very good tasting. Easy recipe but the cook knows going into making zucchini fritters that it's going to be some work. I found a slightly easier way to drain the zucchini; put shredded zucchini in a medium colander over a plate, press the zucchini with a glass bowl slightly smaller than the colander. Empty the plate as needed. Four presses is all it took to dewater the zucchini. I also mixed in one summer squash with 3 zucchinis. Also, while shredding the zucchini, I cut about 8 small rounds and put them in the middle of each fritter just for fun. Sour cream or ranch dip is a favor enhancer as well. Thanks!
I bake them, very good.
Delicious! Like others have already shared, I also used whole wheat flour and I also added some whole wheat panko bread crumbs.
Made them yesterday to eat today. Baked them in a 325 oven for 20 minutes. Perfect. Needed more flavor, next time I'll add onions.
Way too salty. But otherwise delicious. Added yellow squash, onions, fresh sweet basil. Substituted coconut flour to make it Paleo. Even my big dog was begging for one of these! And they're great left over and warmed up as well. These are a really nice addition and monotony break to my diet. They are going to get made a LOT this summer!
Turned out very nice. I used leftover boiled, sliced zuchinni that I smashed and squeezed dry as I could, then followed the recipe. I did add cayenne for a little heat, the man loved them....it was a good way to use up the squash. Thank you
They looked beautiful, easy to fry in one large skillet by moving the fritters to make room as they brown. Too much garlic for us, and normally we love garlic. I would like to try again with no garlic and maybe half cornmeal half flour instead.
These were just scrumptious! I had been given a huge zucchini and was looking for something to do with it and found this recipe. I used gluten free flour. I noticed some reviewers saying that it was too salty so left out the Kosher salt. I didn't have cheesecloth so just squeezed clumps of it by hand - worked just fine. You could also put it in a strainer and use a spoon to squeeze out the excess water. Since I'm allergic to eggs I replaced that with cheddar cheese. I don't know if that's what made them stick so bad to my non-stick pan, but I took another reviewers advice and rolled them around in flour. Then they turned out just great. My mother pronounced them "Delicious!" twice! We loved em!
so I was just looking for a different recipe than what I normally do. The guy that said he used a waffle iron, brilliant! why didn't think of this. haven't used my 40 yr old old iron in 4 yrs
Made these for a party and used the food processor to do all the grating. I almost doubled the recipe but didn't do perfect proportions, and it was totally fine - the ingredients are very forgiving. I added some cayenne and wish I'd added more. I also think they'd also be good with some shredded carrot thrown in. I'll be serving them with a yogurt, sour cream, garlic and dill sauce - yum.
Fritters came out soggy and limp. Won't be doing this again.
These came out nicely. Next time I will add more cheese and garlic since they were a little bland. Also I made another batch with more egg plus dill weed and feta cheese. Very tasty.
So good and fun to make I did add 2 carrots great dish
I add some onion and grated carrot. We love them.
You definitely need to remove as much moisture from the zucchini as possible to make this recipe work. I didn't think it was overly salty as others, but I tend use less salt in recipes. Overall, it is OK and at least it is something different to do with zucchini.
Tasty&healthy! Subbed vegan shreds & liquid egg white , skipped salt & garlic, used garlic salt. Followed instructions on moisture removal from zucchini, then just threw ingreds in bowl, mixed up & used 1/3 measuring cup to scoop into pan, flattened w/ spat. And done!
Add a little spice like Chef P's pasta/pizza blend! and definately some chopped onion!
This is so delicious!
Was easy as well as tasty! I also added some chopped green onions! Very good!
Subbed the flour for almond flour. Served with tziziki. Delicious!!
I didn't have kosher salt so I used regular table salt. Came out great. Definitely gonna make these a part of the veggie/side dish rotation. Glad I found this recipe. Not sure if it was the temp in my stove top but needed more than 2 min on each side to get golden brown.
Very tasty! We let the kids add their own salt and pepper on the table and they all liked it.
Very easy. Yet yummy!
Really easy to make and so delicious! The whole batch only lasted about five minutes, my husband and brother devoured them - luckily I grabbed a few as they were coming out of the pan. Thanks so much for the recipe!
These were simple and tasty. To spice them up a bit, I added green onion and a jalapeno pepper. I also baked them at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes and they browned nicely.
We really liked these fritters. I used feta cheese along with the cheddar and added some onion, capsicum and mushrooms.
I never made fritters before and was surprised at how easy they are. I didn’t have any Parmesan cheese so I used some shredded Colby which worked fine, but I want to try it again with Parmesan because I think that would be even better.
These was great,,, made these three times so far,,,I add roasted garlic bread crumbs As will,, about a half a cup,, and the taste was even better!!!
I didn't strain but i adjusted the flour... increased the Par. added shredded Mozzarella as well. REALLY GOOD and easy!
These are extremely good -we ate a lot of zucchini and loved every bite! I made it just as the recipe said, except I read the reviews and didn't add any more salt. Perfect - and I'll be making these often!
i like the suggestion to use a waffle iron to cook the zucchini mixture. frying was to greasy
I would have added onions as well but still tasty.
I thought this was awesome. I made it exactly according to the recipe except that I used yellow squash instead of zucchini.
Very tasty!! A great and different way to use bountiful zucchini.
Family really liked these as a side dish. Serve topped with sour cream.
The actual recipe didn't bind in the way I hoped it would. I added chives , smoked paprika and some beemster cheese to add a little more of a bite to the recipe.
Tried this fried on the griddle and also baked in the oven. Liked it both ways. Love that I can make them and freeze them for another day.
Super easy recipe and we’re so delicious!!
This recipe was a good base. Very bland, but everything "stuck" together pretty well. I may try Corn meal to replace at least some of the flour next time. I think it would add a bit of flavor as well.
Didn't use cheese, but very super tasty anyway. When frying, need to add more oil so the fritters doesn't burn by the pan.
This was delicious. I added one grated carrot and one half teaspoon of baking powder so they would puff a little. Yummy with sour cream or on a sandwich with a slice of tomato!
Easy peasy and delicious.
I made this without the grated cheese; no big loss. If you control how dry and crispy the fritters turn out, it is like zucchini 'hash browns'. I enjoyed how the garlic came through.
So delicious! If you see it’s not sticking together good, add another egg.
Omitted salt and pepper due to my kidney disease.
Very tasty! I used whole wheat flour, but otherwise made them as directed. They held together very well and my friends loved them.
Taste just like my greek grandmas. Would recomend adding a bit of dillweed for some extra flavor
These were great and healthy tasting. The only thing I would do is make up a garlic aioli or something like that to have on the side. I made them, they tasted great, next time I will do a side dipper or some cheese on top.
These are so good!!!
I just made this , simple , tasted good but too salty , I only added the 1/2 tsp salt , may be because of Parmesan , I love to make it again but how do I make it that's not so salty ?
very soggy...maybe didn't dry zucchini enough? Inedible
Great recipe. Only thing I changed was no cheese, added onion that I grated as I grated the zucchini and used kirkland no sodium seasoning. Excellent. Squeezing was a great tip.
used bread crumbs and just a little flour. no need to salt first, just squeeze it between paper towels and hand towel to get the water out. fried it with very little oil and it still browned..
I didn’t tell my family that I made this with zucchini and they ate it up. Raved about how good it was
Easy and really tasty. Make them smaller and flatter to be more crisp.
Easy and delicious!
Great side dish! Everyone liked them. I will make them again. The only problem was getting the moisture out of the zucchini. I drained them for more then an hour but still had to use a kitchen towel to get all of the liquid out.
THESE are delicious. I made them for my son and his wife, coming froma distance tomorrow. i have made them before, but the 2nd day they are much better.! yummy. we are having steak. And i will put them as a side dish. Last time i used saltine crackers. This way it's not as Heavy!!! These are the first 2 times i've made these...delicious!!!
Used Whole Wheat flour instead of white flour and tasted excellent. I always add extra spices according to my taste but this is definitely a great fritter just as indicated. This is a keeper!
They were good, but would not hold together.
I did not drain/squeeze enough water out of the zucchini and because of that they didn't have a pleasant texture when I cooked them! However they did have great flavor, I did not think they were too salty but I like salty things! I need to give this another try and actually not skimp on properly preparing the zucchini. A dipping sauce would also be fantastic and I like the idea of trying different seasonings/veggies/cheeses.
Added 4 garlic cloves and used coconut flour. These are absolutely tasty!
I followed the recipe exactly as it was given and I have to say they were still missing something flavor wise for me. Don't get me wrong, I still very much enjoyed them but next time I make then I will probably add a little more seasoning to it to give it a little more flavor.
Made it just like the recipe said, except I used Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeños. I made a yoghurt/sour cream dip with Sambalolek. They were delicious! Will definitely make again. Thank you.
Tasty. I’m going to try to bake the next batch as I thought these were just too greasy.
Great recipe to use if you have a garden that puts out more zucchini than you know what to do with. Actually this will be a top zucchini recipe for us from now on. Careful with the salt!
Definitely will be making these again! They were so simple and quick to make, plus the whole family was in love with these. I made them as a side dish but they would also be great as a snack.
Easy to throw together and so worth it. I will be making these plenty of times.
Excellent base recipe. Hubs and I modified it to our liking. Doubled the zucchini (salted and drained first ), doubled the eggs, added about 1/3 c more flour and 1/2 tsp baking powder. Added a couple chopped garlic cloves, about 1 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley, about 1/4 c Italian bread crumbs, 1/2 c shredded sharp cheddar, and about a tsp garlic powder. Fried in a ton of oil in a cast iron skillet (tried to mimic a deep fry). They were fluffy and crispy and zucchini forward.
I ADDED ONION RATHER THAN GARLIC. MUCH BETTER I THOUGHT WITHOUT GARLIC WHICH I LOVE, BUT NOT IN THIS RECIPE
This was delicious. I added 2 scallions, fresh basil (about 1 T.), the kernels of one ear of corn, onion powder (1/4-1/2 t.), 1/4 t. baking powder (based on another review), added more Parmesan, and a second egg, and omitted salt based on other reviews (as I'd used it on zucchini while draining it). I served the fritters with Ranch dressing. Yum! We are trying to keep up with the zucchini from our summer garden, and this was perfect.
