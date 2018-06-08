Potato Scones

I made this recipe (or one exactly like this) just before Thanksgiving 2014. I made it because it is so similar to the Norwegian Lefse recipe (there is one on this site) that I make and I was curious. I made it as directed and it tasted very similar to Lefse. I rolled some of the dough paper thin, like we do for lefse, and it was identical. Lefse adds a pinch of sugar, for browning, and some cream for a moister dough and also is cooked on a dry griddle. This recipe is a treat and because you don't roll it so thin, it's much easier to make. I'll make this again! It's wonderful to eat plain with a little butter or you can spread it with jam. Try it, it's a wonderfully tender bread.

