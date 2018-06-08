Potato Scones
Coming from an Irish and Scottish background, these scones are the perfect side with any breakfast meal as well as a family favorite! Enjoy. Add onion, pepper, or any other spices for flavor. Serve with butter.
I made this recipe (or one exactly like this) just before Thanksgiving 2014. I made it because it is so similar to the Norwegian Lefse recipe (there is one on this site) that I make and I was curious. I made it as directed and it tasted very similar to Lefse. I rolled some of the dough paper thin, like we do for lefse, and it was identical. Lefse adds a pinch of sugar, for browning, and some cream for a moister dough and also is cooked on a dry griddle. This recipe is a treat and because you don't roll it so thin, it's much easier to make. I'll make this again! It's wonderful to eat plain with a little butter or you can spread it with jam. Try it, it's a wonderfully tender bread.Read More
I read this recipe several times - 4 oz of flour seemed too little. What I got for the first batch were gigantic, gummy gnocchi. So I doubled the flour. Not much improved. I am certain I followed the recipe exactly. These are like unfortunate potato pancakes when I tried it.Read More
good recipe for 'tattie ' scones but not enough flour- my mum states that you keep on adding until the potato can't take any more. In other words until it forms a firm dough.Enjoy with square (Lorne) sausage & plain (Scottish) bread.
I make this exact recipe, altho I like abit of green onion and garlic sprinkled in mine. My husband was born and raised in Ireland, and there, they call this farl. one thing to note, depending on how wet your potatoes are, you should adjust your flour accordingly.this is a great and easy recipe. Also it's easily tweaked to suit your family's taste. one of my favorites alterteration... even tho It's not traditional is to add a nice slice of Monterrey jack on top when it's nearly done..so it's all melty... omg. YUM
Agreeing with another review here, you cannot use exact measurements for this to work, potatoes are different and some will be more watery than others. Pick a good mashing potato (russet etc) and for ME took more flour. Basically if your dough is still sticking to things, its needs more flour… I also think adding finely chopped onions and a bit of garlic powder adds to the flavor but that is preference.. Oh and you can use “All purpose” flour if that is all you have but as recipe suggests use self rising if possible.
so simple & a really tasty alternative to mash & roast..lovely with a runny egg
Yes, exactly how I make Irish potato pancake (griddle) cakes, aka Farls.
I've made this several times. It's been delicious every time. Like someone else says, the amounts of the ingredients aren't set in stone. It depends on the moisture amount in the potatoes.
My husband was very excited about this recipe and it did not disappoint. I will definitely make it again.
I would also not call this a "scone". I agree with those who posted it is more like a potato pancake or lefse, both of which I've made. If the title is changed, I would rate it differently. But if someone is looking for a scone, I would recommend a different recipe.
Perfect recipe, my ma used to make these and they brought back wonderful memories, I just got a find black pudding.
Delicious. I may have made them thicker than in the authentic way, but they were yum. Some other reviews said they added a lot more flour. I only added a little more. I want to taste potatoes not flour. I added a teaspoon of vegetable stock powder, chives and a touch of garlic powder.
Mine turned out very ugly but the flavor was great !
Rolled them thinner but other then that it was great
I made half of this recipe as I was a bit hesitant. They are in fact easy and fast to make. I followed the suggestion of adding some kind of flavoring. I opted for a tiny bit of powdered garlic. It was very good. My only advice would be to keep an eye on them as they can burn quickly. Other than that, a dab of sour cream sounds good to me!
Same as my Nana made. She would also use leftover mashed potatoes. Part of a real Northern Irish fry up (called an Ulster Fry)
Made it pretty much exact, but added garlic and onion powder and a tiny bit of shredded cheese. So good!!! And so easy!!!! Mine might not be the prettiest, but they taste amazing.
