Potato Scones

Coming from an Irish and Scottish background, these scones are the perfect side with any breakfast meal as well as a family favorite! Enjoy. Add onion, pepper, or any other spices for flavor. Serve with butter.

Recipe by Lindsay O

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a lightly greased griddle or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Mash potatoes with flour, butter, and salt until a stiff dough forms.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Knead dough lightly and roll dough out to about 1/2-inch thick. Cut into six triangular wedges.

  • Working in batches, cook scones, turning once on hot griddle until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.1mg; sodium 307.5mg. Full Nutrition
