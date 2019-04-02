Cheesy Ham and Asparagus Bake

Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.

By Bettina J

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Mix the ham, onion, red bell peppers, and asparagus in the prepared baking dish. In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, milk, flour, Parmesan, tarragon, salt, and pepper. Pour over the ham mixture.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Continue baking 3 to 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

This can be prepared ahead of time, covered with plastic wrap, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow 15 to 20 minutes extra baking time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 11g; cholesterol 148.1mg; sodium 535.9mg. Full Nutrition
