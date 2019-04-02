Cheesy Ham and Asparagus Bake

Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.
This is a very delicious brunch casserole. I cut out the 3/4t of salt because the ham and cheeses I was using were very salty. I had some beautiful fresh asparagus, so I blanched it for a couple minutes rather than using frozen.Wonderful! I baked in an 11X7 dish so that the squares I served were nice and high. Beautiful presentation! If you change the pan size, remember to increase the baking time. My 11X7 took 43 minutes (28 at 425 degrees and 15 at 375 degrees) Halfway through I covered with foil to prevent excessive browning. It cuts better if you allow it to stand 10 minutes prior to serving as the recipe suggests.Great dish, Bettina!
I would say this is just average. Not nearly enough flavor for me, and nowhere near as good as any quiche i've ever made in the past. Not that it's bad, it's not. It's just not good enough to make again. I served it for christmas brunch and it was the one item no one went back for seconds on :-(
This is a very delicious brunch casserole. I cut out the 3/4t of salt because the ham and cheeses I was using were very salty. I had some beautiful fresh asparagus, so I blanched it for a couple minutes rather than using frozen.Wonderful! I baked in an 11X7 dish so that the squares I served were nice and high. Beautiful presentation! If you change the pan size, remember to increase the baking time. My 11X7 took 43 minutes (28 at 425 degrees and 15 at 375 degrees) Halfway through I covered with foil to prevent excessive browning. It cuts better if you allow it to stand 10 minutes prior to serving as the recipe suggests.Great dish, Bettina!
I served this recipe to my family for Sunday breakfast, and we all thought it was great. The one thing I would warn people about is that you have to serve it immediately. It comes out of the oven all fluffy, tall, and steamy, but after 15 or 20 minutes it deflates and gets an unpleasant floury taste. Reheating it will not restore its original light fluffy texture. I used fresh asparagus precooked until just tender instead of the frozen, and I would guess that I used closer to 20 ounces than 10. I will definitely serve this recipe again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2002
I used egg substitute instead of real eggs, cottage cheese instead of parmesan cheese, seasoned salt instead of regular salt and tarragon, and reduced fat Jimmy Dean sausage instead of ham; I added minced garlic, fresh sliced mushrooms, and sliced zucchini - the result was fabulous! Cooking time was about 30-35 minutes for this. My husband loved it, as well!
This casserole was the main entree for a brunch that I served to a ladies group in April. I host this group once or twice a year and usually have a lot of food left over, but not this time as most had seconds and several asked for the recipe. It was super easy to assemble and as there was no last minute preparations, I could enjoy my guest during the baking and resting time. I will definitely serve this again for one of my brunches.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2003
Totally awesome recipe! My sister's family loved it as well. I did make some minor changes. I sauteed the pepper and onion in 2 tsp. butter and 1 tsp. minced garlic. I left out the Tarragon and added in 1-1/2 cups mozzarella cheese along with the parmesan. And, I substituted smoked cheddar cheese for the topping! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
We really liked this. I halved it and made it in a pie pan since there were only two of us. I used ricotta instead of parmesan, mixed most of the cheddar into the eggs, and fresh asparagus that I boiled for 3 minutes first. Baked at 425 for 20 minutes then 350 for another 5 min after adding more cheddar on top. I highly recommend the ricotta, it gave it a very creamy texture.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2001
This recipe is so good. I decided to put the ingredients into a pie shell for a quiche. Definately had to reduce the ingredients but turned out very well. I can't wait to make it again!
Very good--even with canned asparagus (yuck!), we loved every bite. I did not use bell pepper because I don't like it, and I adjusted the ingredients to make about half. It was plenty for my husband and me, and we will be having leftovers in the morning! Thanks!
I would say this is just average. Not nearly enough flavor for me, and nowhere near as good as any quiche i've ever made in the past. Not that it's bad, it's not. It's just not good enough to make again. I served it for christmas brunch and it was the one item no one went back for seconds on :-(
I used fresh asparagus and the flavor was great. I thought that the recipe was OK, not as good as the picture. It may have been my fault because I used an 8x11 pan and had to cook longer. I would recommend the 9x13 because I had to cook alot longer time. Again, the flavor was great. Thanks
This recipe is very tasty and was easy to make. The only thing I noticed was that it took longer to cook than the recipe stated. I cooked it 30 minutes and then an additional 10 with the cheese. The eggs come out nice and fluffy, souffle like. This would be a great recipe for company since it makes so much.
I made this for my in-laws last weekend and they both seemed to really enjoy it. My husband did too! I think I will omit the red bell pepper next time I make it because I thought it overpowered the other ingredients too much. I LOVE that it can be fixed a day ahead. It made 11:00 brunch with the in-laws in a busy household a lot easier!
My husband is suspicious of anything quiche-like, but he enjoyed this! I did make a few tweaks; I left out the tarragon and added a tsp of garlic salt and a tsp of a mixed spice the hubby loves. I forgot to add the black pepper. I sauteed the onions/bell peppers in butter and garlic powder. The spicing turned out very mild, which I thought was OK but my hubby added more to his piece (hey, I'm not complaining, it was quiche and he LIKED it). Next time I will add some fresh minced garlic in addition to more of the other spices. And remember the black pepper.
I added some zucchini and mushrooms to this, and used cottage cheese instead of parmesan. I also blended in some southwest seasonings and topped it with cornflakes, which made a nice crust. I will make this again.
I followed this recipe, except the only asparagus I had available was an 8oz bag marked "petite" and it was plenty. I have never cooked with asparagus and we liked it very much. I did have to increase cooking time by about 25-30 minutes. The only change I would make is to add the cheddar cheese into the mix before baking, mainly for reheating purposes. I did reheat it for lunch leftovers and it stood up very well.
Very easy recipe to put together. I did make it in a deeper dish and it did take about an hour to cook, so keep this in mind. (whine) It is a great dish to make ahead of time and keeps well. Very yummy. Dinner or breakfest.
This was good...but if I made it again, I would add the cheese to the mixture instead of sprinkling it on top. I think it tastes better blended into the casserole instead of a hard layer on top. Just a personal preference. Otherwise, had good flavor.
Very tasty! I used fresh asparagus and cooked them half way. I added fresh sliced mushrooms, garlic and basil. I made this for a Sunday Brunch and every piece was eaten. I plan to add more onions, and Parmesan cheese the next time. As a result of these additions, the cooking time was between 35-40 minutes. A definite keeper!!!!!!!!
I liked it, the kids were okay with it. It was quite good and will likely make it again, but it wasn't one where people were moaning and begging. I liked, though, that it was a quiche concept without the crust. I don't always want the extra fat of the crust.
I'm sorry, this was just okay for me. I made it just as written (I didn't have a red pepper on hand) - It tasted fine, but I will try another recipe next time. Maybe the terragon threw it off for me or it was just too boring. I even used fresh asparagus. We all ate it but not worth making again.
I truly enjoyed this recipe, but the husband and teenagers weren't especially pleased. It was definitely too salty and I had added lots of mushrooms and my own selection of cheeses, which made it a hit for ME...but not them, lol. I would make it again for the girls, and omit the salt...but my family is strictly "meat and potatos".
I've been looking for a basic breakfast casserole to use my farm fresh eggs and cut down on my breakfast making time in the morning. This is it! I made it once with ham, onions and peppers. I stored it immediately after cooking and have been reheating it every morning, it tastes great! The only adjustment I plan on making is to sauté the veggies for a while before adding them to the casserole, because they needed to be a bit more cooked for my taste. But I plan on subbing various meats and veggies as the become available from my garden!
I liked it. The wife thought it was "eeeeeh". Kids were indifferent on this one. If they weren't around, I'd make it again. The tribe has spoken. I think this needed a bit more cooking time, or less milk.
I made this recipe for my family for an Easter brunch. I served it with fresh fruit salad and baked sweet potatoes - it was a BIG hit. Easy to make, delicious and pretty presentation. I did follow advice from others and used fresh (blanched) asparagus. Everyone loved it - thank you!!
This was really good! We ate over half of it between just 3 of us. I didn't have any tarragon on hand and couldn't find any in the grocery store so I didn't add any seasoning except the salt and pepper. I used a 9X13 dish but still had to cook an extra 5 - 7 minutes for it to be done in the middle. It reminded me a lot of a quiche recipe that I make occasionally.
The Dear wife and I made this together today and made a double batch so we could freeze half of it for the days we work late. This has been placed on our favorite list of casseroles. It was easy to make and since we both like cooking together it was a pleasure for both of us. Asparagus is something both of us like.
This was very good. I did not have any ham so my version was only with asparagus. I'm sure it would have been better with the ham, or at least sprinkled with crumbled cooked bacon at the end of the baking. I served this at a late brunch and it was a hit. Very easy to prepare and uses readily available ingredients.
I made this for a family dinner and everyone loved it! I used fresh Asparagus and Broccoli - boiled a short time until slightly tender. Then I sauteed mushrooms, onions, and red peppers in olive oil first before adding to mix. I didn't have tarragon on hand so I used Perfect Pinch Original herb mix. With the extra veggies I needed to cook mine about 30 minutes longer. I will certainly be making this again!
Fabulous! I don't really like asparagus, but my husband does... so I was looking for a way to make us both happy! I used fresh asparagus and used green bell pepper instead of red- it turned out Sooooooo yummy. I have a new appreciation for asparagus!
I really liked this dish but understand why others weren't that crazy about it. It has a mild flavor but that is easily remedied. I always try to follow the directions exactly when I try a new recipe but I made one mistake and one substitution. I didn't have tarragon but used fennel seeds instead (I got that idea from another site that offered a list of substitutions for herbs and spices.) My mistake was that I added the cheddar cheese to the egg mixture, so instead of checking on it after 20 minutes I left it in for a full 30. I would definitely make this again!
This is an excellent recipe, though I modified it slightly. Prepared pie crusts are not available so I used a sheet of frozen shortcrust pastry instead; I also lined the pastry with sheets of processed cheese slices, This stops the pastry going soggy during cooking, I also used drained canned asparagus, as frozen not available, I also added cayenne pepper and paprika powder to the egg mix for a bit of extra oomph.
This is an awesome recipe! I made changes to suit my own preferences. I used crumbled cooked sausage instead of ham, added mushrooms and spinach along with the red pepper, onion and asparagus. I partially cooked all the veggies before assembling the casserole. I used the grated Parmesan cheese and added shredded mozzarella into egg mixture, instead of on top. I didn’t use tarragon, just salt and pepper. This took 35 minutes to bake at 425 and I covered with foil as I do not like my eggs browned. Absolutely delicious.
Cut the recipe in half as it was for a much smaller crowd. Also, we didn’t have any ham; so I used some chicken apple sausage instead (browned it first) and that worked really well. My husband, who is a professional cook, LOVED it! Great recipe!!
We really liked this - high grades from my husband! Made this for dinner, looking for recipes that use up our garden asparagus. I made a couple changes , but only because of husband's dislikes - no red peppers, and I sauteed the onions first (doesn't like crunchy onions!). I also used fresh asparagus, simmered briefly first. I also mixed some of the cheddar cheese into the egg mixture along with some on top. Leftovers for breakfast!
I was very pleased with this recipe. It was very tasty and healthy. I will definately make it for brunches in the future. I would substitute broccolli for the asparagus since so few people like asparagus. I also didn't have any tarragon so I used Paprika and ground nutmeg instead and it still tasted great! Thanks for the good one!
I got rave reviews but I totally altered the recipe, I ended up making scalloped potatoes with ham and asparagus so I don’t really have any input on this recipe but it gave me the idea for something else that turned out great.
This was very good. I added more ham, as I had it and I added more red bell pepper. Next time, I will use a whole pepper. This had to cook for 35 minutes but it was delicious and everyone really liked it, so it's a keeper.
We had breakfast for supper tonight. The asparagus was not quite thawed out so I put the vegetables and ham in the oven while I was mixing the other ingredients and then drained off the water. I left out the tarragon. It was perfect with biscuits and a fruit salad.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.