McDonald's Tartar Sauce Copycat

Oh this one’s a winner. I put it together a couple of days ago intending to use it on a fish dish we were having the next night, but I realized that the recipe I was using had a wine sauce with it and I didn’t think the tartar sauce would be necessary. I asked Hubs if he wanted to try it anyway and he turned his nose up. Well, that evening I caught him dipping Ritz crackers into this! Ha! Turned out he loves it and now wants to have it on fish. It seems to be keeping well in the fridge, so I’ll put fish back on the menu within the next few days. I made the recipe exactly as written, making sure to drain the relish and capers well. I didn’t use a blender at all, just finely chopped the onion and capers, which left it a little chunky. Wonderful! Thank you duboo!