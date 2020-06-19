McDonald's Tartar Sauce Copycat

I love McDonald's tartar sauce and tweaked this recipe for months until I came up with a very good clone.

Recipe by duboo

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons relish, 1 tablespoon chopped onion, capers, parsley, and sugar in a blender until smooth.

  • Transfer sauce to a bowl; stir in remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons relish and 1 tablespoon chopped onion. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Tips

If you have a problem blending this because it's too thick, add a teaspoon of milk or cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 202.2mg. Full Nutrition
