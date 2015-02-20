Jarlsberg Cheese Dip

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I have taken the liberty of doubling this recipe because I have yet to meet a single person who didn't rave about the taste, eat too much of it, and then beg for the recipe! Now I am giving it to the world so I won't have to make it anymore. I think I have made it over 500 times...seriously. Serve hot with sturdy crackers.

By sarah s

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onions in hot butter until soft and translucent, 7 to 12 minutes. Cool.

  • Stir onions, Jarlsberg cheese, and mayonnaise together in a large bowl. Spread cheese mixture into 2 pie dishes. Sprinkle the tops with paprika.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until dip puffs slightly and cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 123.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Lisa A.
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2016
This recipe is tasty I also make it with red onion too you can't go wrong either way! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Lisa A.
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2016
This recipe is tasty I also make it with red onion too you can't go wrong either way! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sandy
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2020
Delicious! We’ve added this as a spread to our Reuben sandwich instead of plain Swiss. Perfect crowd pleaser! Read More
Roxanne Rudeck
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2015
My friend made a similar recipe for a girls night at the cabin. For Thanksgiving I decided to give it a try. Since her recipe didn't include amounts I searched this recipe. I think I need to chop the onions more. But overall very yummy!! Read More
