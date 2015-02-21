Simply Sesame Asparagus

Perfect for grilling! A simple and easy dish to prepare that's packed with great flavor. I love to serve this in the summer with grilled meats or salmon.

By cookin

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Toss asparagus and sesame oil together in a bowl until asparagus is completely coated. Season with coarse salt.

  • Cook asparagus on the preheated grill, turning every 2 minutes, until browned and tender yet still crisp to the bite, about 8 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Adjust cooking time accordingly depending upon the thickness of your asparagus.

This dish can be roasted in the oven at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 13.8g; sodium 1442.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Baking Nana
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2015
I love asparagus I love grilled asparagus I love sesame oil! Winner! Excellent flavor. My only comment would be you don't need 1/4 cup of sesame oil. A Tablespoon will do also there is both regular sesame oil which although flavorful is not as potent as Toasted Sesame Oil. Either way this is good. Make it! Read More
