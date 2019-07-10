Strawberry Delight Pie

Glazed strawberries crown a fluffy cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust. Top each slice of pie with a dollop of whipped cream or whipped topping for a delicious dessert.

Recipe by 1PICKLELOVER

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and lemon juice together in a bowl with an electric mixer on low speed. Add whipped topping and beat until filling is well-combined. Spoon filling into graham cracker crust.

  • Stir strawberries and glaze together in a bowl until berries are coated; lay berries over pie filling. Refrigerate pie until chilled, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 235.7mg. Full Nutrition
