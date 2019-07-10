Strawberry Delight Pie
Glazed strawberries crown a fluffy cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust. Top each slice of pie with a dollop of whipped cream or whipped topping for a delicious dessert.
Very nice. Mine was more berry delight. I used wild berry glaze (all I had). I used mascarpone cheese and homemade whipped cream. It was very good. Thank you 1PICKLELOVER for the recipe.Read More
Easy to make! Family loved this sweet treat!
I tasted the cream cheese and confectioners sugar mix, and i had to add more sugar. It just wasnt sweet enough for my taste. But it was very simple to make and it tasted so good. I will definitely make it again. I think if it was anyway possible to add vanilla ice cream as a layer in the summer time it would be heavenly. .
Very tasty strawberry pie! I doubled the recipe (had extra strawberries) and used a 9 x 13 casserole dish. Made my own graham cracker crust (had the graham crackers on hand) using Grandmas Graham Cracker pudding recipe from this site. Made the strawberry glaze, from recipe found on another site and it all came together beautifully! It was a little more time consuming but the end result was very yummy!
OMG this was soooooo delicious!! I sprinkled pecans on top of the mixture before the cool whip and more on top after I placed the strawberries. Will definitely make this again!
