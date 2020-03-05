Sweet and Spicy Sausage Balls

This is one of my favorite recipes handed down from my mother in-law.

By bhull

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
100 sausage balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Sauce:

Directions

  • Roll sausage into 100 very small balls using no more than 1 1/2 teaspoons meat per ball.

  • Stir red wine vinegar, ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, and ground ginger together in a large saucepan over medium heat; bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low, and cook at a simmer until beginning to thicken, about 15 minutes.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat. Fry sausage balls in batches in the hot skillet until browned on all sides and no longer pink in the center, 3 to 5 minutes per batch. Remove cooked sausage balls with a slotted spoon to the saucepan and stir into the sauce to coat.

Cook's Notes:

For less spice, use sweet Italian sausage. For a compromise, mix equal parts of sweet and hot italian sausage.

These keep warm quite nicely in a miniature slow cooker, if serving at a gathering.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 982.6mg. Full Nutrition
Patricia Marselle
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2019
Used my hands to mix sausage & cheese the added 1 cup Bisquick. Cooked in 350 for 30 minutes. Very tasty enjoyed by all. The next time I will definitely add some spices or use hot sausage.. they were a little too bland. Read More
