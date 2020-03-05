Sweet and Spicy Sausage Balls
This is one of my favorite recipes handed down from my mother in-law.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
For less spice, use sweet Italian sausage. For a compromise, mix equal parts of sweet and hot italian sausage.
These keep warm quite nicely in a miniature slow cooker, if serving at a gathering.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 982.6mg. Full Nutrition