Easy Baked BBQ Pork Chops

Quick, easy, spicy, delicious!! I "may" have used a bit too much cayenne pepper, but otherwise followed the recipe as written, and we really liked it. One tip - Put it under the broiler for the last five minutes or so!!
Yes I am 12years old love to cook I made this while my mom was away and my family loved it I did every step but put half the pepper
I followed the cooking instructions, although instead of 6 thin chops, I had 4 3/4" chops. Cooking thin chops for 30 min at 440 degrees seemed really odd to me, and even though mine were thicker, I set timer for 20 min to check. Sure enough they had an internal temp of over 200 degrees!
This probably would have been good if the chops didnt turn out like jerky. Thin chop at 440 degrees for 30 minutes was over kill.
I did make one change which was using Sweet Baby Ray's Hawaiian BBQ sauce. I also used the tip about putting it under the broiler for the last 5 minutes. Served with Coleslaw, Baked Pineapple, and Baked Potatoes. Yummy!!!
I did everything the same, except took everyone else's advise and did half the Cayenne Pepper and covered with aluminum foil while it cooked. Yum yum yum!!!! This was fantastic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Absolutely flavourful. Used homemade red wine vinegar, french dijon mustard, and instead of topping it with 2tbs of sauce i topped them with 1 and flipped them 15mins into cooking and then topped them with the other. Next time will add 1 more spoon of honey to add consistency and counter act with the cayenne pepper.
I used 2 bone -in pork chops and made the sauce as directed. I used directions from another recipe that I have that bakes the pork chops at 325 for 15 minutes on each side and they were PERFECT! Very flavorful! I will say that if I make this with more pork chops I would make the sauce accordingly to the amount. I feel it was just enough for two chops! So good & I will definitely make this again & again!
This was excellent! Everybody loved it at dinner tonight. I used red wine vinegar because that's what I had and only 1/2 tsp of cayenne but those were the only changes I made. I baked it a full 30 minutes at only 400 degrees, by mistake, and it was perfect!