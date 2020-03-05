Easy Baked BBQ Pork Chops

Rating: 4.46 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

If you love BBQ sauce, this is a tasty and easy dish to whip up when you're short on time. We like these BBQ chops with long grain rice mixed with turmeric and peas.

By A. Apolskis

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 440 degrees F (227 degrees C).

  • Whisk onion, ketchup, vinegar, honey, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl until barbeque sauce is smooth.

  • Place pork chops on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Top each pork chop with 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork chops are cooked through, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 552mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (41)

Most helpful positive review

Linda at Bit of Flavor
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/18/2015
Quick, easy, spicy, delicious!! I "may" have used a bit too much cayenne pepper, but otherwise followed the recipe as written, and we really liked it. One tip - Put it under the broiler for the last five minutes or so!! Read More
Helpful
(38)

Most helpful critical review

MrsBBrewer
Rating: 2 stars
05/26/2016
I followed the cooking instructions, although instead of 6 thin chops, I had 4 3/4" chops. Cooking thin chops for 30 min at 440 degrees seemed really odd to me, and even though mine were thicker, I set timer for 20 min to check. Sure enough they had an internal temp of over 200 degrees! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Reviews:
Savannah
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2016
Yes I am 12years old love to cook I made this while my mom was away and my family loved it I did every step but put half the pepper Read More
Helpful
(37)
Lucy
Rating: 1 stars
02/12/2017
This probably would have been good if the chops didnt turn out like jerky. Thin chop at 440 degrees for 30 minutes was over kill. Read More
Helpful
(9)
burtmommy
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2016
I did make one change which was using Sweet Baby Ray's Hawaiian BBQ sauce. I also used the tip about putting it under the broiler for the last 5 minutes. Served with Coleslaw, Baked Pineapple, and Baked Potatoes. Yummy!!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Hannah Peiz
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2016
I did everything the same, except took everyone else's advise and did half the Cayenne Pepper and covered with aluminum foil while it cooked. Yum yum yum!!!! This was fantastic!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
dani
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2015
Absolutely flavourful. Used homemade red wine vinegar, french dijon mustard, and instead of topping it with 2tbs of sauce i topped them with 1 and flipped them 15mins into cooking and then topped them with the other. Next time will add 1 more spoon of honey to add consistency and counter act with the cayenne pepper. Read More
Helpful
(3)
mitzi
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2020
I used 2 bone -in pork chops and made the sauce as directed. I used directions from another recipe that I have that bakes the pork chops at 325 for 15 minutes on each side and they were PERFECT! Very flavorful! I will say that if I make this with more pork chops I would make the sauce accordingly to the amount. I feel it was just enough for two chops! So good & I will definitely make this again & again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Bayla Meltzer
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2016
This was excellent! Everybody loved it at dinner tonight. I used red wine vinegar because that's what I had and only 1/2 tsp of cayenne but those were the only changes I made. I baked it a full 30 minutes at only 400 degrees, by mistake, and it was perfect! Read More
Helpful
(2)
