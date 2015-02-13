Clamato® Pasta Primavera with Creamy Sauce

Celebrate spring, fall or winter with this mouthwatering pasta favorite. Then get ready for the compliments, thanks to the zesty addition of Clamato®!

Clamato

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Pasta & Vegetables:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Cook linguini pasta according to package instructions.

  • Meanwhile, in a saucepot over medium heat, combine Clamato®, evaporated milk and cornstarch; cook about 8-10 minutes, and stir frequently.

  • Reduce heat, add Romano and cream cheese; stir until both cheeses have melted and sauce is smooth; keep warm.

  • In a large saute pan, over medium-high heat; heat oil, add onions, garlic and carrot; cook until tender 5-8 minutes.

  • Add green beans and broccoli; cook 5 more minutes.

  • Drain pasta, stir into creamy tomato sauce; add vegetables. Sprinkle chopped basil. Serve with French-style bread or garlic bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 73.2g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 44.2mg; sodium 404.2mg. Full Nutrition
westcoastdiva
Rating: 3 stars
09/04/2017
Used fresh not frozen vegies. Much more flavour! I didnt use cornstarch; no need. Sub'd table cream for evap milk. Read More
