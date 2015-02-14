Dessert Chocolate Wine Sauce

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a good dessert sauce to pour on top of berries, over cheesecake, baked meringue, or pound cake.

By Chip

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat wine in a saucepan over high heat until reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, about 5 minutes. Mix chocolate and coconut sugar into wine; cook, stirring frequently, until sauce is smooth and glossy, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

Merlot, chocolate-flavored wine, or a mix of the two can be used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 5.5g; sodium 9.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Olivia
Rating: 3 stars
10/05/2015
I made this to bring to a party and it received the review of 'pretty good'. It took a while longer than 15 minutes to get a thick enough consistency for my preference (at least 25 minutes). It also was hard to get the perfect amount of wine flavor along with the thicker consistency. It was pretty good, but if I made it again I would try using it over a cake instead of a dipping chocolate for fruit. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022