Chuck's Protein Bars

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! Now, this is the part where I say I love the recipe but radically changed it...I added an egg (instead of protein powder), dark chocolate chips (instead of chocolate bar), honey (instead of brown sugar), butterscotch chips, raisins, a cup of shredded carrot and flax seed meal. Baked for about 20 minutes. They are a little crumbly -- but delicious. I've eaten 7 little bars already. You know, to test them. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE these! I substituted Coconut Sugar for Brown sugar Seed butter for Peanut butter and Flax seeds for sunflower seeds. I have made plenty of granola bars for the kids; these are by far their favourite! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars These taste so much better than store-bought protein bars (no fake taste) and are super easy. I skipped the brown sugar and chocolate and used butter instead of coconut oil. I hand-calculated and that puts 16 bars at 210 calories each, less fat than the original, and 15 gr protein (using the vanilla soy protein powder from Trader Joe's.) They also are MUCH cheaper (under 50 cents each) from regular protein bars. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars They're actually in the oven crisping now. We added chia and flax seeds broken up banana chips craisins honey rather than maple syrup subbed one cup granola to the oatmeal and added a dash of nutmeg. I didn't use the chocolate or protein powder. They were pretty thick I cut one and it pretty much fell apart but the kids loved the taste. They definitely want more of these! Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars We did not really like this. But I'm still giving it a 3star simply because I think this recipe has merit and I can understand why others loved it. The downside of this recipe for me was the protein powder... I could taste it at every bite and I absolutely hate the taste of protein powder. This is a good recipe for those who are used to this type of low sugar snack. But we like the good ol'fashioned homemade granola bars.... a little bit healthy but also a little bit not. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Yum.. made these per recipe. Great tasting. I did crisp them up a bit after the initial baking.. they would have been very soft without it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars Both my husband and I thought this tasted terrible. All we could taste was the chemically protein powder. The only substitution I made was almond butter for the peanut butter and that can't account for the bad taste. I also baked the cut bars for an additional 15 minutes to crisp them up and the outsides became dry and the insides were still mushy.

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good. I subbed monk sugar for brown sugar, butter for coconut oil, honey for maple syrup, chocolate flavored protein powder for vanilla, Lily's chocolate chips for baking chocolate and added reduced sugar craisins. I baked half of them for 15 min and did the other half an additional 15 min. I think the ones cooked for just 1 round of 15 minutes are better. I wrapped individually in cellophane and keep them in the fridge. Next time I'm going to try with maple syrup and add more craisins. Wish they had more protein and less carbs but still better than most store bought protein bars.