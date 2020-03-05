Chocolate Almond Coconut Breakfast Bars

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This breakfast bar isn't too sweet, but it is a tasty treat for a morning snack. The use of the dark chocolate almond milk adds a nice flavor.

By Cheryl Belanger

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 8-inch square pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Combine oats, oat flour, salt, and baking soda in a bowl. Add eggs, almond milk, brown sugar, and vanilla extract and mix well. Fold almonds, chocolate chips, and coconut into oats mixture; pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set in the middle, about 40 minutes. Cool before cutting into squares.

Cook's Note:

Add 1 cup of whole oats to food processor to make oat flour.

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 247.6mg. Full Nutrition
Kathy
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2015
I loved the look of the recipe but had to "adjust" according to my stock on hand. I used 1/2 c butter instead of almond milk and left out the cocoanut and almonds. It took only 25 minutes to cook. Delicious!! Perfect snack for my granddaughter! Read More
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2016
Delicious. I had everything but was unable to find the dry-roasted cocoa almonds so I got some dark chocolate covered almonds from the bulk bins and chopped them up. I lined the pan with foil and lifted the whole thing out to cut... made for neater squares. I made a double batch in a 13 X 9 pan and baked for 35 minutes Read More
missrochester
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2016
I thought this recipe was pretty good My only complaint is the cooking time was way off for me they were over cooked baking for 40 minutes i will try them again but only baking them for 20-25 minutes.... Read More
Katherine Campbell
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2020
I begin making these bars five years ago for a family vacation and it has become a tradition that everyone looks forward to! I have made changes like leaving out the coconut and almonds due to family preferences, but the basic recipe is delicious, nutritious and is very adaptable. Read More
