VELVEETA® Potato Bites

Crunchy, popable potato balls with an ooey gooey, cheesy center. Seriously. As if game day isn't enough fun already.

By VELVEETA Cheese

prep:
20 mins
additional:
46 mins
total:
1 hr 6 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Cook potatoes in boiling water in large saucepan 15 to 20 min. or until tender; drain. Cool 10 min. Mash potatoes until smooth. Add onions, egg and pepper; mix just until blended.

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Empty coating mix into pie plate. Roll potato mixture into 24 balls, using about 2 Tbsp. for each. Insert 1 VELVEETA cube into center of each ball, completely enclosing VELVEETA. Add, 1 at a time, to coating mix; turn to evenly coat. Place on rimmed baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray.

  • Bake 14 to 16 min. or until heated through. Serve with salsa.

Substitute:

Substitute 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives for the green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 245mg. Full Nutrition
