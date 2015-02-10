VELVEETA® Easy Chicken Primavera

1 of 15

Rating: 4 stars This was a simple easy and tasty week night dinner with ingredients I usually have on hand. I added some onions and garlic while I was sauteing the chicken but did not add tomatoes because those are our family's preferences. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was simple to put together however it is lacking in flavor. I thought of that as I was making it and wondered where the spices were but I made it as written. A bit disappointing. I will make it again but I'm going to put together a spice combo to add more flavor. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I love it! But I sometimes substitute a can of mild rotel for the tomatoes. Or I mix in a can of cream of mushroom or chicken...excellent with substitutes or not! This one's a winner! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars It's so easy & quick when u need to get dinner done in a flash. I'd make it again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Awesomely cheesy!! I did add Italian seasoning, salt & black pepper to my chicken before cooking it. I also added 16 ounces of velveeta instead of the 1/2 pound. Plus I added one can of cream of chicken when I melted the cheese in at the end. I can never have too much cheese!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I had leftover Velveeta and veggies from the holidays but had no idea what to do with them! This was the answer! I had very low expectations bc I never cook with Velveeta other than quest dip but this was surprisingly tasty! Definitely a quick weeknight dinner. To make sure the broccoli was cooked I dumped it as well as some chopped cauliflower on top of the boiling pasta halfway through (without stirring) and put a lid on the skillet the broccoli and cauli steamed nicely without overcooking!: ) Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great very easy and my family loved it.

Rating: 4 stars Reading how it was kinda bland I added 2 cans of rotel and it was awesome. My picky eater loved it so I will definitely be making this again.