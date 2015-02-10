VELVEETA® Easy Chicken Primavera

Rating: 4.27 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chicken? Check. VELVEETA? Yup! Veggies? They're here too. Bonus: This simple skillet meal can be ready in just 30 minutes!

By VELVEETA Cheese

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir chicken in large skillet sprayed with cooking spray on medium-high heat 4 min. or until chicken is no longer pink.

  • Stir in water. Bring to boil. Add pasta; cook 8 min. or until tender.

  • Add broccoli, VELVEETA and seasonings; stir. Cook 5 min. or until VELVEETA is completely melted, stirring frequently. Stir in tomatoes.

Substitute:

Substitute any other small shaped pasta for the rotini.

Make it Easy:

Substitute 1 pkg. (16 oz.) frozen vegetable blend for the broccoli, letting the kids choose their favorite variety to use in this one-pot dinner!

Easy Cleanup:

Cooking the vegetables in the water with the pasta is a great time-saver since there is one less pan to wash!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 68.9mg; sodium 610.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

leeshoff
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2016
This was a simple easy and tasty week night dinner with ingredients I usually have on hand. I added some onions and garlic while I was sauteing the chicken but did not add tomatoes because those are our family's preferences. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

ss.stamper
Rating: 3 stars
02/07/2017
This recipe was simple to put together however it is lacking in flavor. I thought of that as I was making it and wondered where the spices were but I made it as written. A bit disappointing. I will make it again but I'm going to put together a spice combo to add more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Casey Tucker
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2016
I love it! But I sometimes substitute a can of mild rotel for the tomatoes. Or I mix in a can of cream of mushroom or chicken...excellent with substitutes or not! This one's a winner! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Marilyn Nilson
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2019
It's so easy & quick when u need to get dinner done in a flash. I'd make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Audrey Parks
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2020
Awesomely cheesy!! I did add Italian seasoning, salt & black pepper to my chicken before cooking it. I also added 16 ounces of velveeta instead of the 1/2 pound. Plus I added one can of cream of chicken when I melted the cheese in at the end. I can never have too much cheese!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
sierra.schneider
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2020
I had leftover Velveeta and veggies from the holidays but had no idea what to do with them! This was the answer! I had very low expectations bc I never cook with Velveeta other than quest dip but this was surprisingly tasty! Definitely a quick weeknight dinner. To make sure the broccoli was cooked I dumped it as well as some chopped cauliflower on top of the boiling pasta halfway through (without stirring) and put a lid on the skillet the broccoli and cauli steamed nicely without overcooking!: ) Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cheryl Slovensky
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2017
Great very easy and my family loved it. Read More
Kim
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2019
Reading how it was kinda bland I added 2 cans of rotel and it was awesome. My picky eater loved it so I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Christine Davis
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2020
Wow, this is a hit!! There are 3 seniors and we just loved it. I used fresh broccoli, I never buy frozen, and someone gave us the cheese. never buy Velveeta. I may have to start buying it just for this!!!!! I used elbow noodles instead of rotini cuz that's all I had!! Its easy to make it your own! Change things to what you have. Also, I would omit the tomatoes. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022