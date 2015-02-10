VELVEETA® Spicy Sausage Dip

Rating: 4.82 stars
61 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A package of VELVEETA, a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, and pork sausage. That's all you need to make this cheesy, crowd-pleasing dip.

By VELVEETA Cheese

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ingredients in microwaveable bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Microwave on HIGH 5 minutes or until VELVEETA is completely melted, stirring after 3 minutes.

FROM OUR PARTNERS AT RO*TEL:

If your guests like a little extra heat, fire up their taste buds by preparing this creamy, zesty recipe with RO*TEL Hot Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies, and VELVEETA Jalapeno.

Storage Know-How:

Store leftover dip in airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days. Reheat dip in microwave before serving.

Serving Suggestion:

Serve with tortilla chips or your favorite crackers.

Ro*Tel is a product of ConAgra Foods, Inc.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 15.2mg; sodium 309.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (58)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

sdaugherty
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2016
It's great; I make it all the time. The only change that I would make is I melt a stick of butter (not margarine) and then cube 2# of velveeta up and add to the butter. Stir until the cheese is melted. The butter makes the cheese creamier. I then add the 1# of cooked and drained "hot" sausage and 1 can of drained rotel. So delicious. Read More
Helpful
(49)
61 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
sdaugherty
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2016
It's great; I make it all the time. The only change that I would make is I melt a stick of butter (not margarine) and then cube 2# of velveeta up and add to the butter. Stir until the cheese is melted. The butter makes the cheese creamier. I then add the 1# of cooked and drained "hot" sausage and 1 can of drained rotel. So delicious. Read More
Helpful
(49)
DWitte
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2017
I made this with ground beef and mexican velveeta. It was very good. The next day I reheated the leftovers and added penne pasta. Had some very good mac and cheese Read More
Helpful
(14)
daniel be
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2016
This dip came out delicious. I used a pound of sausage and also 3 slices of american cheese and a stick of butter. I melted the cheese in the microwave and added everything to the croc pot to stay warm until later. Great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
Teresa Schism
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2019
This is an awesome dip. I use sausage or ground beef and I also add a block of cream cheese to the pot. Because cream cheese makes everything better, right? Read More
Helpful
(9)
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2017
I forgot how sinfully good this is. I prepped this the day before Super Bowl, on top of the stove. Could have eaten a bowl right then! Microwaved for our scoops at lunch. Then had ham and cheese sliders for our party for 2. He asked me to make the dip more often. I used leftovers on top of fried potatoes and he had some on top of his burger. You can't go wrong with this dip. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Arleen
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2016
A great recipe for people allergic to onion and garlic!! I passed out the recipe to friends who tried it! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Sarah McOmber
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2019
I love a chunky queso, so I added two cans of black beans, two cans of pinto beans, two cups of kernel corn, one onion diced, one small can diced green chilies, and used Jimmy Dean Hot Sausage. My family loves it and I've been asked for the recipe multiple times. Yum!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Faith N
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2017
This is a staple in our home for parties. Everyone loves this dip! We've did half and half with the meat before (half sausage, half ground beef) and used salsa instead of the tomatoes (just to change it up once and awhile.) We haven't found a way we didn't like it yet! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Charles Smith
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2018
I made two changes based on what I had handy. I used taco seasoned beef because I already had some. The other change I made was the Ro-tel I used the Chipotle flavor. This gave it a whole new flavor that went over very well at a friends birthday party. The sausage recipe would benefit from this and I'm thinking of trying the Fire Roasted tomatoes next. I've come to the conclusion that this recipe is very hard to mess up. I love this because it's SO easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022