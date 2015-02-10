VELVEETA® Spicy Sausage Dip

1 of 58

Rating: 5 stars It's great; I make it all the time. The only change that I would make is I melt a stick of butter (not margarine) and then cube 2# of velveeta up and add to the butter. Stir until the cheese is melted. The butter makes the cheese creamier. I then add the 1# of cooked and drained "hot" sausage and 1 can of drained rotel. So delicious. Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars I made this with ground beef and mexican velveeta. It was very good. The next day I reheated the leftovers and added penne pasta. Had some very good mac and cheese Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This dip came out delicious. I used a pound of sausage and also 3 slices of american cheese and a stick of butter. I melted the cheese in the microwave and added everything to the croc pot to stay warm until later. Great recipe. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is an awesome dip. I use sausage or ground beef and I also add a block of cream cheese to the pot. Because cream cheese makes everything better, right? Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I forgot how sinfully good this is. I prepped this the day before Super Bowl, on top of the stove. Could have eaten a bowl right then! Microwaved for our scoops at lunch. Then had ham and cheese sliders for our party for 2. He asked me to make the dip more often. I used leftovers on top of fried potatoes and he had some on top of his burger. You can't go wrong with this dip. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars A great recipe for people allergic to onion and garlic!! I passed out the recipe to friends who tried it! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I love a chunky queso, so I added two cans of black beans, two cans of pinto beans, two cups of kernel corn, one onion diced, one small can diced green chilies, and used Jimmy Dean Hot Sausage. My family loves it and I've been asked for the recipe multiple times. Yum!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This is a staple in our home for parties. Everyone loves this dip! We've did half and half with the meat before (half sausage, half ground beef) and used salsa instead of the tomatoes (just to change it up once and awhile.) We haven't found a way we didn't like it yet! Helpful (3)