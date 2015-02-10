Pretzel Chicken Dippers
The flavor and crunch you love about pretzels coats juicy pieces of chicken breast. Perfect for dipping in the VELVEETA-GREY POUPON Sauce.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Substitute: Pretzel Chicken Strips
Prepare as directed, cutting chicken breasts into 1-1/2-inch-wide strips instead of the chunks.
Nutrition Facts
102 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 273.1mg. Full Nutrition