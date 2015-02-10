Pretzel Chicken Dippers

The flavor and crunch you love about pretzels coats juicy pieces of chicken breast. Perfect for dipping in the VELVEETA-GREY POUPON Sauce.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Coat chicken with coating mix and bake as directed on package.

  • Microwave remaining ingredients in microwaveable bowl on HIGH 1 to 1-1/2 min. or until VELVEETA is completely melted and sauce is well blended, stirring after 1 min.

  • Serve chicken with sauce.

Substitute: Pretzel Chicken Strips

Prepare as directed, cutting chicken breasts into 1-1/2-inch-wide strips instead of the chunks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 273.1mg. Full Nutrition
