Venezuelan Swirled Ham Bread

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Ham, bacon, raisins, and olives swirled in bread and dipped in apricot preserves. An easy and beautiful appetizer!

By IIJUAN12

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels until cooled. Cut bacon into small pieces.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Combine bacon pieces, raisins, olives, ham, and cloves in a bowl. Roll dough onto a work surface and spread bacon mixture evenly over the top. Roll dough around the bacon filling, ensuring the edges match up to form a loaf-shape again. Place dough, seam-side down, onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Cool bread for 10 minutes; slice into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Place apricot preserves in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave, stirring at 30 second intervals, until melted and smooth, about 1 minute. Serve preserves on the side or drizzle over bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 497.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2015
Interesting combination of flavors with nice presentation. I only wished that I'd been able to roll out the dough a bit more to get a swirled/pinwheel effect when slicing. Simply couldn't get it rolled out any wider it just kept springing back so I just filled sealed and baked it. Before filling the bread I cut it in half served one today and froze the other one for later. The melted apricot preserves really complement the bread's filling. Very quick & easy to make and tasty. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022