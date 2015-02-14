Venezuelan Swirled Ham Bread
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 195.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.4g 13 %
carbohydrates: 31g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 4 %
sugars: 13.3g
fat: 5.5g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.9g 9 %
cholesterol: 10.4mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 63.1IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 5.7mg 9 %
folate: 0.8mcg
calcium: 15.1mg 2 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 6.6mg 2 %
potassium: 131.4mg 4 %
sodium: 497.2mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 49.5
