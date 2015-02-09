Chef John's Bagna Cauda

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars It's a dip! It's a drizzle! No! It's SUPER CONDIMENT! Able to dress crudites in a single spoonful. Able to bathe breads with a quick swirl. And it really is great on a flat bread with your other favorite toppings. I think I'll try it on steak next. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars An awesome start! We used 9 cloves of roasted garlic (I think roasting gave an extra layer of flavour) & 7 fresh anchovy fillets. I also cooked it with some sliced onion in the mixture and then strained the oil out. I served it with roasted root vegetables, artichokes and crudetts. Of course, the four stars accounts for our variations and preferences (which almost seems unfair due to the wide range of variance of this dressing). So good! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars MORE GARLIC........and use whatever leftover meat you have on hand from previous night's dinners. My ex's family used to have a competition making this once in awhile. Only the men in the family were involved, and it would be done at one of the larger family gatherings. The guys would all be set up on the back deck making their individual concoctions, and everyone would bring various veggies, leftover meat, and crusty breads. I absolutely cannot stand anchovies, but I love this dish. However, everyone in our group always used quite a bit more garlic. Helpful (1)