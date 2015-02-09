Chef John's Bagna Cauda

Rating: 4.38 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

If there were ever a recipe to tweak to your own tastes, it's this one. You can adjust the amounts of garlic and anchovy, as well as the proportion of olive oil to butter. You can also control how long you cook the mixture before it's presented. I hear from my friends in Northern Italy that they use twice as much anchovy and garlic as I did. Serve in a small chafing dish or fondue pot with crusty bread, roasted carrots, blanched asparagus, endive, red peppers, and/or roasted potatoes.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grind garlic and salt together with a mortar and pestle. Add anchovies; grind with mortar and pestle until a coarse paste forms.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Whisk butter into oil until butter melts and foams, about 30 seconds. Reduce heat to low and stir garlic-anchovy mixture into oil mixture; cook and stir until flavors blend and mixture is hot, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir red wine vinegar and red pepper flakes into oil mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 95.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Doc Simonson
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2015
It's a dip! It's a drizzle! No! It's SUPER CONDIMENT! Able to dress crudites in a single spoonful. Able to bathe breads with a quick swirl. And it really is great on a flat bread with your other favorite toppings. I think I'll try it on steak next. Read More
(18)
Shezeree
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2016
An awesome start! We used 9 cloves of roasted garlic (I think roasting gave an extra layer of flavour) & 7 fresh anchovy fillets. I also cooked it with some sliced onion in the mixture and then strained the oil out. I served it with roasted root vegetables, artichokes and crudetts. Of course, the four stars accounts for our variations and preferences (which almost seems unfair due to the wide range of variance of this dressing). So good! Read More
horsinround1974
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2019
MORE GARLIC........and use whatever leftover meat you have on hand from previous night's dinners. My ex's family used to have a competition making this once in awhile. Only the men in the family were involved, and it would be done at one of the larger family gatherings. The guys would all be set up on the back deck making their individual concoctions, and everyone would bring various veggies, leftover meat, and crusty breads. I absolutely cannot stand anchovies, but I love this dish. However, everyone in our group always used quite a bit more garlic. Read More
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2020
YUMMMM! Read More
