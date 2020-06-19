Fresh Raspberry Sauce

This raspberry sauce is so beautiful and delicious, you and your Valentine may not even need the cake. This will absolutely work even if you use frozen raspberries, but nothing compares to the flavor of the sauce if you can somehow find and use fresh raspberries.
The sauce was fresh, smooth and addictive! 1. Because the berries vary in sweetness as well as personal preferences vary, I suggest only adding half the sugar in the beginning. After 4-5 minutes, taste for sweetness. If more sugar is needed add a tablespoon at a time until satisfied. 2. Add a small pinch of salt. 3. Refrain from adding water until the raspberries release their juices, then add a tablespoon of water until the desired consistency is reached. 4. This sauce would be fantastic in savory dishes. Just reduce the amount of sugar. Perhaps add herbs and spices to make it even more special.
Very thin and not sweet enough. Took forever to strain also and only yielded 1/2 cup liquid after straining. Had to add cornstarch (mixed first into water) and some additional sugar to get flavor and consistency I wanted.
Simple and tasty is all that needs to be said. Chef John rarely disappoints. I have only prepared one recipe of his that I did not care for and I suspect that was more preparers error than the recipe. Chef John you DO NOT disappoint.
So simple and so delicious. What a bright taste! Used 2 8oz pkgs of fresh raspberries and cut down the ingredients for that amount. It gave me almost a full cup of sauce. Raspberry sauce is my favorite and this recipe lets those beautiful berries shine through. Serving this with NY Style cheesecake tomorrow. I can hardly wait! :)
I always like to make something as posted before tweaking it to my tastes on another occasion. In this case I wouldn't change a thing. It was luscious. I made a lemon mousse layering raspberry sauce, mousse, raspberry sauce, mousse, raspberry sauce and topping with a few raspberries and a dollop of whipped cream. Everyone raved!! Make this.
I used frozen berries because the freezing process helps break down the berries and allows you to extract more juice. I also used a stainless steel mill to separate the seeds from the syrup after cooking on the stove. It’s not perfect in that a few seeds get through, but it’s quick and allows you to finish with more syrup that you can scrape off with the spatula. I like the sweet sour taste so I added a little more lemon as well. Excellent over vanilla ice cream or in a drink with sparkling water!
I only had 22 oz of fresh raspberries, so I adjusted the sugar a bit and stuck with the 2 tsp of lemon juice. I did not add any water. After cooking I pulsed the fruit in the blender just a bit then worked it through a sieve with my spatula. Ended up with 2 cups of thick, yummy, raspberry sauce. Delish!
Simple and delightful. Served with "Chef John's Chocolate Decadence". Also put some on frozen vanilla yogurt which was very good. I may add this sauce to a homemade ice cream base to make raspberry ice cream. The only thing different I would do next go round is hold off adding any water as the sauce was a tad thinner than desired. If the sauce is to thick after straining, I would then add a small amount of water to reach the desired consistency. Great sauce for many different desserts.
Used this as a drizzle for mini key lime pies and it was delicious!!!! Used lime juice instead of lemon. I did use a little more sugar than called for too. I cut the recipe in half so we didn't have too much and there is still plenty leftover after 16 individual pies.
Easy recipe - I did not use any water and pureed the sauce after it cooled. Used the same recipe for frozen blueberries and everyone loved it! We served our guests a choice of raspberry or blueberry sauce over vanilla bean ice cream.
I made a smaller batch using six oz by weight of raspberries, two tablespoons of sugar, and three tablespoons of water. I didn't have lemon juice. I didn't strain and added it to 2 quarts of country time lemonade. It was great!
Very refreshing! Tastes great on cheesecake! My fresh raspberries were already very sweet, so didn’t need to add more sugar last time , but probably will this time since my raspberries are very tart. Consistency is runny, but works great on cheesecake. I also added full berries at the end of the cook time just to warm them up. Even my daughter who doesn’t like “fruitish” desserts loves this!
Delicious! You can adjust the amount of sugar and lemon juice to your desired tartness/sweetness. I prefer my raspberry sauce to be tarter so I didn’t use the full amount of sugar and added a bit more fresh lemon juice. Used it over a plain cheesecake and it was perfect to offset the sweetness of the cheesecake.
Delicious and simple to make! I intended to only make a little amount of sauce and used 10oz frozen raspberries (partially thawed), which resulted in too little sauce. Definitely use more than 10oz otherwise you'll end up trying to make more to go with your dessert. Also, found the sauce to be a little too bitter (all berries are different and who knows what I had with frozen ones). I ended up slowly adding a little more sugar at a time to suit our tastes (just stir in the sugar and let it slowly simmer to ensure sugar completely dissolves, taste again and add a little more if needed). Sauce was perfect over Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Coconut Brownies. Thanks for the recipe!
I cut the recipe in half and used frozen raspberries, and it was still awesome! Need a fine strainer to really get the most out of the berries and he means it when he says scrape the underside of the strainer. Well worth the time to have this to go with the cheesecake I was making it for.
Fantastic!!!! I used frozen raspberries and saved fresh food ones for decorating. I didn’t need to use any water to thin it out. In fact I took what easily ran through a strainer set it aside and then took the thicker part that took work to get through the strainer and used that in my cheese cake. Then mixed the rest back with the initial for the extra sauce for later. So many compliments on the sauce. Simple and fantastic.
Made recipe exactly as listed, except for straining. After cooling the sauce a bit, I put it through the juicer/smoothie attachment to my Magimix food processor (removes the seeds as it presses out the pulp and juice). Phenomenal raspberry sauce!! Served to my in-laws over cheesecake, and also ate some with a spoon - it was that good. Would definitely make again - thank you for a great recipe!
I added a dash of a light crisp white wine reduced down with the raspberry it really brought out the fruity notes of the wine and added to the over all flavor. Used it as a sauce over the chicken breast, delicious!
Tastes amazing! Carefully drizzled it on bundt cake. No changes, it was perfect as directed. It was rather tedious to smoosh out the juice and separate the seeds. That takes quite some time. I wonder if there is a faster merhod?
Used this for the topping on a "Swedish Cream Dessert". Left out the water, used Truvia (trademark)instead of sugar, mashed berries with a potato masher while cooking. Let it cool then spooned over the Swedish Cream containers (after they had also cooled). Placed in refrigerator for several hours before serving. Was wonderful.... You could also place a dollup of whipping cream on top as an added attraction.... :-)
I was looking for an easy raspberry sauce to serve with my chocolate lava cake. I followed the recipe exactly. It was watery and a tad to tart. I did add 1 tsp. with a couple Tbsp. of water to thicken it , with a tablespoon of sugar so it wasn’t so tart. Great fresh flavor.
This is so great if you like tart topping—which I do!! This made the perfect topping for my Christmas cheesecake. I didn’t filter the seeds since I like the texture and was planning on using the rest as a jam/jelly.
Looking for something to add to layer in mini trifle cups with lemon pound cake and pudding. I made the recipe as is, and it worked perfectly! Tart and delicious. Straining it takes patience. Break it into three batches and press firmly with a spatula until only seeds and thick paste remain. Remove those before adding the next third. Recipe yielded about 1.5 cups of sauce.
So simple and good. Followed recipe as written. Only thing I would do differently is to double it. Wonderful on cheesecake and chocolate cake. Like another reviewers idea of flavoring iced tea with it.
I LOVE it!!! I used blackberries instead of raspberries as we prefer the flavor better. I am making Chef John's Chocolate Decadence (it's in the oven now) and can't wait to try them together!!! It is a pain to mash out the berries through the strainer--but so-o-o-o good, I know I will be doing this again and again! I bought 24 ounces of blackberries and netted 14.5 ounces of sauce--probably could have gotten a little more but arms got tired of mashing berries with one hand and holding the strainer for so long with the other--still it is yummy!!! Oh, I didn't add any water.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.