Fresh Raspberry Sauce

This raspberry sauce is so beautiful and delicious, you and your Valentine may not even need the cake. This will absolutely work even if you use frozen raspberries, but nothing compares to the flavor of the sauce if you can somehow find and use fresh raspberries.

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Combine raspberries, sugar, water, and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until raspberries break down, sugar dissolves, and sauce is heated through, 3 to 7 minutes.

  • Press sauce through a fine-mesh strainer to remove seeds. Cool to room temperature; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you want something a little thicker, to serve over ice cream for example, then don't add any water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 0.3g. Full Nutrition
