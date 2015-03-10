Muffin Tin Ice Cream Pies

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are a great make-ahead desserts for a birthday party!

By Hanna

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs, confectioners' sugar, butter, and cocoa powder together in a bowl; divide between 12 muffin cups and press into the bottoms to form an even crust in each.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Move to a cooling rack to cool completely.

  • Scoop enough ice cream atop the cooled crusts to fill the muffin cups 3/4-full. Top each with whipped topping to fill completely.

  • Put muffin cups in the freezer until the ice cream and whipped topping are firm, about 4 hours.

  • When ready to serve, dip each muffin cup into a bowl of warm water for about 5 seconds and turn onto a plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 163.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Judy
Rating: 3 stars
07/21/2016
Good idea looks cute but graham crust becomes too hard making it difficult to cut even with a sharp knife (and I pressed mixture down gently into muffin tin). Kids had to eat ice cream first then pick up crust to eat. Read More
