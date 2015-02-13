Valentine's Slice-and-Bake Cinnamon Heart Shortbread Cookies

An easy Valentine's day treat! Great for egg allergies as well. Store in a Tupperware® container or freeze.

By the4taals

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter in a large bowl with a hand mixer until fluffy; add vanilla extract, confectioners' sugar, ground cinnamon candies, and cornstarch and mix with hand mixer until combined.

  • Incorporate flour 1/4 cup at a time, mixing with your hands until all flour is used and dough comes together.

  • Divide dough into halves; roll each into an 8-inch cylinder. Wrap each cylinder in waxed paper and freeze until firm, at least 1 hour to overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove dough from freezer and let thaw just until slightly softened.

  • Cut dough into 1/4-inch slices and arrange onto baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until firm along the edges but not yet browned, about 10 minutes. Cool cookies on racks for 5 minutes before moving to a rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 8.1mg; sodium 22.6mg. Full Nutrition
