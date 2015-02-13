Valentine's Slice-and-Bake Cinnamon Heart Shortbread Cookies
An easy Valentine's day treat! Great for egg allergies as well. Store in a Tupperware® container or freeze.
EXCELLENT! These were easy to make and soooo yummy! Mine did get a little flat, but the flavors are spot on. I dipped 1/2 of each cookie in chocolate. I made my dough a few days in advance and just kept it in the freezer until I was ready, which worked out great. I removed the log from the freezer and let it set out while the oven was preheating. By then, it was perfect for cutting. The family is really loving these cookies...a definite keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
Made these nice little cookies as a Valentine's treat! Instead of forming the dough into a log, I rolled it out and used a cookie cutter which worked just fine. I used my coffee grinder to pulverize the candies. I also love the colour of these cookies!
Sounds great, but I haven't made this yet because I was confused about the directions. Why must the cinnamon candies be heart shaped if I am to grind them up. Will round ones work? Broken hearts seem contrary to the spirit of Valentine's Day. Also, after cooling cookies on a rack for 5 minutes, why must I move them to yet another rack to cool completely? Bouncing from rack to rack also seems contrary to the spirit of the day.