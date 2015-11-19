Easy Creamy Squash Casserole

Rating: 5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This cheese-enhanced squash casserole is quick and easy to prepare and will please all the members of your family. My husband considers himself a squash casserole connoisseur. He loves this one!

By Sylvia Roland

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 1-quart baking dish.

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir squash and onion in hot butter until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and cool vegetables.

  • Whisk sour cream and egg together in a large bowl. Add squash mixture, Cheddar cheese, and 1/2 of the crushed buttery round crackers; stir to combine and pour into prepared baking dish.

  • Stir remaining buttery round crackers and melted butter together in a bowl; spread over the top of squash mixture and gently pat down.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crackers are lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 37.4g; cholesterol 112.7mg; sodium 457.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Tamara
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2018
Great recipe that I will use again. It's a solid base recipe. I didn't have sour cream so I used milk. Needs to have salt and pepper on squash and onions. I also seasoned milk/cheese /egg mixture with salt and pepper. We had a Poblano pepper and mini orange pepper from our garden that I chopped fine and added. Thank you for a great recipe that can be jazzed up for different flavor palettes! Read More
Reviews:
Vicky Speegle Tidwell
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2021
Loved it. I did add salt and pepper as someone else suggested. Read More
anc51873
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2021
This turned out fantastic! I made it exactly like the recipe. My family loved it!! We took turns eating it out of the dish before we even plated it!! Great, easy recipe. Thx! Read More
Twila Becker
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2021
I loved this casserole. It was not mushy like most squash casseroles and was not soupy, just a nice creamy sauce. I will certainly make this again. I am a low salt diet so this was perfect for me. Everyone else added salt to their serving. Read More
shp970
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2021
This was my “dish to pass” for a family Thanksgiving on Tuesday and it turned out fantastic! I used 3 types of cheese (Colby jack and white sharp cheddar), light sour cream, and more onion than the recipe called for because we love onion! I did not add salt because I thought the cheese and crackers had enough salt. The best compliment came from a self described picky eater who loved it and asked for the recipe! Will definitely make this again! I wish I could give it more than 5 stars! Read More
