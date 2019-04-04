Easy Brunswick Stew

My family loves this easy Brunswick stew on a cool crisp fall day. I change the heat level by adjusting the hot sauce used. As submitted, it's safe for the little taste buds. I serve this with honey cornbread.

Recipe by Stacy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream-style corn, tomatoes, chicken, pork, sweet corn, ketchup, tomato sauce, water, bacon drippings, barbeque sauce, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and black pepper in a Dutch oven or stockpot.

  • Simmer, stirring occasionally, over low heat until heated through, 20 to 45 minutes.

Tips

Shredded beef can be used in place of shredded pork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 94.7mg; sodium 1269.7mg. Full Nutrition
