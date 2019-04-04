My family loves this easy Brunswick stew on a cool crisp fall day. I change the heat level by adjusting the hot sauce used. As submitted, it's safe for the little taste buds. I serve this with honey cornbread.
This is my recipe but looks like AR edited it. I don't use tomatoes (can't stand them) - the actual recipe is 3 cans of diced potatoes. This makes it more southern style and helps to bring out the BBQ Brunswick flavor. I always serve it with Sweet Cornbread.
This is my recipe but looks like AR edited it. I don't use tomatoes (can't stand them) - the actual recipe is 3 cans of diced potatoes. This makes it more southern style and helps to bring out the BBQ Brunswick flavor. I always serve it with Sweet Cornbread.
This was pretty darned good. It's a pleasure to be the first to review it. One of the great things about the AR site is the search capacity when you want to use certain ingredients. I had some cooked pork and this was one of the recipes that popped up. I happened to have a few fresh picked green beans so I added them in and I used a fresh tomato. I will be making this again. Quick, easy, tasty.
Our family loves Brunswick stew and are very picky southerners about our chow. With that said, I made this stew per the recipe and it was easy and VERY GOOD! We cooked our own pork butt in a slow cooker for 20 hours. I’m sure that helped. The whole family loved it!!!
Second year in a row making this Brunswick stew and it was GREAT! I substituted canned white meat chicken and used smoked pork from a Boston butt that a co-worker made for me and threw in the bone too, low simmer about 2 1/2 hours for more flavor. My added ingredient.....brown sugar.
Making it right now - tastes pretty good, but from the photo I was not expecting such a heavy ketchup/tomato sauce base. Guess I'm used to a more creamy base, but so far so good! Follow up - it turned out very good, and even better next day. My husband loved it, but I would leave out the ketchup next time as it was a touch too sweet for me.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.