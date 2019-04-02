Spinach Bacon Egg Casserole

This casserole is very similar to a famous Missouri bakery's recipe for spinach bacon egg soufflé. This method is faster and easier, so it works better for families!

Recipe by Renae

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and drain grease from the skillet. Chop bacon; set aside.

  • Sauté bell pepper and onion in the same skillet over medium-high heat until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Spread spinach into the bottom of the prepared baking pan; top with bacon and bell pepper mixture.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl with a fork. Add milk, garlic salt, and pepper to eggs and beat until well combined. Pour egg mixture over bacon mixture and sprinkle with Monterey Jack cheese and Asiago cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 144.6mg; sodium 432mg. Full Nutrition
