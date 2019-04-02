Spinach Bacon Egg Casserole
This casserole is very similar to a famous Missouri bakery's recipe for spinach bacon egg soufflé. This method is faster and easier, so it works better for families!
I made this recipe for brunch today. I added red & green peppers, green onions, spinach, turkey sausage and bacon with fresh garlic. #Delicious.Read More
Spinach Bacon Egg Casserole Haiku: "Halved this recipe, used a round pyrex pie pan. Will say taste was good." This recipe goes by many a name in similar forms on AR; crustless quiche, low carb egg bake etc ... sometimes done in muffin cups or a baking dish. I was only feeding two of us, so I halved all of the ingredients and made it in a glass pie dish. Also used fresh spinach rather than frozen. While the taste of this was good, the ability to cut it nicely and its texture wasn't, and this must've due to the spinach being layered on the bottom alone, followed by the peppers/onions/bacon, and the eggs being poured on top, rather than what I wish I'd have done instead: beat the eggs in a large bowl and stir in all of the other ingredients and pour THAT into the baking dish. Layering it just didn't make sense, and it left the spinach fairly bland on its own, soggy on the bottom. I have every intention of making this type of dish again, but since I'd change the directions (along w/ swapping garlic salt for fresh minced garlic, and adding mushrooms I think), the recipe would change too much to really be this one anymore.Read More
I used fresh spinach leaves and lined the bottom of the baking dish with a couple layers after adding a small portion of olive oil to the bottom of the pan. Also I used a dusting of finely grated cheddar cheese and pecorino truffle cheese because I didn’t have the cheese called for on hand . This was so light , airey and tasty!! We loved it!
As published, this is a very good recipe. It's wonderful to have recipes like this that fit well with my pseudo-low carb diet that I have been placed on. One thing I really like about this recipe is that I can see a lot of ways to modify it to suit my own tastes. For instance, the red pepper is a bit too "sweet" for me, so the next time I won't use them and I might just use green onions to take the place of both the onions and the peppers. Sausage instead of bacon? Ground beef? Maybe some Greek seasoning? Italian? A person could go a lot of different directions with this!
I love this! I've made it several times. If I'm being honest, I haven't followed the recipe to a tee. I've kind of doubled it, as my pan is larger than the size called for, and I also use different cheese. I've found the fiesta blend from Walmart or Colby Jack both work great. I actually prefer them to the asiago and Monterey Jack. Just my opinion. This is great for quick breakfasts. Just make it on the weekend and you have breakfast all week or take the whole pan to work and feed your coworkers. They'll thank you for this one! I promise!
I did make some changes so I can't really say how the basic original recipe would have tasted. I used a package of rosemary ham slices chopped up instead of the bacon. Replaced the milk with a small container of creme fraiche and package of garlic and herb goat cheese- beat those two ingredients together then add the beaten eggs to that mixture. I used a smaller but deeper baking dish and it turned out excellent! Will definitely make it again.
Next time I would add mushrooms too
Everyone loved it!
Delicious !!!!
This was a delicious and healthy breakfast casserole. I will definitely be making this again!
Excellent, better than recently purchased restaurant fare. Made 1/2 recipe with ingredients on hand - 4 eggs, yellow bell pepper, thick pork bacon, green onion, extra fresh spinach + 2X colby-jack cheese. Greased glass dish with bacon grease-yum. Cooked a little longer 2 crisp top cheese. $5 ingredients 2 create $30 dish. So impressed I'm packaging this recipe & all ingredients 4 my adult granddaughter 2 wow her friends.
Wonderful and so easy!! Four stars!!!
This was excellent.
I made half recipe and used eggbeaters for half (2) of eggs. I also used garlic powder and half of orange pepper. It is good! I weighed out 5 oz of thawed drained spinach. Next time I will use less frozen spinach or I will use fresh. Spinach is a bit overwhelming. I mixed it all together as others have suggested.
Made this for a brunch, and it tasted great. I was disappointed that it went flat so quickly. Next time I will use a smaller pan, and bake it a little longer.
made this with egg beaters and Italian sausage onions and mushrooms. Added thyme, rosemary, and herbs de Provence. Also added several drops of hot sauce to the egg mixture as well as Asiago cheese to the egg mixture. Topped the whole thing with 3 Italian cheese mixture (only about 1/3 of a cup). Cooked for a out 35 minutes. it was delicious. Cut leftovers into squares and froze for a quick breakfast.
I’m sorry I haven’t made this, wondering if anyone has put this in a pie crust. (Had to rate it so chose 5 stars based on other reviews,)
This was delightful! I used pepper jack and parmesan in place of the Monterey jack and asiago. My husband put fresh salsa on it and ate roughly half of it, declaring all the while that it was delicious. I'll be making this often.
Delicious and easy. I substituted the bacon with summer sausage. I also used mozzarella and gruyere cheese. I sprinkled some parsley as well.
