Spinach Bacon Egg Casserole Haiku: "Halved this recipe, used a round pyrex pie pan. Will say taste was good." This recipe goes by many a name in similar forms on AR; crustless quiche, low carb egg bake etc ... sometimes done in muffin cups or a baking dish. I was only feeding two of us, so I halved all of the ingredients and made it in a glass pie dish. Also used fresh spinach rather than frozen. While the taste of this was good, the ability to cut it nicely and its texture wasn't, and this must've due to the spinach being layered on the bottom alone, followed by the peppers/onions/bacon, and the eggs being poured on top, rather than what I wish I'd have done instead: beat the eggs in a large bowl and stir in all of the other ingredients and pour THAT into the baking dish. Layering it just didn't make sense, and it left the spinach fairly bland on its own, soggy on the bottom. I have every intention of making this type of dish again, but since I'd change the directions (along w/ swapping garlic salt for fresh minced garlic, and adding mushrooms I think), the recipe would change too much to really be this one anymore.

