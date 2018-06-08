Avocado-Spinach Dip

46 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Keep this creamy avocado spinach dip covered and chilled until ready to serve.

By Sunny Hart

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Process spinach, avocado, sour cream, red onion, lime juice, jalapeno pepper, garlic, salt, black pepper, and hot sauce in a food processor until smooth.

  • Scrape dip into a serving bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 162.5mg. Full Nutrition
