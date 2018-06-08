Avocado-Spinach Dip
Keep this creamy avocado spinach dip covered and chilled until ready to serve.
Tastes great, make sure you dry your spinach well. I didn't on the first batch and it was a little runny instead of creamy, just added another avocado and it was fine. My husband loves spinach, but could take or leave avocado. I love avocado, but could take or leave spinach. We both loved this recipe.Read More
I was expecting more of a spinach dip. this recipe is more of a guacamole.Read More
One word - YUM! My garlic clove was BIG and if you're not a fan of garlic, use a small one. I love garlic so it's just fine for me. I have a friend who likes Guacamole dip but says it's "too fattening". I told her about the fresh spinach - she's hooked on it now and makes it with chopped tomatoes & Greek yogurt instead of sour cream and dips her veggies in it. One of the first appetizers to go at my get togethers'. Thanks for sharing!
I didn't have lime juice so I used lemon. I didn't have low-fat sour cream, so I used regular. I didn't have a jalapeno, so I used green pepper. I didn't have a red onion, so I used a yellow. But it turned out just great . . Ha-Ha! PS, I didn't use it as a dip, I used it on a pizza . . Great with fresh mushrooms, hamburger and mozzarella!
I had to amend it a little due to what I had in the cupboards, but it was delicious and I can only imagine that the unaltered version is even better.
I highly recommend making a double batch, this is that good. Just the right amount of spiciness from the jalapeno and hot sauce.
I made the recipe with no changes and served it with a veggie tray and crackers. Everyone loved it. Who knew lo-cal could taste so good? I will definitely make it again.
The best dip at the party!
So easy to make! I’ve never made a spinach dip before, but it came out literally perfect! Tasted SO good as well!! 5 stars!!!!!
Followed the recipe to the letter and will in the future. I can't imagine this getting any better. I would like to think the use of my homemade smoked hot pepper sauce took it from 4 stars to 5, but we'll never know.
Not a fan, but it is just me. Couldn't really taste the avocado--- kind of tasted like a weak hummus. That said, I love the idea of it and plan to try it again and tweak it. Maybe add more lemon/lime juice?
Absolutely delicious!
Delicious! I will be using this as a vegetable dip, to put on hamburgers and anything else I can think of. I didn't have the peppers on hand so I just used a dash of cayenne.
I processed this in a 1 1/2 pint regular mouth jar on the blender base. It took that much with the raw spinach volume, but made one pint of utter deliciousness! Love. This. Recipe!
This dip is wonderful! I subbed a Serrano pepper for the jalapeño, using the whole thing., but otherwise followed the recipe. This was very well received and I'll definitely be making it again! Thanks for the recipe!
Great texture and nice kick
One word.... DELICIOUS!!!! Thank you for this recipe.
I used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, and added 2 cloves of garlic. my avocado was half bad so what was left was not overpowering at all. Hubby loved it, very addicting
This was good, we would have liked a little more kick and so next time might add just a little chili flakes or any other type of heat. Avocado was the primary taste.
Very easy to make if you have the ingredients. A little tart for me. I would use a little less lime juice next time.
A great alternative to “standard” guacamole recipes. Good flavor! Due to personal preference I subbed in 2% Greek yogurt for the sour cream. Also used green onions in place of the red ones. It was a big hit; it was a lighter texture; well-received by the perpetual health-conscious folk!
It was really good, but I did have to add hot sauce in the end. I would guess that it was the sour cream that mellowed everything out.
This. Is. Awesome.
Soooo good! I used plain greek yogurt instead of sour cream and I added cilantro. Yummmo
We enjoyed this a lot. I made the mistake of just squeezing a lime into the food processor bowl instead of measuring. That was not the thing to do as it overpowered the flavors of the spinach and avocado. I added more avocado to try and balance the flavors out, then added some cilantro when that wasn't quite enough. So the next time I make this, I will measure the lime. My additions made it taste like guacamole which was ok for our Mexican themed dinner but next time I will definitely follow the recipe. We had this topped on Veggie Burgers (the ones made with oatmeal) from AR and enjoyed the flavors.
Very good. Even my my-way-is-the-right-way, mother-in-law enjoyed it. Made slight alterations: used superfood power greens, used Forager Cashewgurt, less onion, no peppers. Wanted to make it palatable for my picky kids...and animal-byproduct free.
I didn’t add the jalapeño, and used a yellow sweet onion instead of the red, but otherwise I followed the recipe. It was so fresh and delicious! We used it on burritos and in sandwiches, and it added so much flavor and creaminess! Will definitely make again.
Everything about this is fantastic. I also recommend a double batch!
I added more acid, salt, and cream to try to balance it out and knock down the strong avacado flavor. I won't be using this recipe again :(
I made it by the recipe except for using full fat sour cream. It was delicious, my guests loved it. Next morning, served it over scrambled eggs in pita bread, also good. The recipe makes a lot, but I think leftovers would be good over baked chicken or even pork. I would try it over fish, as well.
me encanto , facil y super delicioso y nutritivo
I added everything except the pine nuts. I was looking for somersetting with spinach and this met the requirements. The balance of the ingredients was exceptional.
Delicious! I used nonfat greek yogurt and a whole medium jalapeno. Did not use any hot sauce but will add some the next time for the extra kick.
Great and nutritious. As long as you cover it with plastic wrap (lay the plastic wrap directly on the dip and push out as much air as you can) it holds up very well and resists browning in the refrigerator for something with avocados in it.
It was easy to make and very tasty. Nice and light!
Great tasting and easy to prepare. I think part of the overwhelming guacamole flavour some reported is because the spinach measurement needs to be more precise. Just like in baking, using weight rather than volume makes for a better outcome. In case you’re curious, 2 cups of spinach is equivalent to about 4 ounces (by weight) or 113 grams. Trying to cram a leafy vegetable into a measuring cup to achieve the required amount is nearly impossible. Be sure to do all your trimming, washing and drying before weighing. I’m sure if you measure more precisely some of you who graded the flavour harshly might reconsider
Loved this! So simple and so delicious. I should have added more jalapeño though. It could have used more kick. I will definitely be making this again.
I'll try adding more garlic or some garlic salt and maybe some other spices to kick the flavor up a notch. I used non-fat greek yogurt in place of sour cream. I loved the end texture.
