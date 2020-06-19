Aaron's Amazing Simple Beans
This recipe is incredibly simple to make, and it's fat-free, yet these are the most delicious beans I've had. The secret ingredient is the salt-preserved lemon, a flavor like no other. Serve hot in small bowls as a side dish or snack. Good with eggs, tortillas, or other Mexican food. Leftovers keep well in the refrigerator.
Use dry beans, not canned. Amazingly cheap, they have a much better texture and more flavor.
The preserved lemon piece is notably better than fresh lemon. Keep them on hand: they are very very simple to make, and a wonderful seasoning for many dishes. If you must, substitute fresh whole lemon plus 1 teaspoon salt.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the sodium from the preserved lemon. The actual amount consumed will vary.