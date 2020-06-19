Aaron's Amazing Simple Beans

This recipe is incredibly simple to make, and it's fat-free, yet these are the most delicious beans I've had. The secret ingredient is the salt-preserved lemon, a flavor like no other. Serve hot in small bowls as a side dish or snack. Good with eggs, tortillas, or other Mexican food. Leftovers keep well in the refrigerator.

Recipe by ACONTORER

prep:

10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
2 hrs
8 hrs
total:
total:
Servings:
6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place kidney beans into a large container and cover with about 1 quart water; let stand 8 hours to overnight. Drain.

  • Combine beans, 1 quart water, preserved lemon, sugar, black pepper, red chile pepper, bay leaf, garlic powder, and anise seed in a stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover stockpot, and simmer for 1 hour.

  • Remove lemon, bay leaf, and red chile pepper from bean mixture. Mash about 10% of the beans against the sides of the stockpot using the back of a spoon. Cover stockpot and simmer for 45 minutes more.

  • Remove cover from stockpot and simmer beans until beans are thickened and water is evaporated, about 15 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

Use dry beans, not canned. Amazingly cheap, they have a much better texture and more flavor.

The preserved lemon piece is notably better than fresh lemon. Keep them on hand: they are very very simple to make, and a wonderful seasoning for many dishes. If you must, substitute fresh whole lemon plus 1 teaspoon salt.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the sodium from the preserved lemon. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 0.9g; sodium 2071.5mg. Full Nutrition
