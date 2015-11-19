Baked Crab Cakes with Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Unbelievably moist and so easy! These have been requested several times and they are always gone in an instant!

By Sarah D

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 crab cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crab Cakes:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 360 degrees F (182 degrees C). Butter a baking sheet.

  • Gently mix cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, egg, butter, parsley, seafood seasoning, mustard powder, black pepper, and Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl; fold in crabmeat. Form crabmeat mixture into patties, about 2 tablespoons per patty. Arrange patties on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crab cakes are golden brown, about 30 minutes.

  • Blend 1/2 cup mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, and cayenne pepper together in a food processor or blender until smooth and creamy. Serve alongside crab cakes.

Cook's Note:

Drain roasted red peppers in between paper towels to remove excess oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 94.7mg; sodium 662.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2017
Very easy recipe and fresh! I would make a few changes when I made this recipe again. I would cut back on the seafood seasoning as I found it too salty for me. I did have to add a few more crackers which was fine. The sauce has a nice kick! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
mrs. kosmos
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2018
I made these with 1/2 C plain soft bread crumbs instead of crackers. When I pulled them out of the oven, a ton of grease was on the baking sheet. But the cakes themselves weren't greasy, had an excellent texture, held together well, and were delicious. The sauce is also delicious, though I reduced the cayenne to 1/4 tsp cuz I can't handle too hot. Read More
Helpful
(1)
