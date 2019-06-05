Creamy Ham and Cheese Quiche

This quiche is creamy, simple, and delicious!

By Lindsey Elizabeth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Press pie pasty into the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate.

  • Bake pie crust in preheated oven for 5 minutes, use a fork to poke holes into the crust, and continue cooking until lightly browned, about 5 minutes more.

  • Reduce oven heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and 1 tablespoon flour in a bowl; spread over the warm pie crust.

  • Stir ham and honey mustard together in a bowl to coat the ham completely; spoon over the cheese mixture.

  • Mix half-and-half, eggs, green onions, 1 tablespoon flour, and salt together in bowl. Pour mixture carefully over the ham layer; top with remaining Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until set in the center, 40 to 50 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 155.5mg; sodium 538.1mg. Full Nutrition
