Creamy Ham and Cheese Quiche
This quiche is creamy, simple, and delicious!
Made this a few times. Great as-is! Although it's a bit more like scrambled egg pie than the silky custard I prefer. Here's the substitution that nailed it for me. Use 4 eggs, 1/2 cup half & half, and 1 1/2 cups whole milk. That's it! One other option
If I make this again, I'll reduce how much honey mustard was in it. The tang was a little strong.Read More
A really good quiche and a nice fresh salad always bring a smile to my face, and today, I was smiling. I did make a couple substitutions. I used asiago cheese instead of swiss (what was on hand) and substituted Egg Beaters® for the eggs to lower cholesterol. Lindsey322, I agree with you: this quiche is creamy, simple, and delicious! Thanks for sharing.
This is the third quiche recipe I've tried here at All Recipes and one of the best. I don't think I would have thought using mustard, but it really adds to the flavor. No green onion, so I yellow, and all I had was Dijon mustard and used that. I diced the onion, cooked ham, and also 3 cloves of garlic minced (I LOVE garlic) and added to a frying pan with with olive oil until the onion was tender.. This gets any water in the ham and onion out. No half and half so I used 3/4 cup light cream and 1/2 cup heavy cream and no Swiss so I substituted shredded sharp Cheddar and Parmesan. I also added 1/4 tsp nutmeg and a dash of Cayenne pepper. I also used a store bought 9" pie shell. Hmmm... so rich and creamy and the mustard adds a unique zing to it.
Yummy! I tweeked the recipe a little. Used honey baked ham, fresh asparagus, and Dijon mustard instead of honey mustard. It was Awesome!
I thought this quiche was okay. I didn't get the creamy texture that others described. I would say it was more like a soft boiled egg texture. I have had better quiche, less time consuming, and less costly recipes. Also, the recipe should say use a deep dish or wide crust. I had a semi deep dish crust I made homemade. The filling still seemed to spill over some as it baked. I am glad I ended up placing the pie plate over a foiled lined rimmed baking sheet. I would have had one messy oven otherwise. Taste wise, it wasn't bad just a little oniony. Not a repeat dish, but nice to try something I hadn't eaten in years.
This was simply delicious. Made it as recipe written. My partner and I almost ate it all. Simple to make and delicious to eat. Thanks Lindsey for sharing your recipe.
I made this for my family. It came out good and it looked nice. I did change a few things just because I didn't have the ingredients. I used Colby cheese instead of Swiss. I also used sweet onion instead of green. Like I said because I didn't have the called for ingredients. I also added broccoli to one pie and mushrooms to another. One thing I will do different, I will make homemade crust next time. I used store bought frozen crust and I really think that it would be worth the time to make it from scratch. All in all good recipe and I would recommend it.
It made this quiche yesterday and my husband and I really liked it. The only change I made was omitting the honey mustard. I didn't have any on hand. The quiche tasted great without it. I may add some diced bacon next time. I'll definitely make this again. It's an easy breakfast meal to have in my recipe box.
This is so yummy and really easy to make. My kids loved it!! The only change I had to make was I substituted an egg for the 1/4 cup of half and half.( Didn't have enough cream) Thanks for sharing! I will definitely be making this again.
I had to substitute havarti for Swiss, and used a Rosemary deli sliced ham, but otherwise followed the recipe. It was delicious cheesy and creamy, just as described. Will make again.
I've never made a quiche before and used this recipe. Fantastic. My husband liked it so much, we are having it again...four days later. Thank you this is a keeper.
Everyone loved it. No kidding it was creamy. Very tasty and filling.
Easy and tastes great! I used a honey glazed ham, so no need to add the honey mustard.
Followed the recipe exactly, using a store bought deep dish pie shell and honeybaked ham. This quiche was wonderful - very creamy. Can't wait to make it again :-)
Was a little hesitant deviating from my regular quiche recipe, but made this for a brunch, it was delicious, everyone raved about it. And only crumbs were left! Reheats well too!
Made this for Christmas brunch. It was so easy and such a hit that I make it all the time now. Only change I made once was because I had no cheddar I used 1 1/2 C swiss and dijon mustard. It was still great and creamy.
Made as directed and put in muffin tins for about 15 minutes until set. Worked great to freeze for a quick breakfast.
My biker husband loved it and it was good reheated for lunch..I used some really well drained frozen chopped spinach, sliced mushrooms, black forest ham sandwich meat and whatever white and yellow cheeses I had on hand this will be my basic quiche from now on ! the possibilities are limitless
Loved this. I used liquid egg whites and some leftover ham. Fantastic! Makes great leftovers.
Pretty yummy. Definitely needs a deep dish.
Served it as the main dish at my brunch yesterday. It was excellent and my guests raved about it. I didn't have any Swiss cheese so substituted extra cheddar. I used store bought deep dish pastry shell; there was a bit too much filling. I was afraid it would run over while baking. So I just used less filling and placed the quiche on a cookie sheet to bake. Yummy. I'll be using this recipe again.
I got a lot of compliments on this quiche. My love thought it had to much cheese to ham ratio. I would make it again with a few adjustments.
We really liked this. I made it exactly as written except I only had cheddar cheese. The mustard coated ham really added flavor. Served with a salad for a light dinner. Thanks for sharing this.
I just made this tonight. Everyone was so hungry I didn’t have a chance to take a pic! But it turned out beautifully! My daughter is a vegetarian so I left out the ham and I had to wing the honey mustard with 1T mustard/1T blue agave. Everyone absolutely loved it! I served it with some sliced white new potatoes sautéed with green onions and called it a meal.
This quiche was quick and easy. I had more swiss than cheddar so I swapped those amounts for one another, took out two of the five yolks from the egg mixture, only had a cup of half & half instead of 1 1/4 c, and used dijon mustard instead of honey mustard (it was all I had.) The result was creamy and delicious! It baked more quickly than many quiches I have made, and really didn't take long to make. Would definitely make again.
I just made this for lunch and it is fabulous. I had some left over buttermilk from making scones so I used it in place of milk it is a winner!
Yes I used sargentos garlic cheddar and sharp cheddar minced onion and garlic and a little mozzerala.
Little more onions
I loved it. I didn't have 1/2 & 1/2 so used 2% milk but it worked perfect. It was enough for two store bought 8" pie shells. Just froze one.
Delicious. Substituted Dijon mustard for honey mustard
Never had or made a quiche before. My husband and I loved this recipe!
This quiche is delicious - my entire family loved it. Easy to make as well.
This was delicious- thank you!!
Made this quiche for a hospitality breakfast and it was a big hit! Will make it again
Made this quiche for dinner. The only change was I didn’t add any salt as my ham was already a tad salty. Was a hit at dinner, most definitely will make again. Will add some mushrooms and broccoli next time. Nice recipe to have as a quick go to. Thank you for submitting
Delicious and Easy! I made this quiche but didn't have honey mustard, substituted an equal parts maple syrup/mustard blend for the amount of honey mustard needed. It changed the flavor slightly but was quite good. The second time I made it I had honey mustard. Again, delicious!
I doubled the recipe and added spinach. I also added mushrooms to half since some people I made it for does not like mushrooms. They thought it had too much mustard, but otherwise good. With all the mustard we scored it a 2-3 out of 5 stars. Before I cooked the second quiche I rinsed off a bunch of the mustard, leaving just a little. It came out really good! With just a little bit of mustard we scored it a 4 out of 5 stars.
Oh yes, this quiche was awesome. I added green onions and steamed asparagus. It received a "yum " on first bite. Put 4 slices in the freezer. It was so easy to make and will be my brunch go to recipe.
Made this today. Came out great! Really good quiche recipe. Only change I would make would be to add some green chile for heat.
Delicious and something different to add to the breakfast or brunch menu. Spice and variety goes a long way.
I made it but used bacon instead my husband loved it and I will be making it again
My new favorite ham and cheese quiche, the mustard is subtle but adds depth to the flavor. I used Goldens spicy mustard, all cheddar cheese and almond milk, loved it.
So delicious. I used fried crumbled bacon and finely diced white onion. I added Dijon mustard (about 2t) in with the eggs.
I made this exactly as the recipe calls and it was amazing. Even my picky daughter loved it.
I make quiche quite regularly. I used all the ingredients but different proportions. Some more of this and some more of that and maybe not as much as this. I will definitely make it again. The honey mustard did it for us. Perfect!
So good! This is my favorite quiche recipe. It is now a family favorite??
I made this wirhout a crust to low carb it. Loved it!
We liked it but now I have to clean my stove. It overflowed like crazy. I use large eggs, if you do as well - reduce eggs to 4 only. So be careful adding to the pie crust. I love Dijon mustard but found it wasn't mixed in the meat well enough, it requires a lot of work to spread it around. I just finished the last piece from two nights ago and find the Dijon mustard flavor seems even stronger! I had Canadian Bacon so used that and no honey mustard anymore so used the Dijon. It's a hard decision about giving it 5 points.
This was amazing! It was my first quiche and it turned out perfectly! Followed your recipe mostly (added extra extra cheese cuz cheese is it's own food group in our family) and everyone loved it!
I used left over baked ham and increased the volume as well as adding in more cheese. I shared with my neighbors and we all liked it so well I made another one yesterday.
delicious! I added broccoli and didn't use honey mustard.
5
Mine turned out very runny after 50 minutes of cook time so I cooked It for an additional 10 minutes. I think I would maybe include regular onion to give It even more flavor and maybe cayenne pepper. The honey mustard adds some great flavor. I’d make It again but might add some modifications. I think it will just depend on what you prefer in a quiche. The filling did tend to over flow the crust so be sure to put a pan beneath It in the oven to protect from spills/overflow.
Left over honey baked ham and a frozen pie crust. Turned out great!
Delicious!
Followed the recipe and it was delicious. Will definitely make it again!
I took a gamble on this one since my husband doesn’t like Swiss cheese or onions. He ate it! It was very tasty, but I definitely needed a deep dish pie crust. The filling went way past the crust in the dish. I considered omitting the green onions, but I’m so glad I left them in. I did omit the salt, as the ham was salty enough. I didn’t have honey mustard, so I used 1 T of Dijon and 1 T of honey. Worked for me! If I were making this for myself in the future (sans picky husband), I’d use more Swiss and less cheddar, but I love Swiss cheese!
I made three quiches one night for dinner. This was by far the best! Great flavor. Did use heavy cream and 1/2 and 1/2.
I made this recipe and my husband and I absolutely loved it. Creamy and with a hint of sweetness . The next week, my husband asked me to make it again - that never happens. I didn't have honey mustard, so I blended 1 Tablespoon of French's with 1 Tablespoon of honey. I didn't have half-and-half, so I used 50% heavy whipping cream with 50% whole milk. I also used a frozen deep dish pie crust, f
i used heavy whipping cream instead of half & half will make again
Easy and delicious. Maybe add a bit more mustard. I used dijon.
OUTRAGEOUS!! Best light, custard quiche recipe EVER! Used whipping cream, grated Colby/Jack & Fontina. Crust edge was a bit too brown, even though I had covered it throughout . Think I’ll use a shorter pre-browning time for the blind baked crust, or start with a frozen pastry shell (mine was storebought and from fridge. Brava on this recipe!!!!!
Great dish. Easy to make. Came out great. I adjusted the honey mustard to 1tsp of dijon mustard. I really like the flavor and consistency of this dish.
First quiche I’ve ever made and I tried the variety with 4 eggs, but reduced to 1/2 c half and half and 1 cup milk. If you get an already made crust in a pie pan you will have extra liquid so you may have fill if you aren’t careful.
My family raved about this quiche! I get requests each week for this recipe! Easy and delicious!
I made this exactly as written and I think it was a little bland. However, I think it’s a really good basic recipe and one you can adjust to your own liking easily. So, I’m rating it 4 stars because I really like useful recipes like this that I can make with whatever I have on hand. I think I’ll use mushrooms and broccoli next time. Thanks for posting such a good recipe with great directions!
Delicious I'd make it again over and over again for my family and friends
This recipe was very easy and along with myself loving the way it came out my one sister and nephew loved it too!
Excellent recipe, very adaptable. I didn’t have half-n-half and only skim milk so blended a cup of cottage cheese then add 1/4 skim milk, turned out excellent. While you could modify in many ways, no need, It was great as is!
I will make it again but I will reduce the honey mustard to 1 tablespoon. It was delish!
Followed the recipe. Loved it.
Needed to try out a quiche recipe before I make one for work. This one was perfect! Very easy! Didn't have half & half so I did what another reviewer suggested and substituted an extra egg and added a little milk. Also only had spicy brown mustard and used it instead of honey mustard and also added green, red, and yellow diced peppers. Great recipe!
Delicious
I loved it! I' having a problem finding a deep dish pie crust to I will have to reduce the ingredients. I am making it again tonight for dinner. Very very tasty!
I love quick and easy quiche and this was a great tasting one. I intend to make it frequently. it was that good.
Made this tonight..very tasty ! Didn't have honey mustard so mixed spicy brown mustard with little bit of honey to coat the diced ham. Otherwise followed recipe as written. Excellent in both texture and taste. Served with a salad. Perfect for warm summer night dinner. Was hoping to have leftover for lunch tomorrow but all gone. Will definitely make this quick and easy dish again soon. Thanks for submitting it.
Excellent instructions, though I used a store bought 9” deep dish pie crust and found there was a little too much egg mixture. It worked great to parbake the crust before filling it. It was a hit with my crowd, and I’ll make it again.
I left out the mustard and onions for our group but the quantities for everything else were Perfect!!!
Very good! Dijon mustard without the honey works just fine. I added a tbsp of chopped fresh tarragon and I suggest using beans or pie beads to keep the crust “disciplined”. A keeper!
Very easy and delicious! Will be a go-to for Sunday Brunches!
I made this for a brunch and Christmas morning. Everyone loved it. Very easy to do.
I made it as a made ahead breakfast because in the morning I don't have enough time to fix breakfast. I used 1 cup of ham, 3 eggs and 4 tbspoons egg whites. All the rest I followed the recipe. It was delicious! I definitely will make it again! Thanks for sharing!
This was the first quiche I ever made, so I followed directions exactly. I must admit I was very surprised at how easy this was. My elderly mother who had never had any quiche couldn't get enough. We both loved it.
I don't eat meat, but my boyfriend loved it. I added asparagus because I needed to use it up.
The best quiche ever! I forgot to add the second tablespoon of flour but it came out perfect anyway. I also did not have honey mustard on hand so I just made my own with a combo of regular mustard and honey....does add a nice touch to the ham.
get a deep dish! I had to use 2 standard 9in frozen pie crusts to handle the custard filling. in each crust I used just shy of the amount of cheese for one crust in this recipe. it baked for 30 min when divided. it is very creamy and cheesey, everyone loved it. I would make it again (divided or not) did not foil the edges and didnt have honey mustard, so I subbed with 1tbsn of mustard and honey.
Made as specified and very yummy. Very creamy.
Yummy and easy!
Made it as instructed, came out great! Everyone loved it.
This was so good! I followed the recipe exactly and doubled it since the crust came with two. I will freeze it and hope it turns out just as good.
I made it without the mustard and guests agreed it was delicious.
We improvised with some ingredients and it came out famously, great recipe! Try it, you'll love it.
It was terrific!! I added an extra option of putting 1 tablespoon of Lipton’s dry onion soup mix into the milk/cheese sauce.
Great recipe! I didn't have honey mustard so I used Spicy Brown mustard. Worked well. I also added some broccoli, just because. Also it was the only recipe that precooked the crust, which meant the crust wasn't mushy. Will make again!
It cooked for an hour, but I had adjusted the recipe adding fresh baby spinach and mushrooms. I also doubled it to make two pies (one for eating, one for freezing)
Love quiche, and this is an easy delicious recipe
Turned out quite lovely! I made two. Figured if I was going to all the trouble I might as well. We had a nice seasoned ham leftover from Easter, so I was thrilled to use it up. I used gluten free flour for my pie crust and was worried that the pie crust wouldn’t turn out and the whole dish might be ruined, but thankfully it did and I was happy. Very tasty! During this COVID-19 I’m always looking for comfort food and your recipe checked every box. Thank you.
Super easy, and I love the addition of the honey mustard! I’ll do this again!