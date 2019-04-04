Rice and Lentils from a Rice Cooker

Simple and easy main dish or side. This makes a nice base for a meal instead of potatoes or plain rice, or stands on its own. Top with cooked chicken after it's done for a simple, high-protein meal. Add more barley for a better glycemic index.
East to throw in the rice cooker. Use good quality broth/base. Vegetables are great in this. Diced carrot, celery, onion cook nicely. Don't be afraid to add some spices! I like thyme, rosemary and acid, like balsamic vinegar or lemon juice. Taco seasonings, before or after cooking, are awesome on this dish. Serve with topping and chips. Great dress up for leftovers. Green and brown lentils are firmer than yellow or red. French lentil Le Puy are the firmest of all.
I like all of these ingredients, but I just didnt love them together. The lentils fell apart, almost acting like a binding to the rice and bulgar. I had to add so many seasonings and flavorings to get this to work. Not a repeat dish, but interesting to try the rice cooker beyond brown or white rice.
