Rice and Lentils from a Rice Cooker

Simple and easy main dish or side. This makes a nice base for a meal instead of potatoes or plain rice, or stands on its own. Top with cooked chicken after it's done for a simple, high-protein meal. Add more barley for a better glycemic index.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse rice, lentils, and barley thoroughly and mix in a rice cooker pot; add olive oil, garlic, and stock concentrate and stir.

  • Pour enough water over the mixture to reach the 4 1/2-cup mark on the rice cooker.

  • Press Start and let cook until the rice and lentils are tender, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
631 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 121.6g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 381.4mg. Full Nutrition
