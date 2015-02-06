Rice Cooker Risotto

I found a recipe similar to this one years ago on Allrecipes and haven't been able to find it again. Luckily, I remembered the basics of it. After some trial and error, I have it figured out! This basic recipe is a creamy comfort food that is very versatile, in that you can add any meat and veggies combos you want to make it your own.

By turtle311

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the rice and heated chicken stock into the rice cooker.

  • Press Start and let cook until the cycle has completed and has shifted to Keep Warm setting. Let rice sit with cover remaining on the rice cooker until the rice is completely tender, about 10 minutes more.

  • Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the rice and stir.

Cook's Notes:

If you have a small rice cooker, you may want to halve the measurements.

Depending on your rice cooker you may not need to leave the risotto sit for that extra 10 minutes. The bottom may burn so check it the first time you make it to see how your rice cooker handles. If the risotto comes out too thick, add a little more warm broth to thin it out, stir to incorporate together.

You can use beef stock for chicken stock, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 718.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful critical review

bethC
Rating: 2 stars
06/13/2017
Mine turned out mushy. I'll stick with the stove top. Read More
Reviews:
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2017
I don't have a rice cooker however I do have an instant pot, and so I sautéed the rice in a little bit of olive oil until it was translucent, then added the chicken broth and cooked for 7 minutes on high pressure. Afterwards I added the Parmesan cheese I tasted it and decided it needed a little bit of garlic powder. Otherwise without the addition of garlic powder it was a pretty good risotto. This could be improved with a little bit of white wine. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Calor
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2018
This was sooo good. It made making risotto very simple. The instructions for cooking it in the rice cooker were clear and worked well in both our small rice cooker and our larger one. Read More
Helpful
(2)
casserolequeen72
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2016
I had trouble finding instructions on how to make arborio rice in my rice cooker (which I love!) so this recipe was greatly appreciated! Turned out perfectly so I'll be using this again and again! Thank you!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
bethC
Rating: 2 stars
06/13/2017
Mine turned out mushy. I'll stick with the stove top. Read More
