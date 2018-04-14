Lemon and Almond Butter Bars

Tasty granola bars for anyone who likes to snack! These bars can be modified to whatever flavor you desire! Wrap bars in plastic wrap for storage. Enjoy!

By TamaT.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 bars
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix lemon juice and lemon zest in a large mixing bowl.

  • Pour honey into a microwave-safe bowl and heat in microwave until melted; stir with the lemon juice mixture. Add almond butter to the mixture and stir until smooth. Fold coconut into the mixture; add oats and stir to coat.

  • Press the mixture into a medium-sized baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until browned along the edges, about 30 minutes. Cool to room temperature before cutting into bars.

Cook's Note:

Add raisins, cranberries, or crushed nuts as desired for variety.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 19.2g; sodium 116.9mg. Full Nutrition
