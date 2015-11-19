Hard-Steamed Eggs

1 of 79

Rating: 5 stars If you've ever gotten so mad while peeling your boiled eggs that you feel like cussing and throwing them all away because once you turn them into deviled eggs everyone will think a critter had already started chewing on them before they make it to the table then look no further than this method! And I know you've been there. I'm hooked. Once I started making my eggs this way I've yet to say one bad word. Brian deserves a great big kiss for sharing this secret. Shhh...don't tell my husband I said that! Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars Oh Bd.Weld! You are my HERO! The pan set I bought recently has a steamer unit, & boy is it going to get a workout from now on! I put 3 farm fresh eggs, 3 new from store, 3 older than a week, plus 3 random and they ALL came through it perfectly! I made a new folder for my recipe box called A-Plus Methods and there went this "recipe" for easy access! Thank you for letting us all know about this! I like to keep boiled eggs on hand, since they make such good snacks, & sandwiches, plus I like to use "farm fresh" eggs, & they just don't compute with my "old" method. I just may start cackling pretty soon! !!! Blessings! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Never fail way to get your eggs peeled flawlessly. Tuck this into your "more idea than recipe" folder and don't forget about it. I've been using this method for quite some time (when it was still a "personal recipe") and have always had success. This method works even with a bamboo steamer and a pressure cooker (in 8 minutes). The trick is not to dump the eggs into the ice water but to place them one-by-one with a slotted spoon into the ice water. Thanks bd.weld for this idea. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This is the BEST method for cooking eggs for peeling. I have done a dozen fresh eggs and every single one was flawless. Thanks for sharing this perfect method! It is positively fool proof. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I will never again boil my eggs! This is the ONLY way to go! I leave the eggs out for an hour to bring down to room temp before steaming and 15 min. on medium heat is perfect. When peeling I saw a little trick done by Food Networks Tyler Florence. After the 20 minute ice water bath to peel use a teaspoon to slide under the skin of the shell. It is so EASY! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I am thrilled to see this recipe finally published! I originally rated it as bd weld's personal recipe back in April 2013. Here's what I said then and what I still feel today.--"It only took a little over a half of a century for me to find a recipe for the perfect cooked eggs. I have boiled with vinegar, baking soda, or salt. I have cooked with a slow simmer and a high boil. I have removed from heat and covered with cold water and I have baked in the oven. THIS one worked. I was afraid to try it. I followed the directions and there it was! A perfectly cooked egg that peeled very easily. A "hard boiled" egg that peeled easily was my biggest obstacle until I tried this one. Thank you, bd! I will use your recipe from now on!" Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Local grocery store had eggs for 49 cents a dozen today. Since the expiration date was also today, egg salad seemed like a great idea. I had saved this hard steam method for cooking eggs some time after Easter. My deviled eggs on that occasion were an unusual epic fail, mostly due to egg shells that had a bad case of separation anxiety. I would like to say that I followed this recipe to the letter, but unfortunately I failed to read directions correctly and didn't use eggs at room temperature. When I caught my error, I was able to adjust the steaming time by adding a couple minutes. Even with my goof, the eggs turned out perfectly cooked, with beautiful yellow (no hint of green) yolks, and shells that peeled off like a dream. Keeper! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Finally! A recipe that ACTUALLY WORKS to make EASY-to-peel hard cooked eggs. It really made a difference. Don't overlook that it says to start with "room temperature' eggs. I didn't have a steamer so I used a strainer in my dutch oven (for a dozen eggs). I covered but left slightly ajar. It worked beautifully. Peeling was SO EASY!! Everyone here was laughing at me cuz each egg was slightly cracked for coloring eggs: D! Never will I 'boil' eggs again. Thank you Bd.weld for this great method! (added 9-4-15): Ok so I forgot to put a small crack in each egg. And only left in ice water about 15 min. Not as perfect/easy as cracking and leaving in longer but MUCH MUCH better. So I will skip that cracking step and the extra minutes in ice water. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Deviled eggs have made their way back into my party food rotation because I no longer despise peeling eggs! Old or new eggs this method takes the cake! Helpful (4)