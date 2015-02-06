Ang's Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My dear husband and I cook several whole chickens on the smoker a few times a year. I am always looking for different ways to use the shredded meat that I've vacuum sealed and frozen from those occasional cookouts. This is a tasty and healthy salad that I created, which can be used as a dip with crackers or a spread on bread. Substituting packaged or rotisserie chicken is not recommended.

By AlabamaAng

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix chicken, grapes, celery, mayonnaise, red onion, pepper, and paprika together in a bowl; refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 214.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Brook Sederberg-Nowak
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2015
I love this and for a twist I added 1 1/2 tsp. of a good curry powder. Really great! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Utonah Ruiz
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2017
I used a rotesserie chicken from the grocery store & added a handful of chopped pecans. This is easy & delicious. Read More
Mark Reed
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2017
I made a double batch using a Costco Rotisserie chicken and still had chicken left. Very easy to make although the onion was a little strong. Next time I'm going to reduce the onion and add a diced fresh jalepeno for a little kick. Read More
