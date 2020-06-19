Rice Cooker Oats

This really surprised me. I honestly, didn't expect it to turn out. It seemed like a ton of liquid. I have a more modest rice cooker, and I let it cook until the unit moved from cook to warm. I know that whole cycle takes at least 30 minutes. I sprayed the bowl with cooking spray and then added the ingredients. The oats cooked up nice and thick, yet were not gummy. I was also concerned because I typically reserve quick oats for a baking recipes, on occasion, and eat rolled oats for breakfast. I did use the quick oats, as suggested, and the texture remained hearty. I divided it into 4 servings at 155 calories each, with the amount of sweetener in this. It was plenty for me with some milk, a pinch of cinnamon, and a spoon of golden raisins. It would be fine, as is, with just milk with the vanilla and sugars. It has plenty of flavor for oatmeal. I would definitely make this as an easy recipe if feeding a few kids. Thanks, for the idea.