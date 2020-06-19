Rice Cooker Oats
It's done in a rice cooker rather than the stove.
It's done in a rice cooker rather than the stove.
This is the best oatmeal I've ever had. It comes out really thick and creamy rather than gelatinous. Even my husband loves it and he grew up thinking he hated oatmeal. Be sure to stir it occasionally otherwise it can get burned on the bottom. We both like it with maple syrup more than honey.Read More
Literally the most basic thing to make. Who ever submitted this should be ashamed of themselves.Read More
This is the best oatmeal I've ever had. It comes out really thick and creamy rather than gelatinous. Even my husband loves it and he grew up thinking he hated oatmeal. Be sure to stir it occasionally otherwise it can get burned on the bottom. We both like it with maple syrup more than honey.
This really surprised me. I honestly, didn't expect it to turn out. It seemed like a ton of liquid. I have a more modest rice cooker, and I let it cook until the unit moved from cook to warm. I know that whole cycle takes at least 30 minutes. I sprayed the bowl with cooking spray and then added the ingredients. The oats cooked up nice and thick, yet were not gummy. I was also concerned because I typically reserve quick oats for a baking recipes, on occasion, and eat rolled oats for breakfast. I did use the quick oats, as suggested, and the texture remained hearty. I divided it into 4 servings at 155 calories each, with the amount of sweetener in this. It was plenty for me with some milk, a pinch of cinnamon, and a spoon of golden raisins. It would be fine, as is, with just milk with the vanilla and sugars. It has plenty of flavor for oatmeal. I would definitely make this as an easy recipe if feeding a few kids. Thanks, for the idea.
I'm giving this a 5 Star rating (even though I think it's a little too sweet for me) because I love the idea of the rice cooker and the use of both milk and water (which I've never done before--only water). Next time I make this I will use either only the honey or only the sugar but with brown sugar instead of white. I think this will be a perfect breakfast for me in the future! Thanks, rachel gillespie! EDIT: I had a little left over in the fridge, and my granddaughter finished it off cold from the fridge! It's really good!
I've made it three times. First time, followed the recipe and it was good, really good. I don't know why I never thought about using a rice cooker for oatmeal before. Second time replaced sugar for brown sugar, and it was good. Third time, replaced sugar and honey for brown sugar and maple syrup. Added fresh sliced apples and reduced the water, and it was still good. I've used old fashioned oats and quick steel cut. They both work.
I didn't add any sugar until I put the oatmeal in bowls and put a very light sprinkling of brown sugar on top. I also added a large handful of raisins into the rice cooker before cooking. Our family loved this recipe!
This is such a filling, quick and no mess breakfast. The oats turn out so creamy and delicious. I only put in 1 tablespoon of brown sugar or honey because I don’t like super sweet for breakfast. A quick stir half way through stops it from sticky to the pot and a spray of Pam helps too. We top ours with pecans, dried cherries and blueberries and a shake of cinnamon - So Good!
I used almond milk and I did not add the sugar. It turned out very creamy and sweet enough even without the sugar! Good taste and good texture. It only took less than 5 min to prep and 12 min to cook too. I put it on the “quick rice” setting on my rice cooker and it turned out fine. Very pleased with this recipe.
Amazing how well it turned out! Retained its texture--did not become mushy or slimy! Took about 15-20 minutes in the rice cooker. I swapped out the honey for maple syrup...delicious!
I have been meal prepping my breakfasts with this recipe. It’s good and simple! I use agave and Splenda to sweetened the oatmeal and it’s perfect. Also good with raisin, craisins, or nuts on top! Definitely going to keep this recipe for myself and would highly recommend for the busy person who likes to meal prep.
easy and delicious
Even with spraying, this stuck to the bottom of the cooker. It started to bubble over a few minutes before it finished cooking. I lifted the lid a second to let off some of the steam and that kept it from bubbling over onto my counter. Pretty good and I'll use brown sugar and maple syrup next time. Maybe a sprinkle of cinnamon, too. 11/22: This time I stirred it a few times so it wouldn't stick. Also, I didn't let it cook through the whole cycle, but kept an eye on it the last couple of minutes before I unplugged the cooker and served this up. Substituted brown sugar and maple syrup and added raisins and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
I'll definitely be making oatmeal like this from now on! Thank you!
Texture was great. What a great way to use your rice cooker!
Literally the most basic thing to make. Who ever submitted this should be ashamed of themselves.
This recipe was absolutely delicious! I added a handful (or so) of raisins, love them in oatmeal. Also I used almond milk and a teaspoon (or so) of Truvia instead of sugar. Will definitely make this again for breakfast. Yum!!!
I hate oatmeal, usually. I like this. I prefer a little cinnamon or cardamom along with the fruit, and next time, I will leave the oatmeal just a little runny, since it thickens after serving, but convincing me to actually eat more oatmeal is not a bad thing. This is far better than the instant oatmeal stuff you buy in the store.
I work early mornings so this is perfect because I don't own a microwave and this will be much better then picking up breakfast before work.
I used steel cut oats to see if this recipe would work with them, I find I don't like the other methods to cook them and tend to avoid them because of this. I don't like honey with my oatmeal so I subbed brown sugar. Used soy milk, added a tsp of cinnamon and some raisins. Doubled the recipe, and let it sit for 10 mins before serving... It . Was. Amazingly. Easy! Very tummy too..
I have the exact same cooker used in the video. I made half the recipe and it boiled up over the sides and all over the counter. I'll try again with just water. I think this recipe would only work in a cooker with a larger capacity. We always made oatmeal with milk in my family. I was hoping this would be a way to be able to cook it while I'm getting ready for work. It requires a big pot in the microwave too.
Made it! Didn’t add the sugar and found it sweet enough with just the honey and some banana on top
I will make again
Tummy. I cut recipe in half and made enough for just me??
This is a great way to have oatmeal quickly! So delicious! I substituted brown sugar for all other sweeteners in the recipe and topped it off with fresh blueberries! Just devine!
Great little recipe; easy and fast! Due to the size of my mini rice cooker, I halved the recipe and used one tablespoon of maple syrup and it was sweet enough for my tastebuds! Thanks for sharing the recipe 8-)
I like sweet oatmeal, so I kept sugar as is but changed to brown sugar, and did half the honey. Next time I’ll omit the honey, it adds the “cloying” sweetness a lot of people mention. I used my Zojirushi electric rice cooker (on quick cooking mode) which makes around 3 cups rice, and it was too small for this. Another reviewer mentioned the rice cooker bubbling over, which happened to me as well, so I guess this works mainly in those expensive mega rice cookers. Loved it otherwise! Much better than the mushy slow cooker!
It was so good! Normally I do not get filled by Oatmeal. but this one filled me up. I didn't even have to sweeten it too much!
Sinple, tasty, very creamy! Topped with some blueberries - fabulous!
It comes out perfect every time! I add nuts and chopped apple or other fruit...I serve it with almond milk or other milk drizzled on top. I don't add as much sugar to the oats while they are cooking. So easy, so yum!!!
very bland and stuck to my rice cooker. Not sure if the issue is a higher quality rice cooker is needed or what.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections