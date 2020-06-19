Rice Cooker Oats

It's done in a rice cooker rather than the stove.

Recipe by rachel gillespie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix oats, water, milk, honey, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt together in a rice cooker.

  • Cook oats in rice cooker until desired consistency is reached, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 5g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 134.6mg. Full Nutrition
