Salt-Free Seasoning
Servings Per Recipe: 30
Calories: 3.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.2g
carbohydrates: 0.8g
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 0.3g
vitamin a iu: 7.2IU
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 0.9mcg
calcium: 4mg
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 1.2mg
potassium: 12.8mg
sodium: 0.5mg
calories from fat: 0.3
