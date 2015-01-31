Salt-Free Seasoning

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A great alternative to using salt for those who are on a low salt or heart healthy diet.

By J Will

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, parsley, basil, oregano, cumin, mustard, cayenne pepper, rosemary, and celery seed together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.8g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022