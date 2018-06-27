Crisp Fried Chicken Wings

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of flour mixture. The actual amount of flour mixture consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 300.5mg. Full Nutrition
12.29.15 We had a taste for some Buffalo-style wings, so I used this recipe, slathered the chicken with some wing sauce, and did just a couple things differently. I used buttermilk (which I know is always great for fried chicken) instead of evaporated milk. Also, I had concerns about frying these wings at a high temp in olive oil which has a low smoke point and isn't neutral in flavor, so I used corn oil. These wings cooked up with a crispy coating but still juicy and tasty.
I made this recipe this other night, because I wanted to use my brand new deep fryer. And all I have to say is WOW! My family was very impressed, and astonished about the taste, and crunchiness of the outside. Instead of using condensed milk, I used buttermilk, and didnt exactly properly measure the spices and seasonings. I just eyed it all out, and it cane out beautiful! Very happy about the way this meal turned out. I served it with cilantro lime rice-a-roni and broccoli florets. I also made a quick buffalo dip sauce with hot sauce, garlic powder, butter, and pepper! DELICIOUS!
We made this last night for the NFC championship games and they came out awesome! The wings by themselves were a little under salted but after slathering them in the wing sauce "http://allrecipes.com/recipe/219109/buffalo-chicken-wing-sauce/", they were perfect . Both my wife and I thought they were the best wings we'd ever tasted. I'm a huge fan of the texture and crispness. These will go great tossed in a bowl with just about any sauce or rub.
