Crisp Fried Chicken Wings

4.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Use evaporated milk to help the seasoned flour coating stick to the chicken wings before cooking in hot oil for delicious fried chicken wings.

Recipe by STARGAL

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
10 chicken wings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, salt, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper together in a resealable plastic bag.

    Advertisement

  • Pour evaporated milk into a bowl. Dip a few chicken wings into evaporated milk to coat. Remove wings from milk and shake to remove excess. Put wings into the resealable bag, seal the bag, and shake to coat wings in flour mixture. Move coated wings to a plate, keeping them from touching. Repeat process with remaining wings until all are coated in flour mixture.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Fry chicken wings in hot olive oil, turning regularly, until browned on all sides and no longer pink at the bone, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat, near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Season fried wings with additional paprika.

Cook's Notes:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of flour mixture. The actual amount of flour mixture consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 300.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/01/2022