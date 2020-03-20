Fried Chicken Wings

K so I looked for a quick guidline to make crispy wings... wasn’t looking for flavour just breading ideas.. Love the idea in letting them rest in fridge and then re battering.. would not of thought of that... anyhow.. i also added a tad bit of corn starch to the flour.. didn’t measure maybe a few table spoons.. my mom does this for her buttermilk fried chicken. They turned out so crispy and light, I put paper towel on a rack and let them rest on there after cooking. Made my own sauce. And tossed. My husband said omg these are the best wings I’ve ever had.. then his dad.. and his friend.. the kept there crisp even after sauce. I got creative with sauce (soy sauce(China lily) honey, fresh minced garlic, simmered.. added little cord starch tho thicken( mix starch with water before adding to pot) when it cooled a-bit i whisked Sriracha in.. to ad a zip... when tossing wings I decided to add more sriracha as I tossed. And then tossed some green onion in for garnish n flavour. Sesames seeds would be nice to. Sorry for the long winded post lol.. but man! They were so good!