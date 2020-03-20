Fried Chicken Wings

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Notes:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading and sauce. The actual amount of the breading and sauce consumed will vary.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 41.3g; cholesterol 37.3mg; sodium 1768.3mg. Full Nutrition
This method of coating with seasoned flour resting and then another coating of seasoned flour worked very well. I placed the wings on a cooling rack instead of a plate so the breading would stick to the wings and not the plate. My 10 inch cast iron skillet held 10 wings at a time. If making a bunch of wings, heat the oven to 275 and hold the wings in the oven while you do the next batch.
I doubled the recipe and nearly halved the salt. The chicken wings came out looking beautiful, and their texture was pretty good, although I do feel they could have been crunchier. This may have been my fault though since the oil - especially during the 2nd batch, dropped in temperature to around 320 or so instead of 375, which I think may have contributed to things. I ate most of the chicken wings without any sauce since I can't have too much sodium, and I felt they had virtually no flavour. I may make again in the future, being sure to keep the oil hot, and perhaps adding more salt, but I think I prefer baking chicken wings as deep frying is always so messy.
I made this today! Great recipe however, I modified it a little. I did not have the time to place it in the fridge twice. So I only did that once. Then added seasoning after in a plastic bag and rolled it around. Once finished with all my wings I threw the wings i the oven to warm them up! I also placed the wings I different sauces to meet everyones needs. here are the final touches.
Made this for Labor Day and everyone loved. I scaled this up for about 40 wings and I didn't sauce them so they stayed extra crispy. Served with hot sauce and blue cheese dressing in the side. This is the only fried wing recipe I will ever make for now on! Thanks!
Great Wings..I followed the recipe as stated then added additional seasonings to the flour...about 1/2 - 1 tbsp of black pepper..onion powder..garlic..kosher salt..cumin..all spice..basically anything that came to mind..lol. I refrigerated for 90 minutes..then refloured and another 60 minutes in the fridge then a last dredge just before frying..then coated them in Frank's Buffalo Wing Sauce...they were awesome!!!
K so I looked for a quick guidline to make crispy wings... wasn’t looking for flavour just breading ideas.. Love the idea in letting them rest in fridge and then re battering.. would not of thought of that... anyhow.. i also added a tad bit of corn starch to the flour.. didn’t measure maybe a few table spoons.. my mom does this for her buttermilk fried chicken. They turned out so crispy and light, I put paper towel on a rack and let them rest on there after cooking. Made my own sauce. And tossed. My husband said omg these are the best wings I’ve ever had.. then his dad.. and his friend.. the kept there crisp even after sauce. I got creative with sauce (soy sauce(China lily) honey, fresh minced garlic, simmered.. added little cord starch tho thicken( mix starch with water before adding to pot) when it cooled a-bit i whisked Sriracha in.. to ad a zip... when tossing wings I decided to add more sriracha as I tossed. And then tossed some green onion in for garnish n flavour. Sesames seeds would be nice to. Sorry for the long winded post lol.. but man! They were so good!
I cooked them in Peanut Oil for 21 minutes (I like my chicken wings nice and crispy). Also - I added a touch of cayenne pepper to the rub (used Lawry's Seasoning Salt). Tried these with Chicken Thighs as well - worked wonderfully!! Next I am going to try chicken legs.
This was soo easy, and made the best wings I have had, and I eat wings at least 3 or 4 times a month. I followed the recipe to a T, except for some of the seasonings in the flower. They came out nice and crispy, with lots of flavor. I tossed some in BBQ and some in buffalo. Not one left!!
I’ve tried other Fried chicken wings recipes looking for “the One”. I found it here with this recipe. Flavourful, not greasy, easy, you won’t be disappointed with this one. wonderful! Best chicken wings ever!
I also used a wire rack to drain and that really worked well. I salted the wings generously and let them dry brine in the fridge overnight and the flavor and crispness after frying was world class! That light coat of well seasoned flour is genius! Only half of our wings made it to saucing as they tasted that good alone. This would work with smaller drumsticks and thighs if you want better than take out fried chicken!
(Rookie Deep Fryer review) Wing it up! I tried this recipe tonight and for the most part it was decent. I followed the directions and ingredients as suggested yet added some garlic salt to the coating and seasoning salt which was a good choice. The batter could be a bit less clumpy although it could have been the whipping cream I bathed them in before tossing them in the flour. I then deep fried them for 12 minutes abd hey what do you know, no complaints from the 6 year old so win!
This is my first review because honestly I’ve never cared enough to make one. But this changed my mind! These wings were the best I’ve ever had! I followed the directions exactly and they turned out amazing! Would highly recommend this!!
These were some of the BEST wings I have ever had. The double dredging in the flour is a great idea. I did not put them back in the fridge for the second time. I just started frying them. I also added garlic salt to the flour mixture. I used peanut oil for frying. I made two cups of the flour mixture instead of one because we had a large amount of wings we were making.
These are wonderful. I do not like spicy so I left out the peppers, cooked them for 9 minutes in my fryer. Then I tossed my husbands in buffalo sauce and mine in sweet BBQ sauce and we were both happy.
These were the best wings I have ever made! My husband loves them too. Many battered wing recipes I’ve made become mushy when the buffalo sauce is added. This didn’t happen at all, what a smart idea to put them in the fridge. It takes a bit more time but well worth it. I did 2 x 15 minutes only and it worked well.
I love the double dry batter process! It gave the right amount of breading. And I used my own sauces after cooked- buffalo hot & sweet BBQ. I kept the cayenne pepper out becuz I thought the wing sauce was enough, but the salt is crucial! I probably added more than needed. I will definitely make these again!!
05/04/2020
I made these wings...so good! Next time, I’ll use a little less salt and Frank’s Hot Sauce instead of Louisiana’s.
These were awesome and very easy, we had 14 whole wings making 28 pieces in total and one cup of flour was plenty. I always add extra spice I added probably one tbsp of garlic powder to the mixture. We don't have a deep fryer only a Skillet and using one cup of oil and frying one side at a time worked great
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.