Hot and Creamy Jalapeno Corn Dip

Rating: 5 stars

Simple and VERY YUMMY! I used a can of mexi corn and cut the cumin down to only 1/2 teaspoon per our personal preferences. Also it didn't specify wether to use fresh or jarred jalapenos so I opted for the jarred (which I always have on hand) that I chopped. I followed the submitters advice and started it in the microwave then transferred it to the mini slow cooker to heat through...worked perfectly! We used frito scoops for dipping which was perfect for this dip. The whole family loved this so that makes this a keeper! Thanks for sharing.:)