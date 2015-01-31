Hot and Creamy Jalapeno Corn Dip

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Yummy, warm dip, great for anytime of year! Serve warm with chips.

By Mrsvelasco

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese and butter in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until mostly melted, about 30 seconds. Add corn, jalapeno peppers, cumin, and garlic powder to cream cheese mixture.

  • Heat mixture in microwave until warm, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I always heat up all ingredients in one bowl and microwave for a little bit before putting in a mini slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 378.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2015
Simple and VERY YUMMY! I used a can of mexi corn and cut the cumin down to only 1/2 teaspoon per our personal preferences. Also it didn't specify wether to use fresh or jarred jalapenos so I opted for the jarred (which I always have on hand) that I chopped. I followed the submitters advice and started it in the microwave then transferred it to the mini slow cooker to heat through...worked perfectly! We used frito scoops for dipping which was perfect for this dip. The whole family loved this so that makes this a keeper! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
(2)

Most helpful critical review

James Fineron
Rating: 2 stars
09/30/2016
Just too bland. I had to mess with it so much that it isn't the original recipe at all anymore. Sorry. Read More
Reviews:
Henry Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2020
Delicious and simple , with mine though instead of using canned corn I used a corn pepper salsa that I bought from Brazos River Provisions. Here is a link to the corn pepper salsa that I used https://bit.ly/3lRB5MZ Read More
