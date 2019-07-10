Avocado Dressing
I adapted this recipe from another recipe for avocado dressing that I wanted to make more healthful.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Canola oil can replace the olive oil, if desired.
made this last night for the first time and I loved it! highly recommend
The combination of the yogurt and lemon juice was not to my liking. Also if you wanted it to be a dressing you needed to add more oil or water. Mine was a tan color.
made this last night for the first time and I loved it! highly recommend
Because I didn't have yogurt, I put in 1/4 cup mayo and I didn't have hot sauce so I used some cayenne. It is yummy. Next time I will do it with the yogurt. This is a great way to use up avocado's. It is yummy!! Thanks for the recipe.
So good! I used greek yogurt and it tastes amazing!
I used this dressing as a dip. I had fresh cilantro on hand and added some. It was especially tasty with cucumber spears and celery.
Found the dressing to be too salty so I added more olive oil and yogurt. I also increased the garlic because I like garlic. I did not have hot sauce so I used a good pinch of crushed red pepper flakes and added fresh parsley. It is delicious!
Delicious! As a caveat, I actually used Greek yogurt instead of regular and added water to thin out the consistency. Tastes great!
added cilantro
This dressing is wonderful! I love that it's so healthy, and it has a nice zip to it that makes a salad something to look forward to.
Followed recipe as is. This was awesome no changes needed. If you use regular yogurt instead of Greek yogurt it is the perfect consistency.
I will make it again and again!! I might add a little cayenne pepper, just for a little kick.
This dressing is amazing as is! So creamy and flavorful. Our was a little thick which was fine. But, since it was it was great as a veggie dip too. In the future I plan to use this on grilled veggies and pasta salad. Very versatile dressing.
I followed the recipe exactly bit it came out too thick for a salad dressing, it was more like a dip but that is okay it is very tasty. To make it more like a salad dressing I added a tad more EVOO & some water, just enough water to thin it our for pouring. Was asked for the recipe more than once. Great dressing for chopped / all vegie salad too.
I was looking for a recipe that tasted more like guacamole than anything else. I exchanged the yogurt for mayo because I did not want the tangy taste, plus we love mayo. Left out the hot sauce, and added 1/2 tsp cumin. Forgot the black pepper but will add it next time, and it was really good. My family loved it. I made a chicken taco salad and used this as the dressing.
Quick and easy. I substituted the chili sauce and pepper with Mrs. Dash original flavor to reduce sodium and retain flavor. Will definitely make again. Great as spread on sandwiches or on salads with added EVOO.
Yummy! Used 1/2 tbsp less lemon juice and extra hot sauce since we like it spicy
I would definitely make it again. The lemon taste was a bit strong when I first tasted it but once I started eating it with my salad, I loved it!! I used coconut oil instead but because it was sooo thick, I would use 1/2 cup of oil instead of 1/4 to make it more like a dressing instead of a dip. It tasted really good though! And I left out the hot sauce
A bit tangy per the recipe. I added a few drops of Agave. Also a tad thick, but all in all, it was good. I would make it again. This recipe made slightly over a cup.
YUM!
I found this to be lacking in flavor so I added extra jalapeno sauce. This has a consistency of a dip and works well as such.
I didn't make any changes. I used it to dip veges I . I really liked it.
Made it as given to start, but did add enough cilantro to make it greener. Also added a heaping tablespoon of mayonnaise. Loved the lemon which balanced out the other flavors. Great with veggies too!
I'm a big foodie so this was just delicious! Definitely a dressing I will make again!
Delicious! Adding this to my list of regulars.
I thought it was great. Made it just as it is written. I had it with a Greek marinated chicken pitas. Will make again.
Great recipe! I used sour cream instead of yogurt. I had to add water because it was too thick, probably because my avocado was so big.
Made it as recipe stated and loved it. It was thick but I needed to use little to zip up my salad.
This recipe is perfect. I'm serving it on salmon fish tacos.
The only changes I made I substitute plain yogurt with home made kefir. Fingers licking! Definitely will do it again
I added a spoon of lemon harissa preserved i had. so good . It’s a creamy thicker sauce can be use as a dip or over shrimp tacos and of course salad! Very good
Very easy, I actually combined ingredients into a small blender that uses a bottle made for smoothies etc. Did not have enough yogurt so I made up the rest with sour cream. Very good dressing, even my husband loved it and he's not a huge avocado fan.
I really like this dressing! I had two old, soft avocados and this was something really nice to do with them. We don’t use a lot of salt so I halved it to one teaspoon. Delicious!
Nice with the salads or nachos
This is so simple and delicious!
I adapted your adapted recipe. I had sour cream so I used that instead of yogurt. I used only a tsp of lemon and no hot pepper sauce. It was yummy. A dollop on top of my salad went a long way.
I think this mught be good as a bread dip but to me, it tasted awful on a bed of lettuce. Even with the lemon juice it turns kind of a green/brownish colour so it isn't appetizing to look at. I wouldn't make again.
Only change I made was to add less of the hot sauce (for my hubby). I like that this can be used as a dressing or as a dip. Tasty!
That hit the spot! Made with Greek yogurt. Big bowl of greens, some crumbled chicken bacon, and this dressing, made a wonderful and simple salad!
I loved this recipe! I made it to dip baked zucchini fries in and it was delicious! Changes I made: I only had vanilla Greek yogurt - a little extra lemon juice, hot sauce and salt help to disguise the vanilla. I did use less then recommended oil as I wasn't looking for a dressing. Next time I'll add a little cilantro. Now the big question is how to store what we didn't eat for sandwiches, veggie dip, etc!
I made this according to the recipe but used siracha as the hot sauce. I had to put in more than 1/4 teaspoon, maybe 1/2 to 1 teaspoon. It perfectly suited my watercress salad. Watercress has a strong flavour and it shouldn't be overpowered by a strongly flavoured dressing.
This was creamy and delicious and a great way to use an avocado on the brink!
Too sour with the amount of lemon juice and plain yogurt. Changed the lemon juice to 1 tablespoon, omitted the oil and add 1 teaspoon stevia.
