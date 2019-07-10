Avocado Dressing

49 Ratings
I adapted this recipe from another recipe for avocado dressing that I wanted to make more healthful.

Recipe by LiebAR

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend avocado, yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, sea salt, hot sauce, and black pepper together in a blender until smooth.

Cook's Note:

Canola oil can replace the olive oil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 157.7mg. Full Nutrition
