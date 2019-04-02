Slow Cooker Root Beer Pulled Pork

This simple root beer pulled pork recipe is a big hit with my family of picky eaters. For a spicy kick, mix 1 part Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce and 1 part of your favorite mustard-based BBQ sauce. You can use a pork loin instead of pork shoulder, if desired. Combine with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy.

Recipe by Emilycimino

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pork roast in a slow cooker, rub with salt, and pour root beer, liquid smoke, and garlic over the top.

  • Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours. Remove pork to a bowl. Strain liquid through a fine-mesh strainer; discard liquid or save for another use (see Editor's Notes). Add garlic cloves back to pork. Shred pork using two forks. Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce.

Editor's Notes:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of cooking liquid. The actual amount of cooking liquid consumed will vary.

To store leftover pulled pork, add a little of the reserved cooking liquid and store in the refrigerator. Reheat in cooking liquid to keep pork from drying out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 71.5mg; sodium 1211.1mg. Full Nutrition
