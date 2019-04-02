Slow Cooker Root Beer Pulled Pork

This simple root beer pulled pork recipe is a big hit with my family of picky eaters. For a spicy kick, mix 1 part Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce and 1 part of your favorite mustard-based BBQ sauce. You can use a pork loin instead of pork shoulder, if desired. Combine with your favorite BBQ sauce and enjoy.
This was my first pulled pork recipe I've ever made, and it was good. I'm not a huge pork fan, but family likes it and wanted something simple on a warm summer day to throw together. I used one bottle of Jones root beer, and only 5 dashes of liquid smoke. There is simply no way I could bring myself to use the entire bottle. Mine took 7.5 hours. I drained the juices, shredded, and added a mixture of some of my favourite BBQ sauces. Served on a bun with a chopped salad or top.
This was my first pulled pork recipe I've ever made, and it was good. I'm not a huge pork fan, but family likes it and wanted something simple on a warm summer day to throw together. I used one bottle of Jones root beer, and only 5 dashes of liquid smoke. There is simply no way I could bring myself to use the entire bottle. Mine took 7.5 hours. I drained the juices, shredded, and added a mixture of some of my favourite BBQ sauces. Served on a bun with a chopped salad or top.
I didn't see the point of adding root beer. It didn't taste any different than just slow cooking it. There wasn't any added flavoring to it. BUT, on the other hand - I was able to shred it, the pork was tender. and I used another recipe to make Shredded Pork Burritos. Very good.
The recipe is great. Those who comment about it that it was "bland" have simply used the wrong Root Beer. If you use a mild Root Beer like A&W it would be better to just drink the Root Beer, great taste! If you want to use a Root Beer that will zing up the flavor level in this recipe then use one with a stronger Root Beer Taste. I use Dad's Root Beer. There is no way that the Pulled Pork from this recipe should taste "dry" if you are following the recipe carefully. You should have a very moist Pulled Pork if you just follow the recipe. I will confess that I did not use a whole 4 ounce bottle of Liquid Smoke. One ounce was plenty. As far as the final result, the taste, is concerned... a great deal of that depends on the choice you make for BBQ Sauce at the end after you have "pulled" the pork. If you want a more spicy result then add a spicy BBQ sauce!! Seriously, this is a no brainer type recipe and ideal for the single person, especially for a guy who doesn't want to thread through the needle of long and drawn out recipes that require lots of finesse. This one is about as simple as it comes. By the way, it doesn't have to be made with Root Beer. Pepsi, Coke, RC and Dr. Pepper are alternatives.
Whatever you do, do not use diet root beer especially the one that uses NutraSweet. NutraSweet during cooking because it will breakdown in wood alcohol and formaldehyde. I found that out after an attempt to bake banana bread using NutraSweet. It tasted horrible and i found out a day later on a TV cooking show about NutraSweet and what happens if you use it in cooking and baking to substitute for regular sugar.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/11/2022
The meat was tender but taste was too bland...needs some pepper and salt while cooking. BBQ sauce should be a little spicy. Otherwise good.
The pork was super-tender and tasted slightly smoky. You’d think that adding an entire bottle of liquid smoke (which has a very powerful flavor) would make the meat far too smoky, but it really doesn’t! Can’t taste the root beer at all. I cooked for 8 hours, which was plenty. The meat definitely needs a sauce. We used KC masterpiece original, which was good.
I was a little concerned with the liquid smoke as I have never used it before. It turned out not to be an issue since the meat tasted bland to me. It could have been the cut meat I used, the size or I needed to take off more of the fat. In any case, I reheated what I planned to eat and covered it in BBQ sauce.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.