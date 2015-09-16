Spinach and Queso Dip
I have been looking for a wonderful, rich queso dip. I took the best of two recipes that sounded good, plus added my own flair. I made this for my family and co-workers and had to make another batch, because there wasn't any left for me! Transfer finished dip to a small slow cooker to keep warm; serve with tortilla chips or add to your favorite Mexican dish! Enjoy!
15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
Transfer finished dip to a small slow cooker to keep warm.
Stir milk into the finished dip to make it thinner, if you prefer, or to help keep it loose as it begins to congeal.
159 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 721.3mg. Full Nutrition