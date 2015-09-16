Spinach and Queso Dip

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I have been looking for a wonderful, rich queso dip. I took the best of two recipes that sounded good, plus added my own flair. I made this for my family and co-workers and had to make another batch, because there wasn't any left for me! Transfer finished dip to a small slow cooker to keep warm; serve with tortilla chips or add to your favorite Mexican dish! Enjoy!

By Angela Koranda Stuart

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a double boiler over medium heat. Once the water is boiling, add half-and-half, cumin, garlic salt, white American cheese pieces, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, chopped green chiles, and diced tomatoes with green chile peppers, respectively, to the bowl of the double boiler; cook, stirring often, until the cheeses are melted and the mixture is smooth, about 15 minutes.

  • Stir spinach into melted cheese mixture; heat until the spinach wilts, 5 to 10 minutes.

Transfer finished dip to a small slow cooker to keep warm.

Stir milk into the finished dip to make it thinner, if you prefer, or to help keep it loose as it begins to congeal.

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 721.3mg. Full Nutrition
FlipFlopGirl
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2017
Total hit @ the party!! But I just put everything in the crockpot and kept stirring it. Everybody loved it! Read More
ChrisinColorado
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2020
Great flavor! However, could do without spinach or I would recommend cooking spinach before adding to dip. The spinach made it incredibly watery and not much of a queso consistency. Read More
Kays own
Rating: 1 stars
10/27/2018
It was actually a disaster. Never thickened had to serve in individual bowls and served with spoons. Flavour was good but I wanted a thick cheesy dip. This was not it. Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2018
We really liked this dip! I also put everything right into the slow cooker and just kept stirring it. We don't care for rotel so I used salsa in it's place which worked great. I don't know what it is with me and melting shredded cheese...I bought a block of monterey jack and shredded it by hand but it still made the finished dip a little grainy (happens every time I try to melt shredded cheese). The flavor was great though. Next time I will still use the white American and just add velveeta to it as it melts the best for me that way. Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Jean Frasher-Hilliard
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2016
Very good recipe but I thought the cumin was a tad over powering. Next time I will only put 1/2 tsp of cumin. I did not have any half and half and used milk worked just fine. Easy to make and the family loves it! Read More
