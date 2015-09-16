Spinach and Queso Dip

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Total hit @ the party!! But I just put everything in the crockpot and kept stirring it. Everybody loved it! Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars It was actually a disaster. Never thickened had to serve in individual bowls and served with spoons. Flavour was good but I wanted a thick cheesy dip. This was not it.

Rating: 4 stars We really liked this dip! I also put everything right into the slow cooker and just kept stirring it. We don't care for rotel so I used salsa in it's place which worked great. I don't know what it is with me and melting shredded cheese...I bought a block of monterey jack and shredded it by hand but it still made the finished dip a little grainy (happens every time I try to melt shredded cheese). The flavor was great though. Next time I will still use the white American and just add velveeta to it as it melts the best for me that way. Thanks for sharing.:)

Rating: 3 stars Great flavor! However, could do without spinach or I would recommend cooking spinach before adding to dip. The spinach made it incredibly watery and not much of a queso consistency.