Jalapeno Corn Dip

Rating: 4.63 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This dip tastes similar to a jalapeno popper. Wonderful with tortilla chips or veggies!

By AKOURINOS

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix corn, Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese blend, sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, green chiles, green onion, and jalapeno pepper together in a bowl.

Cook's Note:

If not using immediately upon completion, keep refrigerated until ready to serve. It can be made up to one full day ahead of time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 251.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

ColoradoNurse
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2016
Made it for a party but used fresh corn instead. 3 ears of corn and 6 fresh jalapeno sauteed with butter in a pan then added other ingredients and threw into a crock pot. My guests went crazy for it had to use 2 packages of cream cheese to get the flavors right omitting sour cream. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

S.RalstoninGA
Rating: 3 stars
12/29/2016
I made this for Christmas and it was just okay. I can't put my finger on it but I just didn't like it and I followed directions exactly as written. It didn't have much taste. I will not be making it again. Read More
Reviews:
margaelaine
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2017
I love this. I made it twice in one week. I did make some changes to it the second time. I added a can of rotel tomatoes. I omitted the mayo and doubled the cream cheese Added 1/2 a chopped onion and 1 tablespoon of southwest seasoning. This recipe is a great base that you can tweak to your liking. Read More
NADINETICHY
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2015
Didn't change a thing. OUTSTANDING Read More
charlyb0523
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2016
Delicious dip! I have made it several times now and it always gets gone fast. I like it best with Frito Scoops!!! Read More
Fathe Stone
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2016
Delicious just how recipe is written but better if sits overnight. With the name jalapeño corn dip I expected it to be pretty spicy. I think the spiciness is just right. Read More
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2015
No tweaking necessary! Perfect. Read More
