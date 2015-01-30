Jalapeno Corn Dip

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars Made it for a party but used fresh corn instead. 3 ears of corn and 6 fresh jalapeno sauteed with butter in a pan then added other ingredients and threw into a crock pot. My guests went crazy for it had to use 2 packages of cream cheese to get the flavors right omitting sour cream. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars I made this for Christmas and it was just okay. I can't put my finger on it but I just didn't like it and I followed directions exactly as written. It didn't have much taste. I will not be making it again.

Rating: 4 stars I love this. I made it twice in one week. I did make some changes to it the second time. I added a can of rotel tomatoes. I omitted the mayo and doubled the cream cheese Added 1/2 a chopped onion and 1 tablespoon of southwest seasoning. This recipe is a great base that you can tweak to your liking.

Rating: 5 stars Didn't change a thing. OUTSTANDING

Rating: 5 stars Delicious dip! I have made it several times now and it always gets gone fast. I like it best with Frito Scoops!!!

Rating: 5 stars Delicious just how recipe is written but better if sits overnight. With the name jalapeño corn dip I expected it to be pretty spicy. I think the spiciness is just right.