Jalapeno Corn Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 32
Calories: 107
% Daily Value *
protein: 3g 6 %
carbohydrates: 5.7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
sugars: 2g
fat: 8.2g 13 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 14 %
cholesterol: 12.5mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 164.9IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 3.4mg 6 %
folate: 3.4mcg 1 %
calcium: 24.8mg 3 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 1.6mg 1 %
potassium: 25.4mg 1 %
sodium: 251.8mg 10 %
calories from fat: 74
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved