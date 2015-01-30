Kale Chips in the Microwave

I have made kale chips in the oven for years but am now switching to the microwave! I am giving 4 stars since I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I use an oil mister and spray the kale w/the oil and hand mix w/salt and whatever else I want for flavor. It took 4 min to get it really crispy. I used parchment paper on the rotating glass in my microwave since the kale stuck to the plate.
Easy and delicious. Very crispy without the hassle of baking. I'd recommend tossing the kale pieces and olive oil together in a bowl for a more uniform coating.
So the first batch I made was FABULOUS, I am not a huge kale fan and it was delicious. I did add garlic salt and it was very tasty. The second batch, CAUGHT ON FIRE. There were literal flames, not sparks FLAMES. I thought at first I left a fork or some mettle on the dish but when I pulled it out, after waiting a bit, there was only kale, garlic salt, olive oil and some ash where I assume it caught on fire. So yah, this is a easy delicious recipe but be warned about the pyrotechnics.
I loved the idea of making these in the microwave rather than heating up the oven. However I did have an issue with the chips flaring up and sparking after only about 1 minute. I think I have a high wattage microwave so perhaps that was the issue. I would suggest you do be careful to watch as they cook. The chips were delicious and crisp. I may try these again with much more watching.
These did not come out well. The kale actually did not taste as good as when they are baked and I could not get them uniformly crisp. While the oven is more time consuming it's worth it.
I finally found a great kale chip recipe. The kale stays green and if it's not totally crispy, it's easy to add a minute of cook time. I also tried something. I nuked the kale for 1:30 mins and then sprinkled fresh parmmesan cheese and continued cooking for one more minute. Ate the whole batch!
Really easy & tasty too ! I tossed the leaves in olive oil & sprinkled with black lava salt. Cook them in 30 second intervals to avoid flaming up & test for readiness as you go.
Very simple recipe. Ate Kale for the first time in my life. As suggested in the reviews I've used the oven instead of the microven. I've used the fan/grill setting - resulted in crispy kale chips!
I just made these in the microwave and ate 2 batches as soon as they cooled enough to eat. I liked the idea of misting the with a olive oil mist otherwise you can get too much oil on them and they are oily. This is so healthy for you too. Make sure these do not overlap or they will not cook crisp. Using parchment paper is slick. I use parchment paper for almost all of my baking. I love my kale garden and can find so many ways to use it. I make a kale breakfast smoothies also in kale season. Wished I could have fresh kale year-round. (-: