Kale Chips in the Microwave

Rating: 4.43 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is such a quick and easy way to enjoy a healthy snack.

By Blueberry

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Arrange kale pieces on microwave-safe plates so they do not overlap. Drizzle olive oil over the kale pieces; season with sea salt.

    Advertisement

  • Cook each plateful of kale in microwave oven until crispy, 2 to 2 1/2 minutes per batch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 4.2g; sodium 128.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (40)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

janeyann99
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2015
I have made kale chips in the oven for years but am now switching to the microwave! I am giving 4 stars since I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I use an oil mister and spray the kale w/the oil and hand mix w/salt and whatever else I want for flavor. It took 4 min to get it really crispy. I used parchment paper on the rotating glass in my microwave since the kale stuck to the plate. Read More
Helpful
(52)

Most helpful critical review

Karen From Milton
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2015
These did not come out well. The kale actually did not taste as good as when they are baked and I could not get them uniformly crisp. While the oven is more time consuming it's worth it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
janeyann99
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2015
I have made kale chips in the oven for years but am now switching to the microwave! I am giving 4 stars since I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I use an oil mister and spray the kale w/the oil and hand mix w/salt and whatever else I want for flavor. It took 4 min to get it really crispy. I used parchment paper on the rotating glass in my microwave since the kale stuck to the plate. Read More
Helpful
(52)
tgbrooks
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2015
Easy and delicious. Very crispy without the hassle of baking. I'd recommend tossing the kale pieces and olive oil together in a bowl for a more uniform coating. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Gianni X Loayes-Rocco
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2015
So the first batch I made was FABULOUS, I am not a huge kale fan and it was delicious. I did add garlic salt and it was very tasty. The second batch, CAUGHT ON FIRE. There were literal flames, not sparks FLAMES. I thought at first I left a fork or some mettle on the dish but when I pulled it out, after waiting a bit, there was only kale, garlic salt, olive oil and some ash where I assume it caught on fire. So yah, this is a easy delicious recipe but be warned about the pyrotechnics. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
greaterexp3
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2015
I loved the idea of making these in the microwave rather than heating up the oven. However I did have an issue with the chips flaring up and sparking after only about 1 minute. I think I have a high wattage microwave so perhaps that was the issue. I would suggest you do be careful to watch as they cook. The chips were delicious and crisp. I may try these again with much more watching. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Karen From Milton
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2015
These did not come out well. The kale actually did not taste as good as when they are baked and I could not get them uniformly crisp. While the oven is more time consuming it's worth it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Lisa Pfeiffer
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2016
I finally found a great kale chip recipe. The kale stays green and if it's not totally crispy, it's easy to add a minute of cook time. I also tried something. I nuked the kale for 1:30 mins and then sprinkled fresh parmmesan cheese and continued cooking for one more minute. Ate the whole batch! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Mbh7156
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2016
Really easy & tasty too ! I tossed the leaves in olive oil & sprinkled with black lava salt. Cook them in 30 second intervals to avoid flaming up & test for readiness as you go. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kijt Aquilina
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2016
Very simple recipe. Ate Kale for the first time in my life. As suggested in the reviews I've used the oven instead of the microven. I've used the fan/grill setting - resulted in crispy kale chips! Read More
Helpful
(3)
COOK471
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2015
I just made these in the microwave and ate 2 batches as soon as they cooled enough to eat. I liked the idea of misting the with a olive oil mist otherwise you can get too much oil on them and they are oily. This is so healthy for you too. Make sure these do not overlap or they will not cook crisp. Using parchment paper is slick. I use parchment paper for almost all of my baking. I love my kale garden and can find so many ways to use it. I make a kale breakfast smoothies also in kale season. Wished I could have fresh kale year-round. (-: Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022