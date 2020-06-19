Pasta Salad Dressing

A flavorful dressing for a pasta salad. With the combination of mayo and olive oil, a light and creamy dressing is created that allows the flavor from the herbs to come through to provide a burst of flavor.

Recipe by Tina Kennard

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat mayonnaise, olive oil, vinegar, mustard, garlic, sugar, salt, pepper, oregano, thyme, and basil together in a bowl with a whisk until smooth.

Cook's Notes:

Keep refrigerated until needed if not used immediately upon making.

If using fresh basil, use a full teaspoon in place of the 1/4 teaspoon dried basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 247.3mg. Full Nutrition
