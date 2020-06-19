Pasta Salad Dressing

A flavorful dressing for a pasta salad. With the combination of mayo and olive oil, a light and creamy dressing is created that allows the flavor from the herbs to come through to provide a burst of flavor.
My oh my, I sure didn’t have a good eye on this one today, despite the fact I’ve been cooking since the dinosaurs roamed the earth and should recognize a recipe I’m not going to like when I see one. I usually do, but not this time. Where to begin? First, as I mixed this up it took on a horrible color. Given the ingredients, red wine vinegar, a yellow-greenish olive oil, and a brownish-yellowish Dijon mustard, I should have known the dressing would look, well, sort of brownish. Very unappealing, and I wondered how it would make the pasta salad look overall. We eat first with our eyes, after all. I should at least taste it first. When I did, that clinched it for me. WAY too tangy, WAY too bold, at least for my taste buds. I gave up at that point, not even wanting to imagine the damage the addition of three types of dried herbs would do to an already bold, overly acrid/tangy dressing. Perhaps others may still want to give this a try despite this poor review. Some things could just simply be subjective, a matter of personal preference or one’s own palate. This just didn’t work for me.
I found that there was way too much vinegar in this dressing- the second time I made it I only put a tablespoon and a half in and it was perfect (to my tastes). Other than that, it is creamy and flavourful! :)
